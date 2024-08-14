Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Hogar, Hogar Inteligente

Enfócate en lo que realmente importa. Las soluciones LG AI Home están diseñadas para hacer tu hogar más cómodo e inteligente. LG Affectionate Intelligence cuida de ti y de tu familia con tecnología avanzada, reduciendo preocupaciones para que vivas de manera más auténtica y humana.

A woman lies on her side, sleeping in bed, as the glowing LG AI device greets her with 'Good morning.' A dog walks past the LG StanbyMe screen displaying the words 'Good morning.' A woman slides open a frosted glass door and enters. Inside the laundry room, a boy is placing laundry into the LG washing machine. A man and a woman lie intertwined on the living room sofa. A soccer match is playing on the TV screen. A woman and a man are hugging each other joyfully while having a conversation. The lights and TV are on, then they automatically turn off one by one. The LG robot vacuum starts moving across the floor.

Affectionate Intelligence

¿Qué hace que un hogar se sienta más vivo, más humano?
¿Cómo el diseño refleja tu estilo?
¿Cómo el ambiente invita a relajarte?
¿Cómo los recuerdos dan vida a nuestro espacio?

Los dispositivos inteligentes de LG, con LG Affectionate Intelligence, aprenden y analizan tus hábitos físicos y emocionales para que disfrutes tu hogar como debe ser: tu espacio, tu hogar dulce hogar.

El botón AI del control remoto LG AI Magic Remote resalta las funciones de Reconocimiento de voz AI, Búsqueda AI, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard y AI Sound Wizard.

LG OLED

La avanzada generación de LG AI TV

Complementa tu experiencia con inteligencia artificial con el control remoto AI Magic Remote, que incluye un botón dedicado de inteligencia artificial. Experimenta LG AI TV que te reconoce, se adapta a ti y se preocupa por ti. Tu único trabajo es disfrutar del espectáculo.

Explora las principales características

Conoce más
pause

LG WashTower

Aligera tu carga

LG AI le da un nuevo significado a la frase "configúralo y olvídate" con la tecnología AI DD™. Detecta el tamaño de la carga y el tipo de tela para optimizar cada lavado con solo presionar un botón, lo que te permite olvidarte y disfrutar de tu día.

Explora las principales características

Conoce más
Los muebles se colocan en un espacio iluminado por una luz roja, con un Xboom sobre la mesa en el centro, escaneando el espacio circundante.

LG xboom

Rodea tu espacio con sonido e iluminación, optimizados por LG AI.

El sonido y el estilo se combinan para ofrecer un sonido potente durante todo el día y toda la noche.

Explora las principales características

Conoce más
pause

LG CordZero™

El ayudante secreto del hogar

La aspiradora robot LG CordZero™: tu solución de limpieza definitiva. Se encarga de limpiar cada rincón de tu espacio, e incluso tiene sistema de auto limpieza, para que puedas disfrutar de tu libertad en otras actividades.

Explora las principales características

pause

LG StanbyME

Variedad de opciones de visualización

Elegante, funcional y flexible: StanbyMe, la pantalla táctil inteligente, te permite disfrutar del contenido a tu manera, en cualquier espacio, para trabajar o relajarte.

Conoce más
Nuestras elecciones para ti

OLED65G4PSA

Pantalla LG AI OLED evo AI G4 65 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI
Compra ahora

WK22BS6

Torre de lavado WashTower™ con AI DD™ 22kg (con Secadora de gas)
Compra ahora

Promociones Especiales

Otras historias

En una oficina espaciosa dentro de un edificio con paredes de vidrio de piso a techo, las personas están sentadas en escritorios y el aire acondicionado y purificadores de aire del sistema LG son visibles.

Trabajo, detrás de escena

Trabaja mejor, sin mayor esfuerzo. Experimenta LG Affectionate Intelligence en el trabajo. Productividad. Eficiencia. Claridad. Puedes trabajar aún mejor en tu lugar de trabajo, donde LG AI está lista para apoyarte.

Smart Home Conoce más
Dentro de un automóvil con dos personas sentadas, el logotipo de LG AI brilla en la pantalla.

Conduce hacia el futuro

Muévete con libertad. Experimenta LG Affectionate Intelligence en cualquier lugar, más allá de tu hogar y oficina. Mientras conduces, LG AI te conecta con tus dispositivos donde vayas, detecta tu entorno y entiende tu comportamiento y emociones.

