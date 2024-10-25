Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Pantalla LG AI OLED evo AI G4 65 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

Pantalla LG AI OLED evo AI G4 65 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI

OLED65G4PSA

Pantalla LG AI OLED evo AI G4 65 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI

(4)
Vista frontal con la televisión LG OLED evo AI, la OLED G4, el emblema de 11 años siendo el número 1 mundial de OLED y el logotipo del programa webOS Re:New en la pantalla

Imagen de las imágenes de título de Apple TV en el televisor LG

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV 

Solo abre la aplicación Apple TV en tu televisión LG para canjear.

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV  Más información

G4

What Hi-Fi?

“… una de las mejores OLED TV que llegarán este año”.

(LG G4, What Hi-Fi?, 06/2024)

Más información

G4

T3

“… este es el nuevo estándar para la OLED tradicional”.

(LG G4, T3, 05/2024)

Más información

G4

AVForums

La LG G4 es la mejor OLED TV de su clase para 2024

Más información

G4

T3 Awards

“Las imágenes de la OLED G4 son simplemente impresionantes”.

(Premios T3 2024, Mejor televisión para videojuegos)

Más información

G4

HDTVTest

La LG G4 recibe nuestro Premio a la mejor de su clase altamente recomendada

Más información

webOS

Pocket-lint

webOS de LG, el mejor sistema operativo para televisiones inteligentes

Más información

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award 

“Ganadora” de iF Design Award

Más información

Una obra maestra PERFECCIONADA por la EXPERIENCIA a través del tiempo

Años de compromiso con la innovación no se pueden imitar de la noche a la mañana. El nuevo procesador Alpha 11 AI 4K exclusivo de la marca OLED líder en el mundo, eleva la experiencia visual a nuevas alturas.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada

Un emblema dorado que informa que LG es la marca número 1 de televisores OLED en el mundo durante 11 años en un fondo negro.
El No.1 del mundo

11 años después, seguimos en la CIMA

Nuestro dominio como el televisor OLED favorito en el mundo continúa.
11 años después, seguimos en la CIMA Obtén más información

*Fuente Omdia: Unidades vendidas del 2013 al 2023. Cualquier modificación en los resultados será responsabilidad de la consultora emisora. Para más detalles visita www.omdia.com

¿Qué hace a LG OLED evo AI destacar del resto?

Una imagen del procesadorAlpha 11 AI 4K encima de una placa base, emitiendo rayos de luz morado y rosa. Una vista lateral del diseño One Wall de LG OLED G4 y LG Soundbar apoyado contra la pared en un espacio habitable moderno. Se selecciona una imagen del televisor OLED con el menú OLED Care en el menú de soporte que se encuentra arriba en la pantalla. Una imagen que muestra Potenciador de Brillo MAX con una ballena saltando fuera del agua ante un cielo nocturno estrellado.

Nuevo α11 AI Processor

11 años de experiencia y liderazgo integrados en un procesador.

El único procesador dedicado a OLED que redefine la experiencia a través del aprendizaje profundo, los gráficos y la velocidad.
Más información

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

Debajo hay especificaciones del Nuevo α11 AI Processor comparado con el alpha 5 AI Processor. Alpha 11 tiene un rendimiento de AI 6-7 veces más rápido, gráficos mejorados 7-7 veces y velocidades de procesamiento 2-8 veces más rápidas.

*La comparación se basa en un televisor convencional con alpha 5 AI Processor.
**Imágenes de pantalla simulada.

Inteligencia que incrementa la experiencia OLED

Una imagen de un LG OLED en un espacio moderno que muestra una actuación musical en la pantalla. Ondas circulares azules que representan personalización rodean el televisor y el espacio. Una imagen de una mujer con ojos azules y un top naranja en un espacio oscuro. Las líneas rojas que representan los refinamientos de la AI cubren parte de su rostro, que es brillante y detallado, mientras que el resto de la imagen parece aburrido. Una imagen de un televisor LG OLED mientras burbujas y ondas sonoras se emiten desde la pantalla y llenan el espacio.

