About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UT661H-serien

Funktioner

Galleri

Specifikationer

Support

Resurs

Hitta en återförsäljare

UT661H-serien

55UT661H0ZA

UT661H-serien

(4)
Smart standard-TV för hotell med Pro:Centric Smart1

Smart standard-TV för hotell med Pro:Centric Smart

UT661H-serien erbjuder Ultra HD-skärmar,
anpassningsbara appar och Pro:Centralt,gästvänligt innehållshanteringsprogram som gör det enkelt för
dig att skapa anpassat innehåll.
Pro:Centric hotelldriftlösning1
Den applikationsplattformen Pro:Centric

Pro:Centric hotelldriftlösning

Pro:Centric SMART är optimerad för att anpassa gästgiveritjänster åt hotell och gäster genom en IP- och RF-infrastruktur. Tack vare den höga bildkvaliteten, sofistikerade designen och de avancerade uppkopplingsmöjligheterna tar rumsunderhållningen och förstärker den tack vare dess toppmoderna funktioner.

*Anpassade gränssnitt kan skilja något

Pro:Centric Serverapplikation1
Den applikationsplattformen Pro:Centric

Pro:Centric Serverapplikation

Du kan nu förmedla ditt hotells unika identitet med våra anpassningsbara mallar och sidor. Pro:Centric erbjuder en lösning som framförallt kan anpassas efter din verksamhet.
Pro:Centric Direct1
Den applikationsplattformen Pro:Centric

Pro:Centric Direct

Pro:Centric Direct är ett innehållshanteringssystem för hotell med stöd för enkla redigeringsverktyg och som erbjuder olika lösningar som enklickstjänster och IP-nätverksbaserad fjärrstyrning. Med denna lösning kan användarna redigera användargränssnittet, vilket ger en kundanpassad service och gör det enkelt att hantera alla TV-apparater

* Det faktiska gränssnittet kan variera något när den implementeras.
* Om PCS40OR och PCD 2.0 används finns PCD-funktionen tillgänglig även i RF-infrastruktur. För att erbjuda interaktiva tjänster i RF-infrastruktur krävs Wi-Fi (RF + trådlös infrastruktur).

Smart TV med LG webOS 4.51
ANVÄNDARVÄNLIGT GRÄNSSNITT

Smart TV med LG webOS 4.5

En Smart TV från LG med WebOS 4.5. Utforska LG:s senaste smarta Tv-funktioner och upptäck Tv-apparater som erbjuder både innovativ teknik, enastående skärpa och naturtrogna färger.

*Faktiska skärmen kan variera något.

Röstigenkänning1
ANVÄNDARVÄNLIGT GRÄNSSNITT

Röstigenkänning

Genom att erbjuda både sömlös interaktion och en konsekvent användarupplevelse ligger LG steget före på marknaden för kommersiella TV-apparater genom att inkludera röstigenkänning, och denna funktion gör att användarna enkelt kan kontrollera sina LG-teveapparater.

*TV:ns inbyggda kontroll
*Serverbaserad kontroll
*Magic Motion Remote krävs (säljs separat)

Soft AP 1
ANVÄNDARVÄNLIGT GRÄNSSNITT

Soft AP

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) är en virtuell trådlös nätverksfunktion som använder ett program för att skapa en trådlös hotspot. Den nuvarande versionen stöder bryggläge, vilket låter de nätverksansvariga styra anslutna enheter.

* SoftAp ska ställas in i installationsmenyn efter att TV-apparaten är påslagen.
* Smart spegling kan inte användas samtidigt.

Omedelbart på1
ANVÄNDARVÄNLIGT GRÄNSSNITT

Omedelbart på

Snabbladdningssystemet gör att användarna kan njuta av innehållet så fort de slår på Tv:n.
ScreenShare1
ANVÄNDARVÄNLIGT GRÄNSSNITT

ScreenShare

Anslut en smartphone eller en bärbar PC till Tv-apparaten via en WiFi-direktanslutning. Tv-apparaten kommer att visa enhetens skärm och användarna kan dela sitt innehåll och minnen med varandra.
SmartShare1
ANVÄNDARVÄNLIGT GRÄNSSNITT

SmartShare

SmartShare låter användarna dela innehåll snabbare. Den söker även efter innehållet som de vill ha, vilket för det enkelt för användarna att dela innehåll mellan olika enheter.
Bluetooth Sound Sync1
ANVÄNDARVÄNLIGT GRÄNSSNITT

Bluetooth Sound Sync

Bluetooth Sound Sync gör det möjligt för användarna att lyssna på musik på en mobil enhet genom Tv-högtalarna via Bluetooth-anslutning.

*Enheter som stöds för Bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (högre än v4.4 KitKat)/iOS-baserad mobilenhet.

Snabbmeny1
ENKEL INSTALLATION OCH UNDERHÅLL

Snabbmeny

Nu erbjuder LG en enklare startmeny (ver. 3.0), vilket gör det enklare och är mer användarvänligt än tidigare. Hemskärmslösningen har uppgraderats på ett stort sätt med tillägget av det nya Hotel Promotional Video Creating- verktyget.
LAN-utgång med VLAN-ID (Virtuellt LAN)1
ENKEL INSTALLATION OCH UNDERHÅLL

LAN-utgång med VLAN-ID (Virtuellt LAN)

Uppkopplingsupplevelsen är förstärkt genom att överkomma utrymmesbegränsningar. Denna funktion låter användarna använda ett virtuellt LAN via LAN-utgångsfunktionen genom att konfigurera ett ID för varje enhet i TV-menyn.