Business Conoce más
Hay personas sentadas alrededor de la mesa, sonriendo, y LG ThinQ está encendido sobre la mesa de la izquierda.

Menos artificial. Más humano

LG Affectionate Intelligence.

Mobility Conoce más

*Todas las imágenes son simuladas con fines ilustrativos.

*Disponibilidad de funciones.

  • LG OLED

    AI Magic Remote

    • *El diseño, la disponibilidad y las funciones del AI Magic Remote con inteligencia artificial pueden variar según la región y el idioma admitido, incluso para el mismo modelo.
    • *Se requiere una conexión a Internet para el uso de algunas funciones.
    • *El reconocimiento de voz con inteligencia artificial solo se ofrece en países que admiten NLP en su idioma nativo.

    Identificación de Voz AI

    • *Se puede mostrar contenido reducido o limitado según la región y la conectividad de red.
    • *La compatibilidad con Identificación de Voz puede variar según la región y el país, y está disponible en televisores OLED, QNED, NanoCell y UHD lanzados a partir de 2024.
    • *La Identificación de Voz está disponible para LG Apps, Home, Home Hub, LG Fitness, Sports Alert, Home Office, Music, Games y PPW.

    Búsqueda AI

    • *La búsqueda con inteligencia artificial está disponible en televisores OLED, QNED, NanoCell y UHD lanzados a partir de 2024.
    • *Estados Unidos y Corea utilizan el modelo LLM.

    AI Chatbot

    • *Se requiere conexión a Internet.
    • *AI Chatbot está disponible en países que admiten NLP en su idioma nativo.
    • *Es posible vincular el AI Chatbot con el servicio de atención al cliente y los contactos móviles.

    AI Concierge

    • *Los menús y las aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país.
    • *Los menús que se muestran pueden ser diferentes al momento del lanzamiento.
    • *Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día.

  • LG WashTower

    • *Probado por Intertek en noviembre de 2023. En comparación con el ciclo Algodón, el ciclo AI Wash mostró una mejora en el cuidado de las telas y una reducción en el consumo de energía con una carga mixta de 3 kg de telas suaves (camisas mezcladas, blusas, camisetas funcionales, faldas de gasa, pantalones cortos de poliéster, etc.) (F4X7VYP15). Los resultados pueden variar según el peso y los tipos de tela de la ropa y otros factores. AI sensing se activa cuando la carga es inferior a 3 kg. AI sensing no se activa cuando se selecciona la opción Vapor. AI Wash solo debe usarse con tipos de tela similares [no se detectan todas las telas] y detergente adecuado.

  • LG xboom

    AI Calibration

    • *El video es para fines de demostración.

  • LG StanbyME

    • *Altura: 1265 mm ~ 1065 mm en función de la pantalla horizontal.
    • *Rotación: total 180˚ (90˚ en el sentido de las agujas del reloj, 90˚ en el sentido contrario a las agujas del reloj) / Giro: total 130˚ (65˚ a la izquierda, 65˚ a la derecha) / Inclinación: hacia adelante 25˚, hacia atrás 25˚.
    • *Es posible que el modo de pantalla vertical no sea compatible con todas las aplicaciones.
    • *El modo de pantalla vertical puede funcionar de manera diferente según la aplicación utilizada.
    • *StanbyME debe estar conectado a una red inalámbrica para admitir servicios de transmisión.
    • *StanbyME es compatible con la plataforma webOS (no es compatible con Google Play Store ni Apple Store).
    • *La funcionalidad de la pantalla táctil varía según la aplicación y es posible que no sea compatible con todas las aplicaciones.
    • *Las aplicaciones que no se pueden operar táctilmente se pueden controlar con el control remoto provisto.
    • *El El control remoto provisto solo funciona con productos StanbyME.
    • *La función NFC funciona después de que la aplicación ThinQ se carga en un dispositivo móvil y el dispositivo se conecta a StanbyME a través de Wi-Fi (la compatibilidad puede variar según el dispositivo móvil).
    • *La función de compartir pantalla móvil (duplicación) solo está disponible en dispositivos Android (iOS y macOS no son compatibles).
    • *Las condiciones de conexión pueden variar según el entorno de red del usuario.
    • *Según las especificaciones y el fabricante del dispositivo móvil, los métodos de compartir pantalla (duplicación) y la calidad de la imagen pueden variar.
Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 