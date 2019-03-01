We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
【プレスリリースの訂正とお詫び】LG PuriCare 空気清浄機
謹啓 平素より弊社および弊社製品に格別のご高配を賜り、厚く御礼申し上げます。
この度、2019年2月27日（水）に発表いたしました報道資料におきまして、記載内容に一部誤りがございました。ここに訂正させていただきますとともに、皆様にご迷惑をおかけしましたことを深くお詫び申し上げます。
謹言
-記-
【該当リリース】
2019年2月27日付
『LGエレクトロニクス、日本市場初の「空気清浄機」 ファン付きで、前面だけでなく背面まで360°隅のほこりを“引き寄せて”清浄！
「LG PuriCare 空気清浄機」を2月28日（木）より全国で順次発売』
【該当箇所】
・主な仕様 内
【シューティングエアーモード】および【デュアルモード】の「風量」、「適用床面積」6箇所
報道関係者様のお問い合せ先
LGエレクトロニクス・ジャパン株式会社
広報担当：阿部／金 東建（キム・ドンゴン）
Email: pr.jp@lge.com
TEL: 03-5299-4603（直通） FAX: 03-5299-4699
