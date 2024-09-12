Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Seorang wanita sedang menyentuh LG TONE Free di telinganya

LG TONE Free UT90Q

Earbud Dolby Atmos
Pertama Di Dunia

Dengan Dolby Head Tracking™ di semua hiburan.

TONE Free

Seorang wanita sedang mendengarkan musik menggunakan LG TONE Free

LG TONE Free UT90Q

Earbud Dolby Atmos Pertama di Dunia

Dengan Dolby Head Tracking™ di semua hiburan.

Gambar ini menunjukkan Dolby Atmos Head Tracking

Dolby Head Tracking™

Pertama di Dunia untuk Earbud Nirkabel Dolby Atmos

Seorang pria sedang mendengarkan musik menggunakan LG TONE Free

Pas Performanya

Suara tinggi dengan ukuran yang nyaman

Gambar LG TONE Free terhubung melalui Plug & Wireless.

Plug & Wireless

Cukup colokkan untuk menjadikan perangkat Anda nirkabel

Earbud UVnano

Gambar LG TONE Free dengan UV Nano aktif.

LG TONE Free UT90Q

Bersih dan segar
dengan UV Nano

Membunuh 99,9% Bakteri

Gambar LG TONE Free dengan UV Nano aktif.

UV Nano Internal

Bersih dan Segar Setiap Hari

Gambar LG TONE Free yang menunjukkan teknologi Hipoalergenik dan Nyaman.

Earbud yang Terlindung

Hipoalergenik dan Nyaman

Gambar LG TONE Free menunjukkan gel telinga berbahan silikon dengan kelas medis.

Gel telinga berbahan silikon.

Meningkatkan Kecocokan yang Bersih dan Aman

Earbud dengan Peredam Kebisingan Aktif

Seorang pria sedang mendengarkan musik menggunakan LG TONE Free dengan Mode ANC aktif

LG TONE Free UT90Q

Dengarkan keheningan

Dengan Enhanced Adaptive ANC pada LG TONE Free BARU
Gambar LG TONE Free menunjukkan Mode ANC.

Enhanced Adaptive ANC

Mencegah kebisingan, Meningkatkan kualitas suara

Seorang pria sedang mengendarai sepeda dengan LG TONE Free menyala.

Mode Mendengarkan

Tetap memerhatikan lingkungan Anda

Seorang wanita sedang berbicara di ponsel menggunakan TONE Free

Mode Bisikan

Percakapan yang jelas dan pribadi di ruang yang bising

Pelajari Selengkapnya Tentang LG Wireless Earbuds

LG menghadirkan koleksi earphone, headset, dan headphone wireless tanpa kabel yang memberi kenyamanan & produktivitas sepanjang hari. Kualitas suara jernih, desain yang nyaman, lengkap dengan dual microphone dan noise cancelling.

Jelajahi Informasi Produk Wireless Earbuds LG