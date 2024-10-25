Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
MS1596DIR

Microondas NeoChefTM con tecnología Smart Inverter

Smart Inverter

La tecnología Smart Inverter de LG le ofrece, una cocción más rápida y uniforme, gracias al control preciso de temperatura y mayor potencia. Cocine, caliente y descongele una gran variedad de alimentos.

Una pizza y taza abarcan la imagen y muestra que el producto caliente uniformemente.

Caliente Uniformemente

Cocción uniforme en cada platillo para una experiencia exquisita
Un corte de carne descongelado se muestra.

Descongele Uniformemente

Con sólo ajustar la temperatura descongele un delicioso corte de carne y disfrute una nueva experiencia.
Hay palomitas en la esquina inferior izquierda y gráficas a la derecha que muestran la rapidez de cocción.

Cocine más Rápido

Reduce el tiempo de cocción con mayor potencia hasta 1,200W
Aparece un tazón con moras de yogurt fermentado en el microondas.

Variedad de Platillos

En un sólo aparato podrá freír alimentos o simplemente calentarlos. Además podrá preparar yogurt casero al instante.
Microondas NeoChefTM con tecnología Smart Inverter.

Funcionamiento Estable

Los Hornos de Microondas NeoChefTM con tecnología Smart Inverter continúan funcionando incluso con bajo consumo de energía (Mínimo 300W)
Un pavo delicioso dorado y crujiente.

Delicioso a la parrilla

Prepare y caliente platillos asados sin perder el toque crujiente.
La tecnología Charcoal Lighting HeaterTM cocina saludablemente.

Cocine Saludablemente

Con la tecnología Charcoal Lighting HeaterTM prepare sus alimentos con menor cantidad de grasa a comparación de los modelos convencionales
Un corte de carne asado saludablemente y unas papas fritas saludablemente.

Cocine Saludablemente

Las funciones para Freír y Asar Saludablemente le permite preparar diversos platillos con gran sabor. La función para Freír Saludablemente (Healthy Fry) reduce hasta 72% menos grasa y la función para Asar Saludablemente 72g menos grasa comparado con un modelo Convencional.
El microondas es limpiado fácilmente gracias a la tecnología EasyClean.

EasyClean™ 99.99% Antibacterial

El recubrimiento EasyClean™ Antibacterial elimina el 99.99% de bacterias. Además es 2 veces más fácil de limpiar que un modelo convencional. Sólo rocíe el interior con agua y remueva cualquier residuo.
Luz LED, eficiente en energía y dura más tiempo que bombillas convencionales.

Luz LED

La Luz LED del interior del horno de microondas es 3 veces más brillante y tiene mejor desempeño de energía comparado con los productos convencionales. Además la vida útil de la Luz LED es mayor.
Anillo giratorio estable con froma hexagonal.

Anillo giratorio estable

El Anillo Giratorio ahora es de forma hexagonal, sus 6 puntos de soporte le dan mayor estabilidad a sus utensilios previniendo que estos se caigan o derramen mientras está cocinando.
Diagrama que muestra la mayor capacidad en tamaño compacto del microondas.

Mayor Capacidad en Tamaño Compacto

Los hornos de microondas NeoChef™ Smart Inverter cuentan con mayor capacidad interior para que usted pueda preparar gran variedad de platillos. El mecanismo eléctrico fue mejorado para obtener mayor capacidad en tamaño compacto.
Video Nuevo LG NeoChef™

Nuevo LG NeoChef™

La forma más práctica de cocinar. Cocción más rápida y uniforme con tecnología Smart Inverter.

Resumen

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof.) (mm)
540 x 322 x 433
EasyClean
Capacidad
1.5 pies³
Tecnología Principal
Smart Inverter

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Diseño de la puerta

    Manija oculta

  • EasyClean

  • Color exterior

    Negro

  • Capacidad del horno (L)

    42

  • Tipo

    Hornos de microondas LG Solo

CARACTERÍSTICAS DE PRACTICIDAD

  • Bloqueo para niños

  • EasyClean

  • Ajuste del tiempo

CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL HORNO MICROONDAS

  • Tipo de luz de la cavidad

    LED

  • Potencia de salida de microondas (W)

    1350

  • Capacidad del horno (L)

    42

  • Smart Inverter

  • Tamaño de la plataforma giratoria (mm)

    360

CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL HORNO

  • Capacidad del horno (L)

    1.5

CARACTERÍSTICAS DE CONTROL

  • Pantalla de control

    LED

  • Tipo de control

    Panel Touch (2)

DISEÑO/ACABADO

  • Diseño de cavidad

    Cuadrado

  • Material de la cavidad

    Recubrimiento EasyClean

  • Pantalla de control

    LED

  • Color exterior

    Negro

  • Acabado de PrintProof

    Espejo

DIMENSIONES/PESO

  • Dimensión de la cavidad (An. x Alt. x Prof.) (mm)

    394.5 x 262 x 406.5

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof.) (mm)

    540 x 322 x 433

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    13.3

  • Tamaño en ancho (mm)

    540

POTENCIA/CALIFICACIONES

  • Potencia (W)

    1200

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • SmartDiagnosis

ACCESORIOS

  • Aro de rotación (ea)

    Estable con 6 puntos de soporte

