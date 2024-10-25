Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am | Bocina Bluetooth portátil | 30hrs de batería | IP67

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

BOUNCE

()
Front view from above
Front view
Front view with a close-up of the logo
Top view
Rear view
Side view from the left
Side view from the right
Front perspective view with handle
Rear view with handle

Características clave

  • [Tweeters de doble domo] Experimente un audio realista con una claridad y una vitalidad incomparables.
  • [Radiadores pasivos dobles] Deja que los ritmos vívidos y la energía vibrante de la música te muevan.
  • [Sonido AI] La AI perfecciona el sonido para cada género
  • [Calibración AI] Calibra el audio en función del tamaño y la forma del espacio en el que se encuentra.
  • [Iluminación AI] Detecta el género de tu música y ofrece la iluminación óptima que se sincroniza con el sonido.
  • [Estándar militar] Diseñado para durar, certificado para cumplir con los estándares militares.
Más
will.i.am, vestido de blanco y con gafas de sol, sostiene xboom Bounce justo al lado de su cara.


Sonido característico de xboom rediseñado por will.i.am

Presentamos el nuevo xboom Bounce, creado en colaboración con will.i.am.

Experimenta el sonido creado por el experto, plasmado en un estilo único.

*El vídeo es para fines demostrativos

will.i.am como arquitecto experiencial de LG para xboom Bounce

LG eligió a will.i.am para redefinir xboom como una marca que eleva la experiencia auditiva con un sonido y un estilo completamente nuevos. Will.i.am, nueve veces ganador del Grammy, es sin duda un verdadero ícono de la cultura pop.

Todos los “xboom by will.i.am” son refinados profesionalmente por will.i.am para brindar un sonido más equilibrado con un tono más cálido. Con experiencia en música y tecnología, will.i.am afinó xboom Bounce para brindar un sonido envolvente y dinámico con ritmos que cobran vida.

Sonido de producto único creado por will.i.am

Experimenta la extraordinaria y completa experiencia de sonido creada por will.i.am. Todos los sonidos que acompañan el funcionamiento del nuevo xboom (encendido/apagado, conexión por Bluetooth y ajuste del volumen) han sido desarrollados por el artista.

will.i.am está trabajando en el estudio mirando una pantalla colocada debajo de un micrófono.

Bounce con ritmos potentes y energía vibrante

Siente cómo el ritmo cobra vida a través de radiadores pasivos duales. Deja que los ritmos vívidos y la energía vibrante de la música te muevan.

*El video es para fines demostrativos

Sonido dinámico de los tweeters de domo diseñados por expertos de Peerless

Fabricados con tweeters de cúpula doble de Peerless, un fabricante danés de unidades de audio de alta gama con un siglo de antigüedad, para una calidad de sonido excepcional. Experimente un audio realista con una claridad y una vitalidad incomparables.

*El video es para fines demostrativos

Diseñado para durar, certificado para cumplir con los estándares militares

Diseñado para aventuras al aire libre. Probado según los estándares militares de EE.UU. y comprobado que pasa las 7 pruebas de durabilidad. Fabricado para resistir las diversas condiciones de cualquier entorno

El xboom Bounce está sobre hojas mojadas, entre una raíz y una piedra. En la esquina superior izquierda, el logo militar.

*Los resultados reales o el rendimiento pueden variar según el entorno de uso.

**Detalles de las pruebas militares

- Norma de prueba: MIL-STD-810H

- Parámetros de prueba: Lluvia, vibración, impacto, rocío de agua salada, inundaciones, polvo de arena y alta temperatura

- Resultado de la certificación: APROBADO

- Fecha de certificación: 18 de diciembre de 2024

xboom Bounce está colocado en forma hexagonal y detrás de él hay un montón de tierra a la izquierda y salpicaduras de agua a la derecha.

Resistente al agua y al polvo con clasificación IP67

Con clasificación IP67 para resistir el agua y el polvo. Disfruta de la música en todas partes, en una fiesta en la piscina o en la playa.

"*Los resultados reales o el rendimiento pueden variar según el entorno de uso.

**IP67 protege completamente contra el polvo y otras partículas similares, y también protege completamente contra la inmersión hasta 1 m de profundidad durante 30 minutos".

Vista frontal de xboom Bounce con la luz encendida.