Personalización de AI

Se sincroniza con tu forma de ver el TV

Una imagen hecha a tu gusto

Selecciona tu estilo de imágenes favoritas y Picture Wizard AI creara una imagen adaptada exactamente a tu gusto único entre 85 millones de posibilidades y luego la guardará en tu perfil.
Un vídeo muestra un televisor LG OLED en un departamento moderno de la ciudad. Aparece una cuadrícula puesta sobre la imagen como un escáner del espacio, y luego se proyectan ondas sonoras azules desde la pantalla, llenando perfectamente la habitación con sonido.
Ajuste Acústico AI

Audio óptimo que se adapta a tu espacio

El sistema de sonido detecta el layout de tu habitación y el lugar donde estás sentado para crear una cúpula de sonido a tu alrededor perfectamente sintonizada con la acústica única de tu habitación.

Inteligencia que brilla en cualquier tipo de luz

Ya sea de día o de noche, el control de brillo detecta la luz en tu habitación y da equilibrio a la imagen para obtener nitidez y claridad.
LG OLED y una barra de sonido LG en un espacio moderno durante la noche. La imagen de la pantalla de aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

Noche

Una imagen de un televisor LG OLED y una barra de sonido LG en un espacio moderno durante el día. La imagen de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales

Día

Imagen AI Pro

Siente el auténtico realismo en cada marco

Mejora la resolución con AI

Después de clasificar el cuadro, las escenas escalan de manera mucho más realistas con la reducción de ruido AI y la súper resolución AI.

Conserva los colores

Disfruta películas con la verdadera intención del director en claridad y color resaltando los reales matices emocionales ideados para la escena.

*Imágenes de pantalla simulada

Sonido AI Pro

Escucha cada detalle sonoro en todas las escenas

Audio realista que se eleva a través de la habitación

Experimenta la increíble inmersión de un sistema de sonido envolvente virtual 11.1.2 que lo abarca todo.

Una imagen de un televisor LG OLED mientras burbujas y ondas sonoras se emiten desde la pantalla y llenan el espacio.

Las voces sobresalen de los fondos ruidosos.

Incluso en escenas emocionantes, escucha al personaje principal sobre toda la acción con el apoyo de Remasterización de voz con AI.

Una imagen de una mujer cantando con el micrófono en su mano, ya que hay un círculo naranja alrededor de su boca para mostrar el paisaje sonoro.

Sonido impactante que resuena

Las mejoras del nuevo Procesador AI te brindan un Amplificador Dinámico de Sonido repleto de potencia.

Una imagen de un hombre conduciendo una motocicleta por una pista de tierra con gráficos circulares brillantes alrededor de motocicleta.

El sonido se adapta a cualquier contenido que estés viendo.

El Control de Sonido Adaptativo equilibra el audio según el género en tiempo real para lograr una sonido de mayor claridad.

Una imagen de un televisor LG OLED muestra unos músicos tocando, con gráficos circulares alrededor de los micrófonos e instrumentos.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada
**Sonido virtual envolvente de 11.1.2 canales y Remasterización de voz con AI solo están disponibles en el procesador alpha 11 AI.
***Debe activarse a través del menú del modo de sonido.
****El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha.

Potenciador de Brillo Max

Brillo, ahora 150% más brillante

Logra un incremento de brillo en un 150% gracias al algoritmo mejorado de incremento de luz y a la Arquitectura de Control de Luz.

Una ballena que salta hacia fuera del océano sobre un fondo negro. Aparecen las palabras “Hasta un 150 % más brillante” por encima de la ballena y se vuelven más brillantes.

