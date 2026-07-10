77" LG OLED AI B6 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad

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LG OLED TV features UL-verified Perfect Black and Perfect Color, delivering deeper contrast, enhanced brightness, and vivid, accurate color. See every star clearly, even in a bright room.