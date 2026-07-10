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97" LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 + Barra de Sonido LG S70TY | 400W | 3.1.1 ch | Dolby Atmos

97" LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 + Barra de Sonido LG S70TY | 400W | 3.1.1 ch | Dolby Atmos

OL97G6S70T.ESPR
Vista frontal de 97" LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 + Barra de Sonido LG S70TY | 400W | 3.1.1 ch | Dolby Atmos OL97G6S70T.ESPR
Vista frontal de 97" LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 OLED97G6PSA
Vista frontal de Barra de Sonido LG S70TY | 400W | 3.1.1 ch | Dolby Atmos S70TY
Vista frontal de 97" LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 + Barra de Sonido LG S70TY | 400W | 3.1.1 ch | Dolby Atmos OL97G6S70T.ESPR
Vista frontal de 97" LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 OLED97G6PSA
Vista frontal de Barra de Sonido LG S70TY | 400W | 3.1.1 ch | Dolby Atmos S70TY

Características principales

  • Imágenes más brillantes y llenas de detalle con Brightness Booster, impulsado por Procesador alpha 11 AI Gen3
  • Negro Perfecto y Color Perfecto garantizan un contraste más profundo y colores vivos y precisos en cualquier condición de luz.
  • Hasta 120Hz en 4K, compatible con G‑SYNC y FreeSync Premium para gaming fluido e inmersivo
  • 400W
  • 3.1.1 ch
  • Diseño excepcional QNED
Más
El combo está conformado por los siguientes productos
Vista frontal de OLED97G6

OLED97G6PSA

97" LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026
Front view of LG Soundbar SG10TY and Subwoofer

S70TY

Barra de Sonido LG S70TY | 400W | 3.1.1 ch | Dolby Atmos

Brightness Booster

Imágenes más brillantes con Brightness Booster

El nuevo algoritmo Light Boosting del alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 ofrece luces más brillantes y mayor detalle.

LG OLED evo AI G6 with Brightness Booster shows a dark scene where a brilliantly illuminated peacock spreads its radiant, glowing feathers, delivering brighter highlights with improved detail and striking contrast.

*El brillo puede variar según el modelo, el tamaño de pantalla y la región del mercado.

La barra de sonido LG sobre un fondo negro revela su diseño comenzando desde la esquina izquierda y luego se despliega para mostrar toda la barra de sonido. Aparece un televisor LG QNED con Synergy Bracket. La barra de sonido se coloca encima del soporte Synergy, presiona contra la pared y se ve la pantalla inferior del televisor, que muestra a un hombre tocando la guitarra.

Excelencia de audio óptima digna de LG QNED

Complete la experiencia LG QNED con la barra de sonido que complementa maravillosamente su diseño y rendimiento sonoro.

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

JUEGOS - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

JUEGOS - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Si

IMAGEN (PANTALLA) - Tipo de Pantalla

4K OLED

IMAGEN (PANTALLA) - Tasa de Refresco

120Hz Nativo (VRR 120Hz)

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO) - HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO) - Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α11 AI 4K Gen3 con Dual AI Engine

AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

Si

AUDIO - Sistema de Altavoces

4.2 Ch

AUDIO - Salida de Audio

60W

IMAGEN (PANTALLA) - Amplia Gama de Colores

Color Perfecto

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA - Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

2 155 x 1 230 x 28,2

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA - Peso del televisor sin soporte

57,0

Todas las especificaciones

TRANSMISIÓN

Recepción de TV digital

ATSC1.0 (Terrestre), DVB-T2/T(Terrestre), ISDB-T(Terrestre)

Recepción de TV analógica

NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

ACCESIBILIDAD

Escala de Grises

Si

Contraste Alto

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Attached)

Remoto

AI Magic Remote MR26

AUDIO

Ajuste Acústico Adaptativo

Si

AI Object Remastering

Si (AI Object Remastering Ultra)

Sonido AI

Alpha 11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Salida de Audio

60W

Voz clara Pro

Si

Dolby Atmos

Si

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

Si

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

4.2 Ch

WOW Orquesta

Si

CONECTIVIDAD

Soporte Bluetooth

Sí (v 5.3)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Entrada HDMI

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB

3ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si (Wi-Fi 6)

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

2 365 x 1 530 x 335

Peso del embalaje

95,0

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

2 155 x 1 230 x 28,2

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

2 155 x 1 628 x 580

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

1 658 x 580

Peso del televisor sin soporte

57,0

Peso del televisor con soporte

64,7

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

600 x 400

JUEGOS

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

Dolby Vision para Juegos (4K 120Hz)

Si

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Si

Modo HGIG

Si

Tiempo de respuesta

Menos de 0,1 ms

VRR (Frecuencia de Actualización Variable)

Si(Hasta 120Hz)

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K OLED

Tasa de Refresco

120Hz Nativo (VRR 120Hz)

Amplia Gama de Colores

Color Perfecto

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Selección de género AI

Si (SDR/HDR)

AI HDR Remastering

Si

Imagen AI Pro

Si

Escalador AI

Alpha 11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Control Automático de Brillo

Si

Calibración automática

Si

Brightness Booster

Si

Tecnología Dimming

Pixel Dimming

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si (Dynamic Tone Mapping Ultra)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (Cuadros por Segundo Elevado)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

Motion

OLED Motion

Cantidad de Núcleos del Procesador

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Modo Imagen

9 modos

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α11 AI 4K Gen3 con Dual AI Engine

Gigahertz del Procesador

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Año de Lanzamiento del Procesador

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Versión del Procesador

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Transporte Rapido de Frame

Si

QMS (Cambio Rápido de Medios)

Si

Memoria RAM

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Memoria de almacenamiento

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

SMART TV

AI Chatbot

Si

AI Magic Remote

Incorporado

AI Picture/Sound Wizard

Si

AI Voice ID

Si

Siempre Listo

Si

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Google Cast

Si

Control de Voz libre de manos

Si

Panel de Control

Si (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

LG Gallery+

Sí (la disponibilidad de servicios de pago varía según el país)

LG Shield

Si

Vista múltiple

Si

Mi página

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

webOS 26

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Funciona con Apple Airplay

Si

Compatible con Apple Home

Si

Año de lanzamiento del Sistema Operativo

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

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Todas las especificaciones

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Obtén descuentos exclusivos cada mes de hasta 10% adicional en productos seleccionados

Envío e Instalación GRATUITA*

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