*La mejora del brillo del 150% cubre el 3% de la pantalla y se aplica a 55/65/77/83” G4, 97” G4 no está incluido.
**70% más de brillo aplica a 55/65/77/83” G4.
***El brillo difiere según la serie y el tamaño.
****Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

PIXELES DE AUTO ILUMINACIÓN OLED 4K

Brinda una belleza ilimitada ya que no cuenta con retroiluminación

En lugar de depender de una luz de fondo adicional, los PIXELES DE AUTO ILUMINACIÓN de LG OLED se iluminan de forma independiente y cuando se requiere. El resultado son colores realistas, negros perfectos que nunca son grises y una imagen incomparable. Con las certificaciones en tecnología Eye Comfort mira durante más tiempo tu televisor sin fatiga visual, con baja emisión de luz azul, sin parpadeos y sin molestos reflejos.

  •  

*Imágenes de pantalla simulada

El contraste infinito crea un impacto infinito

 

 

Las escenas cobran vida y sobresalen donde las sombras más oscuras y las luces más brillantes se entrelazan.

  •  

La Vía Láctea cubre el cielo nocturno sobre la escena de un cañón. Encima de la imagen se lee “El gris no es negro” en mayúsculas blancas sobre fondo negro. La pantalla se divide en dos lados y está marcada como “Otros” y “LG OLED”. El otro lado es notablemente más apagado y de menor contraste, mientras que el lado LG OLED es brillante y de alto contraste. El lado LG OLED también incluye la certificación Sin resplandores incómodos.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

**“Otros” hace referencia a que se trata de una OLED no brillante.

***Los paneles LG OLED TV cuentan con la certificación Sin reflejos incómodos de UL, basada en el método de evaluación Índice unificado de resplandor (UGR).

****Verificación emitida cuando el UGR es inferior a 22 al ver la televisión entre 70 lux y 300 lux.

Una imagen que muestra una escena urbana bulliciosa al atardecer con colores llamativos y contrastes.

100% Fidelidad de Color y Volumen

Las escenas brillan con colores realistas

El Volumen de Color de 100% realza los tonos intensos, mientras que la Fidelidad del Color de 100% preserva los tonos sin distorsión.

*El panel LG OLED está certificado por Intertek para una Fidelidad de Color de 100% medida según CIE DE2000 con 125 patrones de color.
**El volumen de la gama de colores de la pantalla (CGV) es equivalente o excede el CGV del espacio de color DCI-P3, según lo verifica de forma independiente Intertek.

A la izquierda, una televisión convencional que muestra a un tenista en un estadio con un reflejo de la habitación en la pantalla. A la derecha, la LG OLED evo AI G4 muestra la misma imagen de un tenista en un estadio sin reflejos de la habitación, y la imagen parece más brillante y colorida.

Sin reflejos

Nítida claridad OLED con cualquier luz. LG OLED evo G4 evita el 99 % de los reflejos de luz en la pantalla, haciendo que parezcan más tenues y menos molestos, incluso en habitaciones en las que el sol brilla intensamente. Ve la imagen más brillante sin distracciones, con certificación de Intertek.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

**Disponible para OLED evo M4 de 83/77/65 pulgadas y OLED G4 de 97/83/77/65/55 pulgadas.

***La reflectividad de la pantalla se define como el valor del componente especular incluido (SCI) a 550 nm, sometido a pruebas independientes realizadas por Intertek.

****El panel LG OLED ha sido clasificado por Intertek como una pantalla sin reflejos por debajo del 1% con la implementación de la esfera de muestreo IDMS 11.2.2. El resultado de la medición puede variar en función de las condiciones reales.

El televisor OLED se encuentra en el lado derecho de la imagen y el fondo brilla como el cielo nocturno. Mientras las luces blancas brillan desde la parte posterior del TV. El menú soporte aparece en la pantalla y el menú OLED Care está seleccionado.
OLED Care

Aumenta el tiempo de vida de tu OLED

Relájate disfrutando más con el cuidado del panel integrado que mantiene tu pantalla como nueva por más tiempo.
Una vista lateral del TV LG OLED G4 mostrando una elegante obra de arte y una barra de sonido LG delgada contra la pared de un espacio elegante.
Diseño One Wall

Su diseño exclusivo de integración perfecta a la pared, deja un espacio prácticamente nulo al muro.