*AUX LAN (LAN utgång) ID: Konfigurera ett VLAN-ID som tilldelas till externa enheter som ansluts till LAN-utgången. (AUX LAN används för att tilldela VLAN-ID)
*VLAN ID: Skapa en separat virtuell LAN-grupp med IDn (taggning).

EzManager1
ENKEL INSTALLATION OCH UNDERHÅLL

EzManager

EzManager erbjuder en bekväm installationsfunktion till automatisk inställning av Pro: Centrera TV-inställningarna utan det extra konfigurationsbesväret. Automatisk installation tar 1 - 3 minuter medan manuell installation tar 3 - 5 minuter.
USB-kloning<br>1
ENKEL INSTALLATION OCH UNDERHÅLL

USB-kloning

USB-datakloning gör att det går enklare att hantera flera skärmar för optimal drift. Istället för att ställa in varje skärm en och en, kan data kopieras till USB för en skärm, och sedan skickas informationen till de andra skärmarna via en USB-plugin.
Pro:Idiom1
ENKEL INSTALLATION OCH UNDERHÅLL

Pro:Idiom

Förhindra att innehåll piratkopieras med en beprövad DRM-lösning (Digital Right Management).
Skriv ut

Alla specifikationer

SKÄRM

  • Tum

    55 tum

  • Upplösning

    3 840 x 2 160 (UHD)

  • Bakgrundsbelysning

    Direkt

  • Ljusstyrka (nit.)

    400

SÄNDNINGSSYSTEM

  • Digital

    Ja (DVB -T2 / C / S2)

VIDEO

  • HDR (10 Pro / HLG)

    Ja / Ja

LJUD

  • Audio Çıkışı

    10W + 10W

  • Hoparlör Sistemi

    2.0 ch

  • One Touch ljudinställning

    Ja

  • LG Sound Sync

    Bluetooth krävs

GÄSTGIVERILÖSNINGAR

  • Lösningstyper

    Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct), snabbmeny 3.0

  • Dataströmning (IP och RF)

    Ja

  • HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML) ※ Servicekarusell (TLL/XML)

    GEM / HTML5

  • IP-returväg

    Ja

  • Multicast / Unicast redo

    Ja

  • webRTC (Real Time Communication)

    Ja

  • Pro:Centric Application (version)

    PCA3.8

  • Pro:Centric Server

    PCS400R

  • DRM

    Pro:Idiom (S/W), Pro:Idiom Media

FUNKTIONER

  • Besöksnäringen

    Hotelläge (Installationsmeny), Låsläge (begränsat), Välkomstvideo/skärm (stänkbild), Infoga bild, En kanalkarta, IP-kanalhanterare, Extern högtalare ut (In/ut-variabel/fixerad), Direkt PÅ, Extern strömutgång, V-lan tagg RJP ( Remote Jack Pack)-kompatibilitet, Extern klockkompatibilitet (LEC-005) rörlig bilduppspelning (SD/HD/Plus HD), Auto AV/Sovtimer, Smart energibesparing, Motion Eye Care

JAK ARABIRIMI

  • Yandan Ayarlı

    HDMI In 2.0, USB 2.0 (2), CI-fack

  • Arkadan Ayarlı

    HDMI in (HDCP, 2.0), Hörlursutgång, RF In (2), AV In (telefonjack), Komponent in (Y, Pb, Pr-video, telefonjack), Digital ljudutgång (optisk), RS-232C (kontroll och service), Klockgränssnitt (RJ12), RJ45 (Användarsyfte: 2 (Ethernet, tillägg)), Extern högtalarutgång (3,5mm telefonjack), 2 (spk-ut 1, 4 w (stereo, R : 2,0 W, V: 2,0W, 8 Ω) - Volymkontroll1)

MÅTT(ENHET: MM/KG)

  • Vesa

    300 x 300

  • B x H x D / Vikt (med stativ)

    1,244 x 780 x 303 / 17.5

  • G x Y x D / Ağırlık (ayaksız)

    1,244 x 726 x 87.1 / 14.3

  • B x H x D / Vikt (transport)

    1,410 x 860 x 207 / 23.2

GÜÇ(BIRIM: WATT)

  • Gerilim, Hz

    100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

  • Tipik

    142W

  • Bekleme

    0,3 W ↓

ALLMÄNT

  • Region

    Avrupa

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

Betala med Klarna
Köpnu. Betala senare med Klarna.
Så här fungerar det
  • Steg1
    Läggvarorna i din kundvagn och välj "Klarna" i kassan
  • Steg2
    Klarnaskickar en e-postbekräftelse och påminnelser när det är dags att betala
  • Steg3
    Du kan genomföra dina framtida Klarna-köp med bara ett klick
Betalasenare

Betala inom 30 dagar. Prova sakerna i lugn och ro hemma och bestäm vad du vill behålla. Inga räntor eller avgifter när du betalar i tid. Varavillkor

Dela upp
  • Delbetalningsplan Betala enligt en plan, så att köpet är fullt betalt efter till exempel 12månader. Vill du betala mer en månad går det bra och du kan närsomhelst betala den resterande skulden.
  • Flexibla delbetalningar Betala ett minimibelopp varje månad. Du väljer själv om du vill betala minimibeloppet eller valfritt belopp över minimibeloppet.

Närdu godkänts kan du hantera dina betalningar och få betalningspåminnelser iKlarna-appen. Varavillkor

Om Klarna

LG har ett samarbete med Klarna för att ge våra kunder flexibla betalningsalternativ för köp på LG.com. Läs mer

Vanliga frågor

Besök vår sida med vanliga frågor och läs mer om hur man använder Klarna. Läs mer

Klarnas dataskydd

Läs mer

 