Mantén la diversión hasta
el día siguiente con 30 horas de reproducción

La música no debería detenerse antes que tú. Bounce reproduce hasta

30 horas con una carga completa.

"* El tiempo de reproducción indicado se basa en pruebas internas al 50% del volumen, con el modo Bluetooth y Voice Enhance activados y sin iluminación.

** El tiempo de reproducción real puede variar.

*** La batería es reemplazable y las baterías de repuesto se venden por separado.

**** La batería se puede reemplazar con herramientas simples, a discreción del usuario".

Sonido con AI

La AI perfecciona el sonido para cada género

Elige manualmente entre los modos de ritmo, melodía u orientado a la voz según tus preferencias, o deja que la AI establezca el modo más óptimo para ti. La AI analiza el audio y ajusta el sonido para que se adapte al género.

will.i.am sostiene xboom Bounce justo al lado de su cara.

Calibración de AI

Calibración de AI para un sonido envolvente

La AI calibra el audio en función del tamaño y la forma del espacio en el que se encuentra. Ofrece un sonido completo y sin distorsiones, ya sea en un área amplia o en una habitación pequeña.

*El video es para fines de demostración

Iluminación con AI

Iluminación con AI que se sincroniza con el sonido

AI detecta el género de tu música y ofrece la iluminación óptima que se sincroniza con el sonido. Elige entre los modos Ambiente, Fiesta y Voz para crear el ambiente. Consulta la iluminación informativa para conocer el estado del altavoz.

*El video es para fines demostrativos

Nuevo xboom Bounce, con un estilo elegante y una correa práctica

Diseñado para superar los límites y mejorar la comodidad. Lleva y cuelga tu bocina fácilmente con la correa. También le da un toque único y elegante.

En la parte superior, alguien sostiene a xboom Bounce en el brazo por su correa. En la parte superior derecha, una persona con una chaqueta violeta sostiene a xboom Bounce con la mano derecha. En la parte inferior izquierda, will.i.am sostiene a xboom Bounce con su mano izquierda. En la parte inferior derecha, will.i.am con el mismo atuendo sostiene a xboom Bounce con su mano derecha.

En un círculo de colores del arcoíris, xboom Stage 301, Grab y Bounce se colocan en el sentido de las agujas del reloj. Junto a xboom Bounce, la imagen del botón Auracast se coloca en un círculo.

Conecta varias bocinas y amplifica el ambiente con Auracast™

Haz tu fiesta en grande conectando dispositivos y compartiendo a través de Auracast™. Accede al instante con solo presionar un botón dedicado. Sumérgete en un sonido envolvente, amplificado al conectar diferentes bocinas.

"*Solo los modelos Bounce, Grab y Stage 301 lanzados en 2025 se pueden conectar entre sí.

**La representación es para fines ilustrativos. El tamaño real puede variar".

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

  • número de canales

    2.1ch (Stereo)

  • Potencia de salida

    30 W + 5 W x 2

BOCINA

  • radiador pasivo

    Sí(2)

  • Tamaño de la unidad de tweeter

    20 mm x 2

  • Tipo de unidad de tweeter

    Cúpula

  • Unidad de graves

    93 x 53 mm

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • AAC

  • SBC

ECUALIZADOR

  • Sonido AI

  • Bass Boost

  • Custom (App)

  • Estándar

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Versión Bluetooth

    5.3

CONVENIENCIA

  • multipunto

  • Comando de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

  • Resistente al agua/salpicaduras

    IP67

  • Indicador de bateria

  • Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

  • Iluminación

  • Party Link (Modo Dual)

  • Party Link (Modo Multi)

  • Altavoz de teléfono

  • Administrador de actualizaciones (FOTA)

DIMENSIONES (AN. X AL. X PR.)

  • Caja de carton

    316.5 x 142.5 x 136.0 mm

  • Bocina

    272 x 103 x 88 mm

PESO

  • Peso bruto

    2.04 kg

  • Peso neto

    1.42 kg

ACCESORIO

  • Tarjeta de garantía

  • Correa

  • Cable USB tipo C

BATERÍA

  • Tiempo de carga de la batería (horas)

    3

  • Duración de la batería (horas)

    30

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Modo de encendido

    20 W

  • Modo de espera

    0.3 W

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Salida DC(Tipo USB-C)

  • USB tipo C