Una vista en un ángulo del LG OLED G4 contra una pared de mármol que muestra cómo se fusiona con la pared. Una imagen de LG OLED G4 y una barra de sonido LG en un espacio limpio y plano contra la pared con una actuación orquestal en la pantalla.

Integración perfecta
a la pared

Se adapta elegantemente a la pared sin dejar espacios.

*El tamaño del bisel varía según la serie y el tamaño

Ajuste perfecto con LG Audio

Una LG SoundBar de primer nivel, digna de un televisor LG OLED

*La barra de sonido puede comprarse por separado.
**La barra de sonido SG10TY es compatible con la OLED G (65/77").

Simplicidad a tu alcance

Acceda a la interfaz WOW en el televisor LG para un control simple de la barra de sonido: modos, perfiles y funciones útiles.

Cada imagen es perfectamente en tono.

WOW Orchestra reúne en sinergia el sonido único de su LG Soundbar y LG OLED.

Sin ningún desorden a la vista

Rompe con los cables y escucha todo el potencial de la calidad de audio de tu LG Soundbar con transmisión de sonido inalámbrica

*La barra de sonido se puede comprar por separado y el control del modo de la barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo.
**El uso del LG TV Remote está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente.
***Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.
****Interfaz WOW / WOW Orchestra / WOWCAST Televisores compatibles: OLED G4, C4 y B4.

Amplia gama de tamaños

Un tamaño para cada estilo de vida

Descubre un tamaño para cada espacio y gusto con una gama que va desde 55" hasta 97".

Una imagen comparando LG OLED G4 en variedad de tamaños, muestra 55", 65", 77", 83" y 97".

webOS Re:New Program

Sistema Operativo actualizado mucho más tiempo

Mantente actualizado con funciones y tecnologías útiles a través de 4 actualizaciones de webOS, garantizadas durante 5 años.

Una imagen del logotipo de webOS Re:New Program sobre un fondo negro con la parte superior de una esfera circular azul y morado en la parte inferior.

*El programa webOS Re:New admite un total de 4 actualizaciones de webOS durante cinco años.
**El umbral de actualización de cinco años para el programa webOS Re:New es el lanzamiento global de un nuevo producto.
***La primera actualización a webOS se realizará dos años después del momento de la compra.
****Los clientes reciben 5 versiones de webOS, incluida la versión actual, en el momento de la compra.
*****Hay actualizaciones disponibles para los modelos de lanzamiento de 2022, incluidos todos los OLED y 8K QNED, y los modelos lanzados después de 2023 incluyen UHD, NanoCell, QNED y OLED

webOS 24

Haz tuya tu experiencia televisiva

Experimenta el televisor hecho para ti con Mi perfil, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge y Quick Cards.
Obtén más información

*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.
**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día y solo se brindan en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.
***Aplicado al modelo OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD fabricado en el año 2023 y posteriores.
****Se proporcionará un total de 4 actualizaciones en el período de 5 años y el cronograma puede variar según la región o el país.
*****Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Sincroniza las maravillas cinematográficas y diversión de arcade

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode

Escenas auténticas cinematográficas que cobran vida

Transforma la noche de cine. La imagen ultra vívida de Dolby Vision se combina con FILMMAKER MODE™ para preservar la intención del director, optimizando la calidad de la imagen y garantizando que no haya distorsión y sobre procesamiento.

Una imagen de un director frente a un panel de control editando la película ""Killers of the Flower Moon"" en un televisor LG OLED. Una cita de Martin Scorsese: ""Para verla en casa, cada película debe verse en modo cineasta ,"" superpone la imagen con el logotipo ""Killers of the Flower Moon"", el logotipo de Apple TV+ y un logotipo ""próximamente". Logotipo de Dolby Vision Logotipo de FILMMAKER MODE™

*Imágenes de pantalla simulada.
**FILMMAKER MODE es una marca registrada de UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

Atractivos paisajes sonoros que te rodean

Escucha la acción que te rodea con la claridad incomparable, con detalles intrincados y la profundidad espacial de Dolby Atmos.

