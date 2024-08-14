Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Un televisor LG QNED Mini LED de pantalla grande montada en una pared de ladrillos blanca con un pequeño sillón y una mesa en el frente. La pantalla muestra un bosque.

Un logro enorme para los televisores LCD.

Descubre la inmersión que un televisor puede ofrecer con una pantalla ultra grande que no pone en riesgo la calidad de la imagen.

La mejor experiencia de visualización en televisores LED de LG.

El LG QNED Mini LED utiliza aproximadamente 30,000 Mini LED para producir una imagen brillante de alta calidad, y alrededor de 2,500 zonas de atenuación únicas ofrecen negros asombrosos con un efecto de halo reducido incluso en las escenas más oscuras. El resultado es una imagen que se ve tan bien que podrías pensar que es magia.

Imagen de globos aerostáticos flotando en el cielo nocturno. La imagen se divide en tres secciones. La de la izquierda muestra una atenuación Edge LED, la del medio muestra una atenuación de matriz completa con colores mejorados y cierto efecto de halo, y la de la derecha muestra el LG QNED Mini LED con negros profundos y prácticamente sin efecto de halo. Imágenes de tres tipos diferentes de iluminación LED. Izquierda: atenuación Edge LED con un efecto de halo considerable. Medio: atenuación de matriz completa con colores mejorados y cierto efecto de halo. Derecha: LG QNED Mini LED con muchas luces más pequeñas y una imagen más nítida.

*El número del Mini LED y las zonas de regulación se basan en el modelo 8K de 86 pulgadas.
*Imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de la función.

Una pantalla LED de vanguardia de proporciones épicas.

El LG QNED Mini LED es lo más avanzado en televisores LED al integrar la tecnología Mini LED, Quantum Dot y NanoCell. Disfruta de todo tu contenido con detalles mejorados en 4K y 8K a través de una variedad de modelos con tamaños de pantalla épicos de 75 y 86 pulgadas.

Un televisor LG QNED Mini LED de 75 y 86 pulgadas, uno al lado del otro, sobre un fondo oscuro. Las pantallas muestran un primer plano de la cara de un elefante.

Amplía para encontrar el televisor adecuado para ti.

Table Caption
Características QNED99 QNED90
La pantalla del QNED99 muestra un primer plano de pétalos multicolores brillantes y el logotipo de 8K.
Nuestro mejor televisor QNED Mini LED 8K de su clase
La pantalla del QNED90 muestra un primer plano de pétalos brillantes en tonos amarillos y naranjas.
La excelencia en televisores QNED Mini LED 4K
Pantalla 8K (7680 x 4320) 86” 4K (3840 x 2160) 75"
Audio 4.2ch / 60 W 4.2ch / 60 W
Soporte Soporte, soporte de pared opcional Soporte, soporte de pared opcional
Procesador Procesador α9 Gen4 IA 8K/Imagen AI Pro, Sonido AI Pro Procesador α7 Gen4 IA 4K/Imagen AI, Sonido AI
Color Nano Color Pro/Volumen de color Nano Color Pro/Volumen de color
HDR Dolby Vision IQ/HDR10 Pro/HLG Dolby Vision IQ/HDR10 Pro/HLG
Funciones HDMI ALLM/eARC VRR/ALLM/eARC
Juegos Optimizador de juegos/Panel/HGiG AMD FreeSync™/Optimizador de juegos/Panel/HGiG
Inteligente Airplay 2, Apple HomeKit Airplay 2, Apple HomeKit
Control por voz Control de voz con manos libres Control remoto
Plataforma webOS 6.0, Magic Tap webOS 6.0
Dónde comprar Dónde comprar

*La disponibilidad de las actualizaciones de software puede variar según el modelo y la región.

Un televisor de pantalla plana grande montado contra una pared gris rodeado de muebles modernos grises y negros. La pantalla muestra tres árboles reflejados en el agua en una escena de atardecer.

Encuentra la pantalla que mejor se adapte a tu espacio.

¿No estás seguro de qué tamaño de pantalla es el adecuado para ti? Simplemente ingresa las dimensiones de tu habitación en el Simulador para televisores de LG, comprueba el tamaño real del producto y descubre cuál es el televisor que mejor se adapta a tu espacio.

Encuentra la pantalla que mejor se adapte a tu espacio. Pruébalo ahora

*El servicio estará disponible a partir del segundo semestre del año.

OLED, QNED o NanoCell Elige tu televisor ultra grande.

OLED autoiluminado de 8K real

Pantalla de 86, 75 pulgadas

NanoCell

QNED Mini LED

Pantalla de 77 pulgadas

OLED

NanoCell

Pantalla de 65, 75 pulgadas

QNED
