Torre de lavado WashTower™ con AI DD™ 22kg (con Secadora Eléctrica Voltaje 220～ 240V)

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

Soporte

Torre de lavado WashTower™ con AI DD™ 22kg (con Secadora Eléctrica Voltaje 220～ 240V)

WK22VKS6E

Torre de lavado WashTower™ con AI DD™ 22kg (con Secadora Eléctrica Voltaje 220～ 240V)

(0)
Front view

Disfruta de un asistente que lo sabe todo sobre lavado

Una vista frontal de los botones de ciclo con algunos encendidos indicando qué ciclo se ha elegido. Una imagen inferior muestra un dedo presionando los botones en el panel para configurar el ciclo.

Smart Learner™ identifica los hábitos de lavado frecuentes y ofrece estas opciones para una experiencia de uso más simple.

Se muestra una vista en ángulo lateral del panel de control frontal con varios botones iluminados. En el lateral hay una imagen ampliada de los botones de encendido de la lavadora y la secadora configurados en ciclo normal.

Gracias a Smart ParingTM, la ropa lavada se secará en el ciclo más óptimo. Solo presiona el botón de inicio.

 

Una mano sostiene un teléfono que muestra las notificaciones inteligentes sobre el LG Wash Tower. Se muestran tres íconos arriba: el primero es el ícono de la torre de lavado LG, el segundo es el Ciclo terminado con una marca de verificación y el tercero es el ícono de alerta.

Las notificaciones inteligentes en tu dispositivo te ahorrarán la molestia de tener que ir a la lavadora para verificar el progreso de la carga.

*La compatibilidad de los dispositivos domésticos inteligentes con Alexa y el Asistente de Google puede variar según el país y la configuración individual de su hogar inteligente.

Nueva solución de lavado integrada en UN SOLO EQUIPO

La innovadora torre de lavado LG WashTower™ es la primera lavadora y secadora en un solo equipo que ofrece la solución perfecta a lo que necesitas en tu vida: rapidez de lavado, practicidad, funciones inteligentes y diseño con estilo.
Un video se abre con una pantalla dividida que muestra un sol brillando con un rayo de luz circular a su alrededor, un bote que hace una ola circular perfecta en el agua. La siguiente captura de pantalla dividida muestra un círculo perfecto dentro de un edificio mirando hacia el cielo y un círculo en el centro de una ola de agua. La siguiente captura de pantalla dividida muestra un molinillo de colores girando en un círculo y una ola de agua. Hay láseres azules disparando en la pantalla con líneas rectas y círculos sobre las imágenes circulares en el video. La siguiente captura de pantalla dividida muestra un círculo en las nubes con el sol en el centro y una burbuja circular flotando en el cielo. Los láseres continúan dibujando en el video con líneas y círculos. La última pantalla dividida muestra una bocanada circular de humo y agua que se rocía en un círculo y las líneas láser se convierten en la LG Washtower sobre un fondo negro. A continuación, la pantalla dividida vuelve con el tambor de la lavadora. En la parte superior de la pantalla, la lavadora se está llenando de vapor y en la parte inferior el agua gira alrededor del tambor. La siguiente imagen es un círculo que se ha dividido por la mitad. La mitad superior muestra un primer plano del vapor en la ropa y la parte inferior muestra un primer plano del agua en la ropa. La cámara se despliega para mostrar el panel de control de la LG Washtower directamente y luego en ángulo. Finalmente, una torre de lavado LG en blanco y negro se coloca lado a lado en ángulo en un espacio industrial con el logotipo de LG WashTower en un lugar destacado en el centro a la derecha.
Una torre de lavado LG se encuentra frente al frente con una pared de ventanas detrás. La puerta superior está entreabierta y muestra una luz azul que brilla en el interior. La puerta inferior está completamente abierta y muestra la luz azul brillando y las líneas que se conectan al icono de IA que indican la tecnología y la conexión.

La primera torre de lavado con inteligencia artificial en México

Esta novedosa tecnología de inteligencia artificial AI DD identifica los ciclos óptimos de lavado y secado para las prendas, y te envía alertas al dispositivo móvil.

Una torre de lavado LG negra está instalada en un lavadero y una mujer se para a un lado inclinada para presionar un botón en la máquina.