Una imagen de un espacio acogedor y con poca luz. En la TV se muestra una escena en la que una pareja usa un paraguas y gráficos circulares brillantes rodean la habitación. Logotipo de Dolby Atoms en la esquina inferior izquierda.

*Imágenes de pantalla simulada

Aprobado por el director para procesamiento avanzado

Imagen estática en blanco y negro de una entrevista con Sean Baker. Su nombre aparece en letras naranjas en negrita en la parte inferior del marco. La frase LG OLED aparece en la esquina superior izquierda y la palabra película en la esquina superior derecha.
Imagen estática en blanco y negro de una entrevista con Sean Baker. Su nombre aparece en letras naranjas en negrita en la parte inferior del marco. La frase LG OLED aparece en la esquina superior izquierda y la palabra película en la esquina superior derecha.
Una imagen fija en blanco y negro de una entrevista con Lee Sung Jin. Su nombre aparece en letras naranjas en negrita en la parte inferior del marco. La frase LG OLED está en la esquina superior izquierda y la palabra película está en la esquina superior derecha.
Una imagen fija en blanco y negro de una entrevista con Hamaguchi Ryusuke. Su nombre aparece en letras naranjas en negrita en la parte inferior del marco. La frase LG OLED está en la esquina superior izquierda y la palabra película está en la esquina superior derecha.

Sean Baker, ganador de la Palma de Oro, habla sobre sus influencias e inspiraciones.

Beef(2023)

En conversación con el director de Beef de Netflix, Lee Sung Jin.

Evil Does Not Exist(2023)

Donde Ryusuke Hamaguchi elabora sus películas premiadas.
Alta Experiencia en Gaming

La acción del juego no se ve afectada.

Elimina desgarros y retrasos con AMD FreeSync Premium, compatibilidad con G-Sync, modo de 144Hz y VRR integrado.

*Certificado por "Excelente rendimiento en juegos" y tiempos de respuesta por Intertek.
**VRR varía de 40 Hz a 144 Hz y es una especificación certificada de HDMI 2.1.
***El modo 144Hz se aplica a 55/65/77/83"" G4 y es compatible con contenido conectado a una PC.

Ajustes del juego donde los necesitas

No necesitas pausar para usar Game Optimizer y Game Dashboard.

Una imagen de dos escenas de juego. Uno muestra un juego de FPS con el Panel de juego que aparece sobre la pantalla durante el juego. La otra pantalla muestra una escena oscura e invernal con el menú Game Optimizer apareciendo sobre el juego.

*El Panel de juego se activa solo cuando ""Game Optimizer"" y ""Game Dashboard"" están activados.
**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

Accede a todos tus video juegos favoritos

Miles de video juegos al alcance de tu mano. Explora una biblioteca épica de títulos de juegos en la nube y transmítelos inmediatamente sin perder tiempo de juego en descargas o actualizaciones.

Una imagen de la pantalla de inicio de Boosteroid que muestra "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" y otra imagen de la pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW que muestra cinco miniaturas de juegos diferentes.

*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden diferir según el país.
**Es posible que se requiera una suscripción a GeForce NOW.
***Es posible que se requiera una suscripción a refuerzos.

Sustentabilidad

Descubre la visión de LG OLED AI para el mañana

Elije lo que es mejor para el planeta con empaques ligeros, biológicos y credenciales de sustentabilidad global.

Una imagen del empaque de un LG OLED sobre un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados.

*Todos los modelos de LG OLED 2024 cuentan con un embalaje ecológico.

**Todos los modelos G4, C4 y B4 están certificados “Con evaluación medioambiental”.

***La etiqueta de impacto ambiental “Reduciendo las emisiones de CO2” aplica al modelo G4 de 77, 65 y 55 pulgadas. Todos los modelos C4 y G4 de 97 y 83 pulgadas cuentan con la etiqueta “CO2 medido”.

