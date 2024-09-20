About Cookies on This Site

Omfattande gästfrihetslösning med Pro:Centric®

32LW541H(EU)

Förbättrad gästupplevelse

Pro:Centric gör det möjligt att differentiera gästrumsupplevelser med anpassningsbara skyltar och elektronisk programguide (EPG) som lätt navigerar mellan TV-kanaler och program.

Enkel innehållshantering

Pro:Centric möjliggör centraliserad och intuitiv rums-TV-styrning från TV-inställningar till skapande och uppdateringar av innehåll.

Optimal total ägandekostnad

Optimera total ägandekostnad med Pro:Centric® genom att spara arbetskraft och tid för utveckling och förvaltningskostnader för gästfrihetslösningar.

Kommersiellt vridbart stativ

Öka utbudet av komfort för gästerna med ett stativ av kommersiell kvalitet som låter dem se på TV från alla vinklar.

Välkomstskärm/video

Med möjlighet att visa olika videoformat* samt bilder möjliggör Commercial Lite TV en större variation av hälsningsmeddelanden i hotellrum, vilket gör att gästerna känner sig mer välkomna och omhändertagna.
* mp4, avi, mov, tp, wma, ts etc.

Egendiagnos

Möjliggör att servicetekniker snabbt och lätt kan identifiera tekniska problem i en TV via en USB. TV:n lagrar alla tekniska problem som uppstått och kan mata ut dem till en USB-enhet.

Extern högtalarutgång

Förbättra underhållningsupplevelsen genom att lägga till en extra högtalare. Gäster lyssnar på och kontrollerar TV-ljudet överallt i utrymmena, inklusive toaletterna.

Enkanalskarta

Funktionen enkanalskarta tillåter användare att redigera och lista kanalerna efter eget val från någon av de många sändningssignalerna.

Multi-IR

Multi IR-funktion eliminerar fjärrkontrollens signalstörningar mellan TV-apparater i fastigheter med flera boendeutrymmen.

Förbättrad kundupplevelse

Anpassa sidan med Pro: Centric®-applikationer (PCA) förbättrar gästerna rumsupplevelse genom att tillhandahålla en mängd ytterligare funktioner bekvämt bara för dem.

Enkelt skapande och hantering av innehåll

Nu kan du differentiera ditt hotell med våra anpassningsbara mallar och sidor som kan specialanpassas för din fastighet. Pro:Centric® ger dig en lösning som är lätt anpassningsbar för ditt företag.

Alla specifikationer

DISPLAY

  • Typ

    Slim Direct

  • Upplösning

    1 920 x 1 080 (FHD)

  • Ljusstyrka

    300 cd/m2

SÄNDNINGSSYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL/SECAM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

VIDEO

  • Bildförhållande

    8 lägen (16:9, Endast skanning, Original, Vidvinkel, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

LJUD

  • Ljudutgång/högtalarsystem

    10 W + 10 W/2.0 ch

  • Ljudläge

    6 lägen (Standard, Nyheter, Musik, Cinema, Sport, Spel)

GRÄNSSNITT

  • Sida

    HDMI In (2), USB 2.0, CI-fack

  • Bakre

    RF In (2), Komponent in (video, RCA5), Komponent in (ljud), Optiskt ljud ut, HDMI/HDCP Ingång, RS-232C, Hörlur ut, Klockgränssnitt, LAN-port, Extern högtalare ut (2)

MÅTT(ENHET: MM)

  • Infattningsbredd (V/H, T, B): baserat på infattningen

    14,1, 13,6, 19,1

  • Infattningsbredd (V/H, T, B): baserat utanför infattningen

    11,6, 11,1, 16,6

  • Vesa

    200 X 200

  • BxHxD /vikt (utan stativ)

    733 X 436 X 72,2 (SPK 76,3)/5,32 kg

  • BxHxD /vikt (med stativ)

    733 x 490 x 240,8/6,47 kg

EFFEKT

  • Spänning, frekvens

    100~240 V, 50/60 Hz

  • Max.

    76

  • Typisk

    51

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

