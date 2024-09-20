About Cookies on This Site

UHD TV Signage
Produktinformationsblad

Funktioner

Galleri

Specifikationer

Support

Resurs

Hitta en återförsäljare

UHD TV Signage

Produktinformationsblad
43UR640S9ZD

UHD TV Signage

(5)
Vy av framsidan med inbäddad bild

LG TV Signage med
en viktig funktion

Två skärmar är installerade i den lyxiga vinbaren. Den ena skärmen visar en konsertscen och den andra visar två bilder på en och samma skärm som visar både en reklam för rödvin och en sångerska som sjunger.

* Alla bilder på denna websida är endast till för illustrativa ändamål.

Fantastisk bildkvalitet med Ultra HD-upplösning

Fantastisk bildkvalitet med Ultra HD-upplösning

Med fyra gånger så hög upplösning som FHD, blir färgerna mer levande och detaljer i innehållet mer realistiska.

UR640-serien är tunnare i djupet jämfört med LG konventionella modell.

Förbättrad design med smal djup

Den här serien är tunnare än LG:s konventionella* modeller för att spara utrymme och möjliggöra enkel installation. Dessutom förskönar den sofistikerade askblå färgen utrymmet där produkten är installerad.

*LG konventionell avser LG UT640S-serien.

Ett antal uppgifter som kan utföras samtidigt samordnas enkelt via webb-OS-plattformen.

Höga prestanda med LG webOS 6.0.

LG webOS 6.0, uppgraderad i SoC* and web engine, is available on UR640S series for a smooth execution of several tasks. LG webOS smart signage-plattform förbättrar användarbekvämligheten med ett intuitivt GUI.**

* SoC : System On Chip
** GUI: Grafiskt användargränssnitt

Du kan enkelt ställa in spellistan och tidsplaneringen med en fjärrkontroll genom att använda displayens inbäddade innehållshanteringsfunktion. Grupphanteringen övervakas i huvuddisplayen, grupp 1 och grupp 2-displayerna.

Inbäddat innehåll och grupphantering

Systemet för inbäddat innehåll och grupphantering gör att du kan redigera och spela upp innehåll, konfigurera spellistor och grupper och kontrollera skyltning med en fjärrkontroll, mus eller mobiltelefon utan att du behöver en separat dator eller särskilda program. Detta gör innehållshanteringen enkel och användarvänlig.

Mångsidig innehållshantering med LG SuperSign CMS

LG SuperSign CMS är ett integrerat hanteringsprogram som stödjer skapande och hantering av digitala medier och innehållsutnyttjande, optimerat för LG Signage. Med sina enkla och intuitiva menyer och layoutalternativ ökar den effektiviteten vid skapande och redigering av innehåll, schemaläggning och distribution och förbättrar användarupplevelsen. Dessutom har den stöd för flera skärmar och konton, kan kopplas till externa databaser och tillåter serveråtkomst från mobila enheter.

Flera administratörer kan få tillgång till LG SuperSign CMS via dator, bärbar dator, surfplatta och mobila enheter för att skapa, reglera och distribuera digitalt medieinnehåll som är anpassat till olika typer av skärmar.

* LG SuperSign CMS säljs separat.

Hantera bekvämt en mängd olika skärmar med LG SuperSign Control.

Snabb och enkel signage-kontroll med LG Supersign Control

SuperSign Control är den grundläggande programvaran, och den kan hantera upp till 100 skärmar genom ett enda konto och en enskild server. Ström, volym och planering kan fjärrjusteras och uppdateringar av fast programvara stöds.

* LG SuperSign Control måste köpas separat.

Den slås bara på när det finns en signal och stängs av när det inte finns någon signal i DPM-läge.

Stöd för Display Power Management

Display Power Management (DPM) kan konfigureras så att den endast är på när det finns en TV-signal för att hantera strömmen mer effektivt.

"Butikschefen erbjuder kuponger till kunderna via Bluetooth. Å andra sidan främjas menyer genom att dela en mobiltelefonskärm på en storbildsskärm som är installerad på väggen i butiken via Wi-Fi. UR640S-serien finns på väggen och en kvinna använder en persondator och en mobiltelefon. Bilden visar att skyltarna kan fungera som en virtuell router så att datorn och mobilen kan anslutas till skärmen för att få trådlös åtkomst."

Realtidsreklam

Med Beacon och BLE (Bluetooth® Low Energy) kan butikschefer erbjuda kuponger och information i realtid.

Innehållsdelning

Innehållsspegling mellan enheter är tillgänglig i samma Wi-Fi-nätverk.

Trådlös åtkomstpunkt

UR640S-serien fungerar som en virtuell router och kan användas som en trådlös åtkomstpunkt för mobiler.

Det finns en i mötesrummen med skyltning och ett AV-kontrollsystem som hjälper användare att kontrollera UR640S-serien.

Kompatibel med ljud- och videokontrollsystem

UR640S-serien har stöd för Crestron Connected och erbjuder hög kompatibilitet med professionella ljud- och videokontroller, för sömlös integration och automatisk kontroll* som ökar effektiviteten i företaget.

