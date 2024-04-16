About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG MULTI V i в центре и в окружении внутренних блоков, AHU, ERV и Hydro Kit в эллиптической орбите.

VRF System

VRF System является одной из самых эффективных систем HVAC, которая предоставляет оптимальный комфорт и производительность. Обогрев и охлаждение достигаются за счет циркуляции охлаждающего средства от одного наружного блока к каждому внутреннему блоку. 

Что такое VRF System Наружные блоки Внутренние блоки Применение решения VRF ЧАВО
Что такое VRF System
ЗАПРОС О ПОКУПКЕ

Что такое VRF System?

Несколько MULTI V i на крыше. Офис и спальня охлаждаются, а ванная комната обогревается через трубы, соединенные с MULTI V i.

Система VRF (регулируемый расход хладагента)

Система VRF предназначена для модуляции потока охлаждающего средства для многочисленных внутренних блоков, обеспечивая оптимальное охлаждение и обогрев в здании.

Наружные блоки

Наружный блок LG обеспечивает обогрев и охлаждение зданий за счет подключения к внутренним блокам. Он подходит для различных типов коммерческого применения, обеспечивая оптимальную эффективность и производительность.

Три MULTI V i установлены на крыше здания, а вокруг их трава.

Product Lineup

MULTI V i

Представлен прямоугольный наружный блок LG MULTI V i, где его правая половина покрыта вентиляционной трубой 2x2 с клетчатым узором.

MULTI V S

Представлена модель высокой прямоугольной формы из двух LG MULTI V S снаружи.

MULTI V WATER 5

Изображены наружный белый блок прямоугольной формы MULTI V Water 5 от LG и черный Ceiling Concealed Duct.

MULTI V M

Изображение двух модулей MULTI V M спереди и сзади. Блок теплообменника в форме прямоугольника с двумя отверстиями впереди и белый прямоугольный компрессор сзади.

Внутренние блоки

Внутренние блоки LG предоставляют решения для кондиционирования воздуха, адаптируемые к конкретной среде. Внутренние блоки LG предлагают возможности эффективного применения внутри коммерческого помещения для всех типов планировок.

Столовая в белых тонах и тонах древесины со столами, стульями и кухней. LG Round Cassette установлена на потолке.

Product Lineup

DUAL VANE CASSETTE

Ceiling Mounted Cassette имеет открытую лопасть в 4 модификациях и входную зону в центре, а над ними находится серый шкафчик, соединенный с потолком.

ROUND CASSETTE

В центре круга Round Cassette имеется панель отверстия, а по краю –– черная обивка.

CEILING MOUNTED CASSETTE

Ceiling Mounted Cassette имеет лопасть в 4 модификациях и входную зону в центре, а над ними находится серый шкафчик, соединенный с потолком.

CEILING CONCEALED DUCT

Concealed Duct представляет собой серый прямоугольный параллелепипед с вентиляционными отверстиями справа и отверстием для выхода воздуха впереди.

БЛОК WALL MOUNTED

Wall Mounted имеет длинную прямоугольную форму параллелепипеда черного цвета и небольшой изгиб у основания. У основания имеется выходное отверстие для воздуха.

CEILING & FLOOR

Convertible, Ceiling Suspended имеет V-образную форму и решетку черного цвета впереди.

CONSOLE

Console представляет собой плоский квадрат с двумя отверстиями для воздуха наверху и внизу, а также воздухозаборником в центре.

Применение решения VRF

Hot Water Solution, AHU Solution и Ventilation Solution от LG соединены с серией MULTI V. Они гарантируют энергоэффективность и кондиционирование воздуха.

Hot Water Solution

LG предоставляет обогрев пола и подачу горячей воды, что создает эффект синергии при соединении с серией MULTI V.

Узнать больше

Ventilation Solution

Инновационная и энергосберегающая вентиляционная технология LG заменяет и очищает воздух внутри.

