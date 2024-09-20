65-tums UHD Pro:Centric NanoCell hotell-TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.
Alla specifikationer
INFO
-
Category
Pro:Centric Smart
DESIGN
-
Tool Name
UM73
-
Stand Type
No Stand (For Accessory : 1Pole) * 32~55" : Swivel / Others : Fixed
-
Front Color
Ceramic Black
VIDEO
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
YES
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
YES
AUDIO (SOUND)
-
AI Ljud
YES
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
YES (Ready, MMR Required)
-
LG Sound Sync
YES
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
65
-
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
400 nit
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
SECAM / PAL
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
YES
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Pro:Centric Smart
YES
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
YES
-
Pro:Centric Direct
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
YES
SMART FUNCTION
-
webOS version
webOS 5.0
-
Web Browser
YES
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
YES (Ready)
-
Mood Display
YES
-
Gallery Mode
YES
-
Wi-Fi
YES
-
Bluetooth
YES
-
Soft AP
YES
-
Screen Share
YES
-
DIAL
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
YES
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
YES
-
IoT
YES
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
-
EzManager
YES
-
USB Cloning
YES
-
Wake on RF
YES
-
WOL
YES
-
SNMP
YES
-
Diagnostics
YES (IP Remote)
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
IR Out
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Multi IR Code
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
YES
-
Welcome Video
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
YES
-
Insert Image
YES
-
One Channel Map
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
-
Instant ON
YES
-
V-Lan Tag
YES
-
Port Block
YES
-
Lock mode
YES (Limited)
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
YES
-
External Power Out
YES
-
Energy Saving mode
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
YES
-
NTP sync timer
YES
-
BEACON
YES
-
Video Tag
YES (2 Video)
MECHANICAL
-
VESA Compatible
300 x 300 mm
-
Kensington Lock
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
1600 x 970 x 190 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
1463 x 850 x 87.8 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
17.0/17.0/17.0/23.8 mm
-
Weight in Shipping
28.1 kg
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
15.5/15.5/15.5/22.3 mm
-
Weight without Stand
21.3 kg
POWER SPEC.
-
Strömförsörjning (Volt, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Power Consumption(Max)
191W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
165W
-
Standby-strömförbrukning
Under 0.5W
STANDARD
-
Safety
CB, CU TR
-
EMC
CE
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote type
S-Con / MMR (Option)
-
Nätkabel
YES (1.55M / Angle Type)
STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))
-
ErP Class
A+
-
On Power Consumption
117W
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
65
-
Average Annual Consumption(kWh)
162
STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))
-
SDR Grade
G
-
SDR On mode
135W
-
HDR Grade
G
-
HDR On mode
149W
CONNECTIVITIES
-
HDMI In
YES (x3)
-
USB (Ver.)
YES (x2 / 2.0)
-
RF In
YES (x2)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
YES
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
YES
-
Hörlursutgång
YES
-
CI Slot
YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
YES (D-Sub 9pin)
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