****La etiqueta “Contenido reciclado” aplica a todos los modelos G4 y C4. Verificación basada en el muestreo de productos mediante el enfoque de balance de masas según la norma ISO 14021.

 

 

1. En comparación con los modelos evo que no son OLED y según la medición de blanco total.
2. Dependiendo del entorno de instalación, puede haber un pequeño espacio entre el televisor y la pared. La instalación puede variar. Consulte la guía de instalación para obtener más detalles.

Imprimir

Especificación clave

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Amplia gama de colores

    OLED Color

  • Procesador de imagen

    Procesador α11 AI 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • Compatible con G-Sync (Nvidia)

    Si

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Si

  • Salida de audio

    60W

  • Sistema de altavoces

    4.2 Ch

  • Dolby Atmos

    Si

  • Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1441 x 826 x 24.3

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    23.8

Todas las especificaciones

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K OLED

  • Resolución de pantalla

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Amplia gama de colores

    OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Procesador de imagen

    Procesador α11 AI 4K

  • Escalador AI

    α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Si (OLED Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos Pro)

  • Selección de género AI

    Si (SDR/HDR)

  • Control de brillo AI

    Si

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Si

  • Tecnología de atenuación

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Modo de imagen

    10 modos (Asistente de imagen personalizado, Vívido, Estándar, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, Filmmaker, (ISF)Experto(Habitación Iluminada), (ISF)Experto(Habitación oscura))

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • AI Picture Pro

    Si

  • Calibración Automática

    Si

GAMING

  • Compatible con G-Sync (Nvidia)

    Si

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Si

  • Modo HGIG

    Si

  • Optimizador de Juegos

    Si (Panel de Juego)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Si

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Sí (hasta 144Hz)

  • Dolby Vision para juegos (4K 120Hz)

    Si

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    Menos que 0.1ms

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Alto contraste

    Si

  • escala de grises

    Si

  • Colores invertidos

    Si

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

  • Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1441 x 826 x 24.3

  • Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1441 x 865/910 x 263

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1600 x 970 x 172

  • Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

    485 x 263

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    23.8

  • Peso del televisor con soporte

    29.1

  • Peso del embalaje

    35.9

  • Montaje VESA (Ancho x Alto)

    300 x 300

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Si

  • Sonido AI

    α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Voz clara Pro

    Si (AI Voice remasterizado)

  • WiSA Ready

    Sí (hasta 2.1 canales)

  • LG Sonido Sync

    Si

  • Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

    Si

  • Salida de audio simultánea

    Si

  • Conexión Bluetooth Surround

    Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

  • Salida de audio

    60W

  • Afinación acústica IA

    Si

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Dirección del altavoz

    Hacia Abajo

  • Sistema de altavoces

    4.2 Ch

  • WOW Orquesta

    Si

CONNECTIVITY

  • Canal de retorno de audio HDMI

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Soporte Bluetooth

    Si (v 5.1)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • Entrada HDMI

    4ea (soporta 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 puertos))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • USB

    3ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Si

SMART TV

  • Funciona con Apple Airplay2

    Si

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Configuración familiar

    Si

  • LG ThinQ® AI

    Si

  • Cámara USB compatible

    Si

  • Siempre listo

    Si

  • Amazon Alexa

    Sí (incorporado)

  • Navegador web completo

    Si

  • Control de voz manos libres

    Si

  • Panel de Control

    Si

  • Reconocimiento de voz inteligente

    Si

  • Canales LG

    Si

  • Control Magic Remote

    Incorporado

  • Vista múltiple

    Si (hasta 4 vistas)

  • Compartir Habitación a Habitación

    Sí (Remitente/Receptor)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Si (LG ThinQ)

  • Compatible con Apple Home

    Si

POWER

  • Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remoto

    Magic Remote MR24

  • Montaje en pared

    Sí (Attached)

  • Baterías Remote Control

    Sí (AA x 2EA)

Lo que dice la gente

Nuestras Elecciones para Ti

Ver más opciones
 
 