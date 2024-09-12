Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG K10 LTE

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

LG K10 LTE

LGK430DSY

LG K10 LTE

(2)
Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

NETWORK

  • 2G

    GSM 850/900/1800/1900

  • 3G

    HSPA+ 42Mbps B1/B2/B5/B8

  • LTE

    1,3,5,7,8,28,40(TDD)

CHIPSET

  • Baseband

    MT6753

  • Application Processor

    1.3GHz Octa core

MEMORY

  • Internal(RAM)

    2G/16G

  • Internal(ROM)

    2G/16G

DISPLAY

  • Size(Inch)

    5.3"

  • Resolution

    HD (720 x 1280)

TOUCH

  • Type

    In-Cell Touch

  • Resolution

    Finger

CAMERA

  • Rear(Pixel # @ FPS)

    13MP @ 30 FPS

  • Rear(Focus (Laser / OIS))

    AF (X/X)

  • Rear(Module Type)

    CIS/SoC

  • Rear(# of Flash)

    1EA

  • Front(Pixel # @ FPS)

    5MP FF(15fps)

BATTERY

  • Capacity / Type

    2300mAh

  • DoU

    0.9 Day

ACOUSTIC

  • Receiver/Speaker/3.5phi

    1(AMR-WB)/1/Yes

  • # of mic.

    2

  • Audio Zoom

    X

PUI

  • LED Indicator

    X

  • Vibrator

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11 b / g / n

  • Wi-Fi Direct

    Yes

  • BT

    4.1 LE

  • BT Profile

    LG Standard Profile

  • A-GPS

    Yes (Glonass)

  • USB Connectivity

    2.0

SENSOR

  • Proximity

    Yes

  • Ambient light

    Yes

  • Accelerometer

    Yes

  • Digital compass

    Yes

  • Etc.

    Hall IC

INBOX

  • TA Type

    0.7A

  • Data Cable

    Separate TA

  • Ear Mic.

    Yes

  • Manual

    QSG

  • External Memory

    Micro SD Slot only

OUTBOX

  • Quick Window Cover

    Yes

SW SPEC

  • OS / UI

    M / UI 4.2

  • Codec

    v1.4, MID

MARKET /OPERATOR REQUIREMENT

  • SIM type

    Nano/Nano

  • # of SIM

    Dual

  • Etc.

    FM Radio ( Earphone Antenna)

