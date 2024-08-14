Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Un televisor LG NanoCell sobre un fondo negro. El televisor muestra un automóvil que pasa frente a una cadena montañosa baja y un espejo de agua que refleja el cielo intenso.

Esto no es solo grande. Es épico.

Descubre un nivel de inmersión increíble que simplemente no se puede lograr con una pantalla más pequeña.

NanoCell

Disfruta de los colores puros en una gran pantalla.

LG NanoCell ofrece un color más refinado y preciso gracias a la nanotecnología. Maximiza tu experiencia de inmersión y descubre las maravillas del color puro en 4K y 8K en una variedad de modelos de pantallas de 75 y 86 pulgadas.

Un TV LG NanoCell de 75 pulgadas colocado directamente frente a un TV LG NanoCell de pantalla ultra grande de 86 pulgadas en una habitación oscura.. Las pantallas muestran una imagen en primer plano del rostro de una cebra.

Amplía para encontrar el televisor adecuado para ti.

Table Caption
Características NANO90 NANO75
Nano90 con pequeñas bombas de color en tonos de rojo y amarillo que explotan desde la parte inferior de la pantalla.
El TV NanoCell ideal para juegos
El TV NanoCell ideal para juegos
Nuestro TV NanoCell más asequible
Pantalla 4K (3840x2160) 86” 4K (3840x2160) 86 / 75 / 70”
Audio 2.2ch / 40 W 2.0ch / 20W
Soporte Soporte, soporte de pared opcional Soporte, soporte de pared opcional
Procesador Procesador α7 Gen4 IA 4K/Imagen AI, Sonido AI Procesador α7 Gen4 IA 4K/Imagen AI, Sonido AI
Color Color nano Color nano
HDR Dolby Vision IQ/HDR10 Pro/HLG Dolby Vision IQ/HDR10 Pro/HLG
Funciones HDMI VRR/ALLM/eARC eARC
Juegos AMD FreeSync™/Optimizador de juegos/Panel/HGiG Optimizador de juegos/Panel/HGiG
Inteligente Airplay 2, Apple HomeKit Airplay 2, Apple HomeKit
Control por voz Control remoto Control remoto
Plataforma webOS 6.0 webOS
Un televisor de pantalla plana grande montado contra una pared rosa rodeado de muebles naturales. La pantalla muestra un bosque frondoso.

Observa cómo una pantalla grande se adapta a tu espacio.

¿No estás seguro de qué tamaño de pantalla es el adecuado para ti? Simplemente ingresa las dimensiones de tu habitación en el Simulador para televisores de LG, comprueba el tamaño real del producto y descubre cuál es el televisor que mejor se adapta a tu espacio.

Observa cómo una pantalla grande se adapta a tu espacio. Pruébalo ahora

*El servicio estará disponible a partir del segundo semestre del año.

OLED, QNED o NanoCell Elige tu televisor ultra grande.

OLED autoiluminado de 8K real

Pantalla de 88, 83 y 77 pulgadas

OLED

QNED Mini LED

Pantalla de 65, 75 pulgadas

QNED

NanoCell

Pantalla de 86, 75 pulgadas

NanoCell
Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 