Optimiza tu espacio

Su diseño elegante dará más estilo a tu cuarto de lavado. LG WashTower™ es un sistema de lavandería ergonómico que ahorra espacio por su forma estilizada tipo torre.

 

Se instala una torre de lavado LG negra con estantes y una estación de lavado a la izquierda y un armario a la derecha.

Optimiza tu espacio

Su diseño elegante dará más estilo a tu cuarto de lavado. LG WashTower™ es un sistema de lavandería ergonómico que ahorra espacio por su forma estilizada tipo torre.

 

Se instala una torre de lavado LG negra con estantes y un armario en una unidad de pared.

Optimiza tu espacio

Su diseño elegante dará más estilo a tu cuarto de lavado. LG WashTower™ es un sistema de lavandería ergonómico que ahorra espacio por su forma estilizada tipo torre.

 

Toma el control

Un panel de control central, todo en uno y a tu alcance. Es tan intuitivo que se preguntará por qué no existió antes.
Una lavadora y secadora blancas se apilan una encima de la otra y se instalan en una unidad de pared con estantes y un armario, y una mujer tiene la espalda hacia el frente mientras estira la mano para presionar un botón en el panel de control superior central. Ella se pone de pie, incómoda.
La primera imagen es una combinación de dos imágenes, una una lavadora y secadora blancas de estilo antiguo apiladas una encima de la otra e instaladas en una unidad de pared y la otra, una torre de lavado LG negra instalada en una unidad de pared. Una línea de puntos y un icono de círculo rojo en el centro con flechas indican que puede moverse de izquierda a derecha para ver cada imagen en su totalidad.

La puerta circular frontal de la máquina se muestra con una camisa blanca flotando en el agua en su interior. En la puerta se muestra el ícono de una camisa con cuello y un ícono de una gota de agua que indica el ciclo de enjuague. Debajo de la puerta hay dos íconos: uno que corresponde a la temperatura y un cronómetro que indica cuánto tiempo tomará. En la parte inferior de la imagen está el logo del secado por sensor con IA.

Una experiencia de lavado sin complicaciones

La tecnología Auto Sense AI DD™ identifica el patrón de lavado más adecuado para el cuidado de tu ropa.

La vista frontal de la puerta de la lavadora se muestra iluminada con cinco chorros de agua que fluyen dentro y alrededor de la puerta hay un chorro de agua.

Lavado perfecto en minutos con TurboWash™ 360

Lavar tus prendas favoritas en tan solo 29 minutos con TurboWash™ 360 será espectacular. Podrás disfrutar otras actividades por más tiempo sin preocuparte.

*Probado por Intertek en ciclo normal con opción predeterminada basada en carga AMAM de 10 libras.

Se ve una prenda blanca dentro de la máquina con una nube de vapor rodeándola. El logotipo certificado libre de alérgenos se encuentra en la esquina inferior derecha.

Con ciclos de vapor, que eliminan los alérgenos y las preocupaciones

Usa tu ropa con confianza sabiendo que se elimina el 95% de los alérgenos y el 99.9% de las bacterias.

*Según la certificación de la fundación Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), el ciclo Allergiene™ reduce el 99.9% de los alérgenos de ácaros del polvo y de gatos.
*La marca ASTHMA & ALLERGY FRIENDLY es una marca registrada de ASTHMA AND ALLERGY FOUNDATION OF AMERICA y ALLERGY STANDARDS LTD.
*Probado por Intertek, reduce el 99.9% de bacterias (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa y K. pneumoniae) con el ciclo sanitario.

Un fondo gris con el logotipo de la garantía de 10 años de Inverter DirectDrive, el logotipo de Inverter DirectDrive y un botón rojo con la etiqueta "Más información" que lleva a los visitantes a la micropágina de Core Tech.

Más durabilidad, menos vibración, menos ruido

El Motor LG Inverter Direct Drive de alta eficiencia mejora el rendimiento de lavado y la durabilidad del equipo, pero sin el ruido y la vibración. Además, el motor Inverter DD disipa menos energía, reduciendo el consumo de electricidad, y cuenta con 10 años de garantía.

