49" 4000 nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display

49" 4000 nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display

49XE4F-B

49" 4000 nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display

Elegant och robust design med enastående synlighet1

Elegant och robust design med enastående synlighet

Med sin eleganta och robusta design kan XE4F-serien enkelt installeras varhelst kunden behöver det, även i utomhusmiljöer med krävande installationsförhållanden. Den uppgraderade ljusstyrkan fångar kundens uppmärksamhet även i starkt eller direkt solljus.
Elegant och ljus design1
ELEGANT OCH ROBUST DESIGN

Elegant och ljus design

XE4F-serien består av en skärm med en ljus och elegant design som enkelt kan anpassas till olika utomhusmiljöer utan en separat låda.

Kan enkelt integreras med partnerns egen design1
ELEGANT OCH ROBUST DESIGN

Kan enkelt integreras med partnerns egen design

XE4F-serien är lättare och kan enkelt anpassas efter kundernas behov och miljöer. För allt från utomhusmenyer till kiosker är XE4F-serien redo att monteras och optimeras av kunderna enligt bransch och användningsområde.
Lätt och briljant1
Enastående synlighet

Lätt och briljant

XE4F-serien har en hög ljusstyrka på 4 000 nits, vilket ger en klar och tydlig bildkvalitet även i direkt solljus.
Vidvinkelsvisning1
ENASTÅENDE SYNLIGHET

Vidvinkelsvisning

IPS-tekniken ger bättre kontroll över de flytande kristallerna, vilket i sin tur innebär att man kan titta på skärmen från praktiskt taget alla vinklar.
Långvarig ljusstyrka1
Enastående synlighet

Långvarig ljusstyrka

Genom att lägga till fler LED-enheter kan XEF4 hålla en lägre temperatur och håller därmed längre än konventionella produkter.
Synlig med polariserade solglasögon1
Enastående synlighet

Synlig med polariserade solglasögon

QWP* möjliggör tydlig synlighet även när tittaren bär polariserade solglasögon.

* Quarter Wave Plate

Skyddad med kapslingsklass IP561
LÄMPLIG FÖR UTOMHUSBRUK

Skyddad med kapslingsklass IP56

Skärmen är förseglad med kapslingsklass IP56 för att fungera i alla miljöer. Den är inte bara designad för att vara vattentät, utan också skyddad mot vädret och de skadliga effekterna av sol, regn, snö, damm och vind, vilket är avgörande för att kunna användas utomhus.
Skyddsglas (IK10-certifierat)1
LÄMPLIG FÖR UTOMHUSBRUK

Skyddsglas (IK10-certifierat)

Det härdade och laminerade glaset ger särskilt bra skydd vid utomhusbruk, och innebär att skärmen tar lite eller ingen skada från slag och stötar.

* Bilden är endast avsedd som exempel
* IK-klassen anger graden av skydd mot externa slag och stötar på en skala av 0 till 10. (10 är den högsta graden av skydd.)

Stöder HDBaseT ™1
Lätt att underhålla

Stöder HDBaseT ™

XE4F-serien stöder HDBaseT ™, den globala standarden för överföring av video och ljud i UHD-upplösning, Ethernet, kontrollsignaler, USB och IR över en enda långdistanskabel, vilket gör skärmen enklare att kontrollera och sparar in på installations- och underhållskostnader.

* XE4F-serien stöder inte strömkällan

Webbövervakning1
Lätt att underhålla

Webbövervakning

Denna webbaserade övervakningslösning är användarvänlig och innebär att användaren slipper oroa sig. Den ger användaren full tillgång till alla funktioner både var som helst och när som helst från mobiltelefonen med både befintliga och tidigare data. Det gör att användaren kan övervaka enheten och styra den över internet i realtid.

* Bilden är endast avsedd som exempel

ANVÄNDARSCEN1

ANVÄNDARSCEN

Alla specifikationer

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    49

  • Panel Technology

    IPS / M+

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    4,000nit (Typ.), 3,200nit (Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,300:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 67%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 3%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    YES

ANSLUTNINGAR

  • HDMI In

    YES (2ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 2.2)

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (2ea, LAN 1ea / HDbaseT 1ea)

  • IR In

    NO

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    NO

  • Audio Out

    NO

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    YES

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    YES

  • IR Out

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 38.4/26/26/38.4mm

  • Weight (Head)

    32Kg

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

  • Packed Weight

    37Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1153 x 656.2 x 88.0mm

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1287 x 797 x 207mm

  • Handle

    NO

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    N/A

PROTECTION GLASS

  • Thickness

    5mm

  • Degree of Protection

    YES (IK10)

  • Tempered / Chemical strengthening

    Tempered strengthening

  • Anti-Reflective

    YES

  • Infrared - Resistance (IR)

    YES

  • Shatter-Proof

    YES

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    NO

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES

  • Pixel Sensor

    YES

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    YES

  • Humidity Sensor

    YES

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    YES

  • Power Indicator

    YES

  • Local Key Operation

    NO

  • FAN (Built-in)

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 4.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    YES

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    YES (2PBP)

  • Screen Share

    NO

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    YES

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Cisco Certification

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • Beacon

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    -30 °C to 50 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    5 % to 100 %

STRÖM

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    300W (Full White) 144W (IEC 62087)

  • Max.

    350W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    1023 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1194 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    3.5W(WOL Off), 8W(WOL on)

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    NO

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    NO

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NO

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    NO

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • Promota

    NO

  • Mobile CMS

    NO

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Manual(EIG, IG), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, HDMI Cable, POWER CABLE, Battery, Screws

  • Optional

    NO

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    Max. 15 degree

  • IP Rating

    IP56

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    YES

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    N/A

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    N/A

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    N/A

  • Interface

    N/A

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    N/A

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    N/A

  • Operating System Support

    N/A

  • Multi Touch Point

    N/A

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

