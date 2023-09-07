About Cookies on This Site

Мультизональные сиcтемы VRF

VRF решения LG славятся как одни из самых универсальных и мощных кондиционеров, предлагая экономичную систему и более простую установку. Решения LG VRF отлично подходят как для внутренних, так и для наружных блоков.

MULTI V

MULTI V 5

MULTI V S

MULTI V Water IV

LG VRF Решения

MULTI V - это система переменного потока хладагента (VRF) LG. Это сводит к минимуму потери эффективности и обеспечивает устойчивые энергетические преимущества. Решения LG VRF, обеспечивающие исключительный комфорт, энергоэффективность и надежность, предлагают экономическую эффективность и более простую установку, и поэтому широко считаются одними из самых универсальных и мощных системных кондиционеров.

OWNER’S & INSTALLATION MANUAL