Guía de Instalación de LG WashTower

La torre de lavado LG WashTower es un set de lavadora y secadora integradas en UN SOLO EQUIPO para optimizar tu espacio de lavado.

Verifica el tamaño del producto con una cinta métrica

Guía de medidas

Antes de realizar la instalación, checa por favor la siguiente guía y ve el video haciendo clic en el botón "+" de abajo

Detalles del tamaño de producto

1. Medidas cuando la conexión de agua se encuentra al lado del producto.

Video con descripción de producto

2 . Medidas cuando la conexión de agua se encuentra en la parte de atrás del producto.

Video con descripción de producto

Resumen

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)
22
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
700 x 1890 x 770
Tecnología Principal
Lavadora y secadora en UN SOLO EQUIPO con tecnología AI DD™ con inteligencia artificial
Beneficio Adicional
LG ThinkQ con conectividad WiFi

Especificación clave

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    22

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    700 x 1890 x 770

  • TurboWash360˚

  • AI DD

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Todas las especificaciones

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Tipo de puerta

    Cubierta de cristal templado en color negro

  • Color de cuerpo (Secadora)

    Plateado

  • Color de cuerpo (Lavadora)

    Plateado

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad máxima de secado (kg)

    11

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    22

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Temporizador de reserva

    No

  • Tipo de pantalla

    LED completamente táctil

  • Indicador de figura

    18:88

  • Indicación de bloqueo de puerta (lavadora)

CARACTERÍSTICAS (LAVADORA)

  • ColdWash

  • Sistema antivibración TrueBalance

  • Tipo

    Lavadora de carga frontal

  • 6 Motion DD

  • AI DD

  • Reinicio automático

    No

  • Elevador de tambor

    Elevador delgado de acero inoxidable

  • Luz en el tambor

  • Tambor interior grabado

  • Señal de fin de ciclo

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Sistema de detección de espuma

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

  • Patas niveladoras

  • LoadSense

  • Tambor de acero inoxidable

  • Vapor

  • TurboWash360˚

  • Sensor de vibración

  • Entrada de agua (caliente/fría)

    Calor y frío

  • Nivel de agua

    Auto

CARACTERÍSTICAS (SECADORA)

  • Indicador de bloqueo de conducto FlowSense

  • SteamFresh

  • TurboSteam

  • Opción de ventilación

    Ventilación de 3 vías

  • Tipo

    Secadora con ventilación

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Sensor de secado AI Sensor Dry

  • Condensador de limpieza automática

    No

  • Reinicio automático

    No

  • Luz en el tambor

  • Bomba de calor DUAL Inverter

    No

  • Filtro de pelusas dual

  • Tambor interior grabado

    No

  • Indicador sin agua

    No

  • Señal de fin de ciclo

  • Tipo de fuente de calor

    Calentador eléctrico

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • LoadSense

    No

  • Puerta reversible

    No

  • Sensor de secado Sensor Dry

PROGRAMAS (LAVADORA)

  • Allergiene

    No

  • Ropa de Cama

  • Bright Whites

    No

  • Hand Wash/Wool

    No

  • Carga Pesada

  • Normal

    No

  • Perm. permanente

    No

  • Sanitary

    No

  • Carga pequeña

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Lavado Rápido (Velocidad de lavdo)

    No

PROGRAMAS (SECADORA)

  • Secado al aire

    No

  • Antibacterial

    No

  • Ropa de Cama

  • Carga Pesada

  • Normal

  • Planchado permanente

    No

  • Cargas Pequeñas

  • Steam Fresh

  • Steam Sanitary

    No

  • Secado Rápido

    No

  • Velocidad de secado

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

  • Ciclo de descarga

  • Monitoreo de energía

  • Arranque remoto y monitor de ciclo

  • Smart Learner

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

  • Ciclo en la nube

    No

  • Limpiador Tub Clean (lavadora)

  • Smart Pairing

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    700 x 1890 x 770

  • Peso (kg)

    142.0

  • Profundidad desde la cubierta trasera hasta la puerta del producto (Prof.' mm)

    830

  • Profundidad del producto con la puerta abierta en 90˚ (Prof.'' mm)

    1388

Lo que dice la gente

