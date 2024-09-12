Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG G1 65 inch 4K Smart OLED TV

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

LG G1 65 inch 4K Smart OLED TV

OLED65G1PTA

LG G1 65 inch 4K Smart OLED TV

(4)
front view
Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • Picture Processor

    α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1446 x 830 x 19,9

  • TV Weight without Stand

    29

Semua Spesifikasi

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K

  • AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro

  • AI Upscaling

    AI Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion Pro

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 6.0

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1446 x 830 x 19,9

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1446 x 888 x 284

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1600 x 970 x 175

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    1371 x 284

  • TV Weight without Stand

    29

  • TV Weight with Stand

    29,8

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    300 x 300

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

Apa yang orang katakan

Produk Kami