Produktinformationsblad

Funktioner

Galleri

Specifikationer

Support

Resurs

Hitta en återförsäljare

Standard Premium LS75C-serien

MEZ68859018(REV00)_42LS75C_NEW EU E.pdf
Energiklass : SE
Produktinformationsblad
42LS75C

Standard Premium LS75C-serien

(3)

Smart plattform

Quad Core SoC*

Den högpresterande SoC kan utföra flera uppgifter samtidigt och ger jämn innehållsuppspelning.

Smart plattform

webOS 3.0

WebOS 3.0-plattformen ger kraftfulla och praktiska verktyg för att skapa, inklusive apputvecklingsmaterial.

Smart plattform

Gruppansvarig

Innehåll kan skapas, distribueras och styras av en skyltning utan en dedikerad dator eller server.

Smart plattform

PBP (Bild-för-bild)/PIP (Bild-i-bild)

PBP (Bild-för-bild)/PIP (Bild-i-bild)

Stödnätverksprotokoll

IP Streaming-protokoll

Olika typer av IP-videoströmningsprotokoll stöds, såsom RTSP/RTP, MMS, HLS och MPEG-2 TS*.

Stödnätverksprotokoll

Protokoll för säker kommunikation

Genom stöd av HTTPS* protokoll är kommunikation mellan servern och skyltningen säkrare.

Stödnätverksprotokoll

Proxyserver

Hastighet och säkerhet i webbatkomsten kan förbättras genom stöd av proxyserver (en server som fungerar som en mellanhand för förfragningar fran kunder som söker resurser fran andra servrar).

Trådlös lösning

Spegling

Innehållsdelning är bekvämare över ett Wi-Fi-nätverk.

Trådlös lösning

Soft AP

LS75C/LS73C med mjukvaran SoftAP kan fungera som en trådlös åtkomstpunkt för mobila enheter.

Trådlös lösning

Enkel installation

Installation har förenklats genom att den externa mediaspelaren och Ethernet / RS232C-kablar tagits bort.

Stödjande bekvämlighet

BEACON

Med BEACON och Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) som stöds av LS75C/LS73C* kan butiker ge kuponger och information i realtid. När Wi-Fi-dongel är ansluten, är BEACON tillgänglig.

Industriell design

Smalare jämn infattning & djup

Den smalare infattningen och djupet ger en perfekt passform för en smidig look.

Industriell design

Borttagbar logo

Stående läge möjliggör att logotypen kan placeras i den önskade inställningen.
Alla specifikationer

PANEL

  • Skärmstorlek

    41,92 tum (1064,67 mm) diagonal

  • Upplösning

    1 920 x 1 080 (FHD)

  • Ljusstyrka

    700 cd/m2

ANSLUTBARHET

  • Ingångsdata

    HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Ljud in, OPS

  • Extern kontroll

    RS232C in/ut, RJ45, IR-/ljussensor, pixelsensor, USB 3.0

  • Utdata

    DP, extern högtalarutgång

FYSISKA SPECIFIKATIONER

  • Infattningsbredd

    7,4 mm (T/V/H/B jämn)

  • Monitordimension (B x H x D)

    949 x 555 x 32 mm

  • Vikt (huvud)

    12,5 kg

  • VESA™ standardmonteringsgränssnitt

    400 mm x 400 mm

MEDIASPELARKOMPATIBILITET

  • OPS-typkompatibel

    Ja

  • Extern mediaspelare fästbar

    Ja (MP500/MP700)

PROGRAMVARUKOMPATIBILITET

  • SuperSign-w lite

    Ja

  • SuperSign-c

    Ja

TILLBEHÖR

  • Grundläggande

    Fjärrkontroll (2 st batterier ingår), nätsladd, IR/ljussensormottagare, QSG, instruktionsbok (beroende på regional standard), HDMI-kabel

  • Valfri

    SP-2100 (Extern högtalare), ST-200T, LSW440S, AN-WF500 (Wi-Fi USB-dongel), KT-OPSA (OPS-kit), KT-SP0 (pixelsensor)

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