* Initial inställning från skärmen krävs för kompatibilitet med Crestron Connected®.
** Nätverksbaserad kontroll

Enkel menyinställning för vertikala behov

UR640S-serien ökar användarnas bekvämlighet genom att organisera ofta använda menyer* efter industri.

De mest frekvent använda menyerna kategoriseras per industri i displaymenyn. Till vänster visas menyer för "företag/regering/detaljhandel" och till höger menyer för "mötesrum".

* Förinställt stöd vertikalt: Företag/regering/detaljhandel, mötesrum

LG ConnectedCare-tjänst i realtid

Underhållet går enklare och snabbare med hjälp av den molnbaserade tillvalstjänsten LG ConnectedCare* som tillhandahålls av LG. Den sköter skärmarna på kundens arbetsplats över internet. Tjänsten erbjuder funktioner som felsökning och fjärrstyrning som hjälper kundens verksamhet att gå smidigt.

LG-anställda fjärrövervakar UR640S-serien som installerats på olika platser med hjälp av den molnbaserade LG-övervakningslösningen.

* Tillgängligheten till tjänsten "LG ConnectedCare" varierar beroende på region och måste köpas separat. Kontakta därför LG:s försäljningsrepresentant i din region för mer information.

Skriv ut

Alla specifikationer

INFO

  • Category

    Smart TV Signage

DESIGN

  • Tool Name

    UP8000

  • Stand Type

    2 Pole

  • Front Color

    Ashed Blue

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    43

  • Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    300 nit

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    20W

  • LG Sound Sync

    YES

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    PAL / SECAM

  • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

    YES

STANDARD

  • Safety

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    webOS 6.0

  • Web Browser

    YES

  • Mood Display

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • Soft AP

    YES

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • DIAL

    YES

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    YES

  • HDMI-ARC

    YES (HDMI2)

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Diagnostics

    YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C)

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YES

  • Insert Image

    YES

  • One Channel Map

    YES

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Line Out)

  • Port Block

    YES

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • Energy Saving mode

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • Vertical Setup

    YES

  • Fail Over

    YES

  • Play Via URL

    YES

  • NTP Server Setting

    YES

  • Crestron Certi. Compatibility

    YES

  • DPM (Digital Power Management)

    YES

  • Time scheduler

    YES

  • RTC (Real Time Clock)

    YES

  • NTP sync timer

    YES

  • BEACON

    YES

  • Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

    YES

  • Embedded GM (Group Manager)

    YES

SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY

  • Control / Control Plus

    YES

  • CMS(Premium)

    YES

  • Simple Editor

    YES

  • LG Connected Care

    YES

CONNECTIVITIES

  • HDMI In

    YES (x3)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (x1 / 2.0)

  • RF In

    YES (x2)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • Hörlursutgång

    YES

  • CI Slot

    YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    YES (LAN)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YES (Phone jack)

  • LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    200 x 200 mm

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    967 x 622 x 216 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    967 x 564 x 57.1 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1055 x 660 x 142 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    8.9 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    8.8 kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    11.0 kg

POWER SPEC.

  • Strömförsörjning (Volt, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    119.6W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    97.2W

  • Standby-strömförbrukning

    Under 0.5W

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

  • ErP Class

    A+

  • On Power Consumption

    44W

  • Luminance Ratio (%)

    65

  • Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

    61

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

  • SDR Grade

    G

  • SDR On mode

    66W

  • HDR Grade

    G

  • HDR On mode

    82W

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote type

    S-Con

  • Nätkabel

    Yes (1.5M, Straight Type)

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

Betala med Klarna
Köpnu. Betala senare med Klarna.
Så här fungerar det
  • Steg1
    Läggvarorna i din kundvagn och välj "Klarna" i kassan
  • Steg2
    Klarnaskickar en e-postbekräftelse och påminnelser när det är dags att betala
  • Steg3
    Du kan genomföra dina framtida Klarna-köp med bara ett klick
Betalasenare

Betala inom 30 dagar. Prova sakerna i lugn och ro hemma och bestäm vad du vill behålla. Inga räntor eller avgifter när du betalar i tid. Varavillkor

Dela upp
  • Delbetalningsplan Betala enligt en plan, så att köpet är fullt betalt efter till exempel 12månader. Vill du betala mer en månad går det bra och du kan närsomhelst betala den resterande skulden.
  • Flexibla delbetalningar Betala ett minimibelopp varje månad. Du väljer själv om du vill betala minimibeloppet eller valfritt belopp över minimibeloppet.

Närdu godkänts kan du hantera dina betalningar och få betalningspåminnelser iKlarna-appen. Varavillkor

Om Klarna

LG har ett samarbete med Klarna för att ge våra kunder flexibla betalningsalternativ för köp på LG.com. Läs mer

Vanliga frågor

Besök vår sida med vanliga frågor och läs mer om hur man använder Klarna. Läs mer

Klarnas dataskydd

Läs mer

 