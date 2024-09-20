About Cookies on This Site

55" 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

MEZ68859065(REV00)_55VL5F_NEW EU E.pdf
Energiklass : SE
Produktinformationsblad
55VL5F-A

55" 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

(2)
Otrolig nedsänkning med den supertunna ramen

Otrolig nedsänkning med den supertunna ramen

VL5F-serien erbjuder en allomfattande skärmnedsänkning tack vare sin extremt smala 3.5 mm-inredning, medan den enastående IPS-panelen ger en klar bild från vilken vinkel som helst. Med sin extremt attraktiva och funktionella design kan den användas för att leverera reklam och information i en rad olika affärsmiljöer.
Sömlösa stora skärmar med supertunna ramar
Uppnå otrolig inlevelse

Sömlösa stora skärmar med supertunna ramar

Den ultratunna inramningen skapar en visuellt fantastisk digital vägg för att effektivt leverera dynamiskt innehåll och fördjupa tittarna. Det som den stora skärmen genererar är tillräcklig för att fånga uppmärksamheten hos förbipasserande.
Bildgapsminskning
Uppnå otrolig inlevelse

Bildgapsminskning

VL5F-serien har en bildförbättringsalgoritm som minskar bildgapet på delade skärmar när man spelar upp videor. Objekt på kanten mot ramen justeras för att uppnå en sömlös tittarupplevelse.

* “Konventionell” avser skärmar som inte har en bildförbättringsalgoritm.

Större betraktningsvinkel
Levande och dynamisk bildkvalitet

Större betraktningsvinkel

Större skärmar är normalt placerade ovanför ögonhöjd, vilket innebär att en enhetlig bildkvalitet är avgörande för videoväggar. Betraktningsvinkeln för VL5F-serien hög nog för att visa levande färger över hela skärmen utan störningar.

* Resultaten är baserade på intern testning. De faktiska testresultaten kan skilja sig åt beroendes på omgivningen och mätutrustningen.

Större betraktningsvinkel
Levande och dynamisk bildkvalitet

Större betraktningsvinkel

Det är ett välkänt faktum att LG:s IPS-paneler innebär bättre kontroll över de flytande kristallerna, vilket i sin tur innebär att man kan titta på skärmen från praktiskt taget alla vinklar. Tack vare detta kan VL5F-serien fånga fler tittares blickar och uppmärksamhet med sina naturtrogna färger, oavsett varifrån de tittar.
Enkel färgjustering
Användarvänlig

Enkel färgjustering

Beroende på innehållet kan skärmens färgtemperatur enkelt ställas in i steg om 100 K med fjärrkontrollen.
Enkel och balanserad vitjustering
Användarvänlig

Enkel och balanserad vitjustering

I konventionella videoväggar kan vitbalansen enbart justeras i helvitt läge, men VL5F-serien gör att du kan ändra varje värde i gråskalan för att uppnå en mer ingående och precis vitbalans.
Användarvänlig menystruktur
Användarvänlig

Användarvänlig menystruktur

Menystrukturen har optimerats för kommersiellt bruk. Den förenklar flöden och grupperar liknande funktioner, vilket ger ett mer intuitivt och användarvänligt grafiskt användargränssnitt. På så vis slipper användarna pröva sig fram när de vill hitta rätt funktioner och hantera sin skärm.
Intuitivt grafiskt användargränssnitt
Användarvänlig

Intuitivt grafiskt användargränssnitt

Det grafiska användargränssnittet är noga designat med en fyrvägsriktad fjärrkontroll som gör att användarna enkelt kan byta mellan olika inställningar. Det använder också ett större teckensnitt som syns bättre, vilket behövs om användaren behöver styra skärmen på avstånd.
Skriv ut

Alla specifikationer

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 3%

  • Life time

    60,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    N/A

ANSLUTNINGAR

  • HDMI In

    YES (2ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    1.4

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 1.3)

  • DVI-D In

    YES (HDCP 1.4)

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    YES

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    YES

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    YES

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

  • IR Out

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    Input : HDMI, DP, DVI-D / Output : DP

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 2.25/1.25/2.25/1.25mm

  • Weight (Head)

    20.3Kg

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

  • Packed Weight

    33Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1213.4 x 684.2 x 93.1mm

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1353 x 980 x 263mm

  • Handle

    YES

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    NO

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    NO

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    NO

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Local Key Operation

    NO

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    Non-webOS

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    NO

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    NO

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Screen Share

    NO

  • Video Tag

    NO

  • Play via URL

    NO

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    NO

  • Gapless Playback

    NO

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    NO

  • Control Manager

    NO

  • Cisco Certification

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • Beacon

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    NO

  • webRTC

    NO

  • Pro:Idiom

    NO

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    YES

  • Scan Inversion

    YES

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

STRÖM

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    130W

  • Max.

    150W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    444 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 512 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    62W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    NO

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES(EU Only) / Energy Star 8.0

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    NO

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NO

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • Promota

    NO

  • Mobile CMS

    NO

  • Connected Care

    NO

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

  • Optional

    Wall Mount (Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

