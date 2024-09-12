LGPartyfood Challenge

1. The giveaway is only open to entrants residing in Indonesia and aged 18 or over. Employees of LG global companies, the Administrator, their families and agents, and any other company or person involved in the creation or administration of the giveaway are not permitted to enter. Internet access and having social media accounts are required.

2. By following the instructions provided in the giveaway, you are agreeing to these terms and conditions. All decisions regarding the winners and prizes are final. No correspondence will be entered into by LG or the Administrator.

3. Late, illegible, incomplete, defaced or corrupt entries, as well as entries sent through agencies and third parties or by means other than Instagram will not be accepted. No responsibility can be accepted for lost entries. If LG or the Administrator believes that there has been a breach of these terms and conditions, LG or the Administrator will, at their sole discretion, be entitled to withhold the prize and randomly draw another winner in accordance with these terms and conditions.

4. The winner will be contacted by Administrator once selected via Instagram comment left on the original post requesting their details be sent via private message. It is the winner’s responsibility to ensure the details they provide are accurate and neither the Promoter nor Administrator will be responsible for delivery failure where participants have provided incorrect or incomplete delivery information, or fails to sign for delivery, as required.

5. Selection process: The prize winners will be randomly selected from the qualifying entries by the Administrator.

6. The winner will be asked to provide the relevant contact information including, but not limited to, email address, telephone number and address in order to send the winner the prizes or organize a collection (this shall be at the Promoter’s discretion).

7. The prizes include:



• Main event

a. 1 x LG NeoChef Grill (MH6565DIS BBKPLGN)

b. 1 x LG NeoChef Solo (MS2336GIB BBKPLGN)

c. 1 x LG Solo (MS2042DB BBKPLGN)



• Sub-event

a. 5 x Sodexo E-voucher @IDR 100,000



8. All entrants acknowledge that third party terms and conditions may apply to any element of the prize and agree to adhere to such third party terms and conditions. It is the responsibility of each winner to read these terms.

9. The entries may be expected to participate in LG publicity related to the giveaway. The name and general location of the entry may be published on LG.com and/or LG social media sites. This could include any images submitted by the participants as a part of the competition. The content including photograph, film and/or recording of the same may be featured on LG official social channels for an unlimited period without remuneration for the purpose of promoting this promotion.

10. The participants are solely responsible for the content and confirm that participants are the owner of all rights pertaining to the content. They must not upload any content not originally created by them, or any content which is not properly licensed to them by someone else or contributing.

11. LG will not be liable to perform any of its obligations under the giveaway or in respect of the prize where they are unable to do so as a result of unforeseen circumstances or circumstances beyond LG’s reasonable control, and whilst LG may (but shall not be obliged to) endeavor to provide an alternative prize of equal value, LG shall not be liable to provide additional compensation to the winners in such circumstances.

12. Should the Administrator be unable to reasonably contact the winner, or should the winner fail to respond to attempts to contact them within two days of the first message or the winner is unable to accept the prize, the prize will be forfeited and the Administrator reserves the right to award the prize to an alternative winner, drawn in accordance with these terms and conditions.

13. No exchange: The prize is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash or any other alternative. The prize is subject to availability and LG reserves the right to change the prize at any time.

14. LG acts as data controller as defined in Indonesia data protection in Indonesia legislation. LG agrees to comply with its obligations under data protection legislation. Further information regarding the LG privacy policy can be found at https://www.lg.com/id/privacy

15. Liability: Save for any liability which cannot be excluded by law, LG cannot accept any responsibility for any damages, loss, injury or disappointment suffered by an entrant as a result of entering the giveaway.

16. Amendment/cancellation: LG reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions and/or to amend, suspend, withdraw or cancel the giveaway at any time and without prior notice.

17. Governing law: The giveaway is governed by the Laws of Indonesia and law of Indonesia shall have exclusive jurisdiction to determine any disputes which may arise out of, under or in connection with it.

18. Inquiry: For any inquiry related to this Campaign, please contact LGEIN digital team through direct message Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/lgeindonesia/ ) with #tanyaLGMakanMakan