Узнать больше

AHU Solution

AHU Solution от LG представляет собой систему охлаждения и обогрева через кондиционирование воздуха в помещении и на улице в любое время года.

Узнать больше

Обслуживание и эксплуатация

LG предлагает различные технические услуги для системы LG VRF System. Оптимизация вашей продукции и поддержание энергоэффективности при поддержке экспертов. 

Ежегодное обслуживание VRF

Регулярные проверки, очистка и замена частей помогут обеспечить эффективную и надежную работу.

Узнать больше

Услуга по возобновлению VRF

Продлите срок службы системы VRF System с помощью услуги по возобновлению.

Узнать больше

Загрузка каталога, брошюры и документов

Название, список таблиц с размерами
Тип ресурса Название Размер

For more materials, manuals or engineering support, please go to resource download

Go

ЧАВО

Q.

Что такое VRF System?

A.

Система VRF (регулируемый расход хладагента) –– не просто еще одно решение по контролю температуры. Предназначенная для модуляции потока охлаждающего средства для различных внутренних блоков с воздуховодом и без него она обеспечивает оптимальное охлаждение или обогрев для каждой зоны. Кроме того, система VRF System экономит энергию, реагируя на конкретные условия, обеспечивая точную модуляцию температуры.

Q.

Преимущества установки системы VRF System

A.

Система VRF System может увеличить энергоэффективность максимум до 50 % по сравнению со стандартной системой HVAC. Она компактна и адаптируема, что идеально подходит для модификации, изменения дизайна или замены коммерческого HVAC. Система VRF System предлагает точный контроль комфорта, в результате чего можно одновременно охлаждать одну зону и обогревать другую. Системы VRF System пользуются все большей популярностью в коммерческих зданиях, например, в гостиницах, школах и магазинах.

Q.

Как выбрать подходящий продукт?

A.

Системы VRF System имеют различные решения для различных зданий, включая корпоративные хабы, туристические объекты, школы и исследовательские лаборатории. Сотрудничество с экспертами по технологии HVAC может помочь выбрать идеальную траекторию LG VRF, адаптированную под ваши требования и гарантирующую комфорт и экологичность.

Q.

Вы предоставляете услуги технического обслуживания и обновления для системы VRF System?

A.

- Базовый пакет включает услуги по осмотру, очистке и замене.

- Премиальный пакет включает услуги по осмотру, очистке, замене и облачному обслуживанию BECON.

- Пакет по управлению расходом энергии включает облачные услуги BECON и услуги управления расходом энергии.

* Содержимое пакета зависит от страны, и услуги направлены на увеличение срока службы имеющегося оборудования, а не на замену нового.

Узнать больше о системе LG VRF System

Загрузить ресурсы

Получите здесь огромное количество информации, включая каталоги продукции и руководства по установке. 

Посмотреть все ресурсы

Техническая поддержка

Используйте наши ресурсы и поддержку, чтобы развивать свой бизнес.

Получить поддержку

Блог HVAC

Прочитать последние статьи, новости и многое другое в нашем блоге.

Посмотреть все статьи

Два виртуальных голограммных окна ведут разговор, а рядом с ноутбуком плавно движется текст «связаться с нами», а за ноутбуком –– руки.

Запрос о покупке

Сделайте запрос о покупке, чтобы получить больше информации. 

Запрос о покупке ЗАПРОС О ПОКУПКЕ

Станьте участником Клуба LG

Пользуйтесь всеми преимуществами БЕСПЛАТНОГО участия в Клубе LG: от бесплатной доставки и установки продуктов, до специальных скидок и эксклюзивных предложений

Войти Присоединяйтесь к нам

Приветственный купон

Присоединяйтесь и получайте скидку 5% на первый заказ на сайте

Скидка для участников Клуба

Получите дополнительную скидку 2%

Бесплатная доставка

Для всех заказов с LG.com

Нужна помощь?

Мы готовы предоставить Вам всю необходимую помощь

Получите поддержку