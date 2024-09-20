About Cookies on This Site

65 tum UHD IR-Type tryckkänslig interaktiv digital tavla

Funktioner

Galleri

Specifikationer

Support

Resurs

Hitta en återförsäljare

65 tum UHD IR-Type tryckkänslig interaktiv digital tavla

65TR3DJ-B

65 tum UHD IR-Type tryckkänslig interaktiv digital tavla

(2)
Front view with infill image

Verklig interaktivitet som för samman människor

När läraren markerar på TR3DJ visas det samtidigt på elevernas skärmar.

* 86 tum
* Alla bilder är endast till för illustrativa ändamål.
Tre barn ritar samtidigt på TR3DJ.

Multi Touch

På TR3DJ-serien kan upp till 20 punkter samtidigt användas för multitouch. Denna funktion ger en naturlig pekupplevelse och gör det mycket enklare att samarbeta.
Användaren skriver orden "Dreams come true" med den elektroniska pennan på TR3DJ med 1 mm mellanrum mellan skärmen och det härdade glaset.

Förbättrad synlighet med låg parallax

Med 1 mm mellanrum mellan skärmen och det härdade glaset blir det mindre parallax och TR3DJ-serien kan ge exakt pekprecision och utmärkt skrivupplevelse.
En lärare och ett barn löser korsord på skärmen med pennorna.

Två pennor och
två färger

Pennan levereras i två olika färger och med två olika spetsstorlekar: 3 mm och 8 mm. Tack vare de två pennorna kan två användare skriva och rita samtidigt.
Samma bild visas på två olika skärmar, vilket visar att det med TR3DJ går att skriva och göra anteckningar på alla källor.

Enkel skrivupplevelse

TR3DJ-serien låter dig skriva och anteckna på källan, vilket gör skrivupplevelsen enkel och tillfredsställande.
En lärare undervisar en klass och skärmen på displayen delas med varje elevs bärbara dator.

Air Class

Air Class har anslutningsstöd för upp till 30 elever och erbjuder interaktiva möten för alla mobila enheter på samma nätverk, vilket ger ett stort utbud av verktyg såsom att rösta, svara och dela projekttexter. Air Class nås enkelt från verktygsfältet i TR3DJ.
Built-in OPS Slot allows users to connect to an external desktop easily, which provides more expanded functions.

Inbyggd OPS-port

TR3DJ-serien har stöd för OPS*-portar vilket gör det enklare och bekvämare att montera en OPS*-enhet på baksidan av den digitala tavlan utan att behöva krångla med att ansluta till ett externt skrivbord, vilket breddar funktionaliteten.

* OPS : Open Pluggable Specification
Skärmarna på elevernas bärbara datorer och lärarens mobil delas på skärmen.

ScreenShare Pro

ScreenShare Pro låter dig visa upp till sex delade skärmar eller en fil på en skärm i realtid. Användbarheten har förbättrats genom att användare kan dela spegling från Chromecast- och Apple-enheter på samma nätverk utan extra applikationer.
Tre personer är samlade i ett konferensrum och har ett virtuellt möte med andra personer som visas på skärmen.

Bluetooth-anslutning

TR3DJ stöder trådlösa Bluetooth-anslutningar till olika enheter som exempelvis högtalare, mus och tangentbord. Detta är optimalt för att bygga en hybridmiljö så att möten och lektioner online och offline kan hållas smidigt.
En kvinna söker information med hjälp av webbläsaren.

Webbläsare

TR3DJ-serien har en inbäddad Android-webbläsare så att du kan söka på webben enkelt och snabbt, utan att behöva ansluta till en extern surfplatta eller dator.
Verktygsfältsfunktionen låter dig enkelt styra olika funktioner som spotlight och Air Class.

Verktygsfält

Verktygsfältet låter dig enkelt hitta och köra det verktyg du behöver. Anteckningsfunktionen fungerar på praktiskt taget alla filtyper, och du kan markera avsnittet du vill lyfta fram med hjälp av Spotlight-funktionen. Nedräkningsfunktionen och stoppursfunktionen hjälper dig att effektivt hantera lektionstiden.
Läraren undervisar eleverna på lektionen och eleverna lyssnar på ljudet från TR3DJ.

Ljudupplevelse

TR3DJ-seriens inbyggda högtalare på båda sidor av frontramen ger en tydlig ljudupplevelse.
USB-enheter kan inte anslutas till en skärm av säkerhetsskäl.

USB-blockering

USB-blockeringsläget är en säkerhetsfunktion som motverkar att data kopieras till obehöriga enheter, vilket är avgörande för användning på platser där säkerheten är kritisk.

Skriv ut

Alla specifikationer

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    65

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    390nit (Typ., without Glass)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    NO

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 68%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 25%

  • Life time

    30,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    NO / YES

ANSLUTNINGAR

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    NO

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    YES

  • Audio In

    YES

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    NO

  • USB In

    USB3.0 Type A (3ea), USB2.0 Type A (3ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    NO

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    USB2.0 Type B (2ea)

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 18.9/18.9/18.9/45.7mm

  • Weight (Head)

    38.8Kg

  • Packed Weight

    48.5Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1489 x 897 x 87mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1628 x 1005 x 208mm

  • Handle

    YES

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    32GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    NO

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    YES

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    NO

  • PM mode

    NO

  • Wake on LAN

    NO

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

STRÖM

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    180W

  • Max.

    300W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    614 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1024 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (10W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    YES (Slot)

  • OPS Power Built-in

    YES

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    NO

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

  • Optional

    NO

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø3 mm ↑

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    10ms ↓

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    ±2.0mm

  • Interface

    USB2.0

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    4mm (Anti-Glare)

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    0.87

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max. 20 Points

DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD

  • CPU

    Dual core A73+Dual core A53

  • GPU

    Dual Core Mail G51

  • Memory(RAM)

    3GB

  • Storage

    32GB

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11a/b/g/n/ac

  • LAN

    Gigabit LAN

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 4.0

  • OS ver. (Android)

    Android 8

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

