Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
77” OLED TV - Cinema HDR & Dolby Atmos®

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

77” OLED TV - Cinema HDR & Dolby Atmos®

OLED77C8PTA

77” OLED TV - Cinema HDR & Dolby Atmos®

(3)
Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

PICTURE QUALITY

  • OLED Display

    Ya

  • Resolution

    3840*2160

  • 4K HFR

    Ya (USB)

  • 4K Cinema HDR

    Ya

  • Infinite Contrast

    Ya

  • Self Lighting Pixel

    Ya

  • Ultra Luminance Pro

    Ya

  • Perfect Viewing Angle

    Ya

  • True Color Accuracy Pro

    Ya

  • Billion Rich Colors

    Ya

  • Proffesional Game TV

    Ya

  • Consumer Reference TV

    Ya

  • Dolby Vision

    Ya

  • HDR10 Pro

    Ya

  • HLG

    Ya

  • Advanced HDR by Technicolor

    Ya

  • HDR Effect

    Ya (4K/2K)

  • α9 Intelligent Processor

    Ya

  • Enhanced Motion Picture Response Time

    Ya

  • Object Depth Enhancer

    Ya

  • Adaptive Color Enhancer

    Ya

  • HEVC

    Ya (4K@120P, 10bit)

SOUND

  • 2.2cH./40W ( Front Firing Sound)

    Ya

  • Woofer

    Ya (2ea, WF : 20W)

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Ya

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ya

  • One Touch Sound Tuning

    Ya

  • Adaptive Sound Control

    Ya

  • Clear Voice III

    Ya

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ya

  • Audio Upscaler

    Ya

  • Surround Mode

    Ya (Dolby Surround/OLED Surround)

AI TV(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

  • LG ThinQ AI

    Ya

  • Amazon Alexa Compatible

    Ya (Amazon Alexa device sold separately)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Ya (Magic Remote required)

  • Universal Control Capability

    Ya

SMART TV

  • WebOS Smart TV

    Ya

  • Magic Remote

    Built-In

  • Web Browser

    Ya

  • Gallery

    Ya

  • Mobile Connection

    Ya

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Ya

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Ya

  • 360° VR Play

    Ya

  • Magic Zoom

    Ya

  • Quick Access

    Ya

  • My Channels

    Ya (RF only)

  • Channel Advisor

    Ya

JACK

  • HDMI

    1 (Rear) / 3 (Side)

  • USB

    2 (Rear) / 1 (Side)

  • Bluetooth

    Ya (V4.2)

DIMENSION

  • No Stand

    1722 x 991 x 56 mm

  • With Stand

    1722 x 1052 x 253 mm

Apa yang orang katakan

Produk Kami