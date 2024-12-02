Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
638L InstaView Door in Door French Door (Matte Black) - Energiklass F, Vatten/is via röranslutning, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi

GMX945MC9F

Energiklass : SE
Energiklass : SE
638L InstaView Door in Door French Door (Matte Black) - Energiklass F, Vatten/is via röranslutning, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi

Knacka två gånger och kom enkelt åt dina favoriter

InstaView Door-in-Door™

Knacka två gånger och kom enkelt åt dina favoriter

Utvecklingen av Door-in-Door™ fortsätter med InstaView Door-in-Door™. Allt du behöver göra nu är att knacka två gånger på glaset för att lysa upp insidan utan att förlora den kalla luften i kylskåpet. Hitta dina favoriter snabbt och enkelt med LG:s InstaView Door-in-Door™.

Två knackningar på den eleganta glaspanelen är allt som behövs för att snabbt och enkelt hitta tilltuggen och dryckerna du letar efter utan att behöva öppna dörren, vilket innebär mindre kyla som går till spillo och att maten håller sig fräsch längre.
Håller maten fräsch längre

Håller maten fräsch längre

Det unika luftreningssystemet gör att du slipper dåliga lukter i kylskåpet.
Det fungerar så att en fläkt forcerar den dåliga lukten genom ett kolfilter och leder sedan tillbaka den rena luften till tre olika hyllplan via Fresh Shower-ledningarna.
2-stegsfiltret fungerar som en avluftare och tar bort lukter från luften allteftersom den cirkulerar, och håller kylskåpet fräscht.
Inverter Linear Compressor

Avancerad teknik

LG:s Inverter Linear Compressor innebär en lägre energiförbrukning, lägre ljudnivå och en optimal temperaturkontroll för att hålla maten fräsch längre.
*10 års garanti på Inverter Linear Compressor (endast del).
*10 års garanti på Inverter Linear Compressor (Garantin täcker endast delar)

Det har aldrig varit så enkelt i köket

Smart Storage System

Det har aldrig varit så enkelt i köket

Smart Storage System gör att du enkelt kan samla vissa typer av mat och göra din köksupplevelse enklare än någonsin.

Vår innovativa ismaskin är inbyggd i kylskåpsdörren, vilket ger dig mer hyllplats i både själva kylskåpet och dörren.
Du kan justera hylla genom att skjuta tillbaka den när du ställer in höga och skrymmande flaskor eller grytor.
Extra plats för vardagsvaror som skivade pålägg, smör och ost.

Med LG Smart ThinQ™ kan du kontrollera ditt kylskåp och se dess status med din smarta telefon när du inte är hemma.

 

Med LG Smart ThinQ™ kan du kontrollera ditt kylskåp och se dess status med din smarta telefon när du inte är hemma.

Oavsett hur många funktioner ett kylskåp har är det lika viktigt att det ser bra ut i köket. Därför har LG satsat lika stort på designen, med små detaljer som handtag och display, som på tekniska funktioner.

Få omedelbar inblick i ditt kylskåp genom att knacka två gånger på LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ utan att behöva öppna dörren och håll maten fräsch längre. Öppna mindre, smaka bättre.

Sammanfattning

MÅTT

Kapacitet
638 L
ENERGIKLASS
F
LJUDNIVÅ
40dB
Produktmått (BxHxD, mm)
912x1793x744

GENERELLA SPECIFIKATIONER

  • Produkttyp

    French Door Side-by-Side

MÅTT & VIKT

  • Förpackningsvikt (kg)

    159

  • Höjd (mm)

    1 793

  • Djup utan dörr (mm)

    619

  • Djup med handtag (mm)

    744

IS & VATTENSYSTEM

  • Vatten/is via röranslutning

    Ja

PRESTANDA

  • Klimatklass

    T

  • Typ av kompressor

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • Energiförbrukning (kWh/år)

    450

NYCKELFUNKTIONER

  • Kapacitet (Total)

    638 L

  • Kapacitet (Kyl)

    365 L

  • Kapacitet (Frys)

    273 L

  • Multi Air Flow

    Ja

  • Energieffektivitetsklass (A - G)

    F

  • Placering

    Fristående

  • Vatten/is via röranslutning

    Ja

  • Ljudnivå (A - D)

    40dB (C)

  • Typ

    French Door

DESIGN

  • Färg

    Matt Black

  • Is- & vattendispenser

    Ja

SMART FUNKTION

  • Smart Diagnosis™

    Ja

  • Wifi

    Ja

KYLSKÅP

  • "Knock Knock" InstaView

    Ja

  • Door in Door™

    Ja

  • Door Cooling™

    Ja

  • Metal Fresh™

    Ja

  • Pure n Fresh™

    Ja

  • Moist Balance Crisper™

    Nej

FRYSSKÅP

  • No Frost

    Ja

  • Ismaskin

    Ja

  • Metal Fresh™

    Nej

MÅTT

  • Produktmått (BxHxD, mm)

    912x1793x744

  • Förpackningsmått (BxHxD, mm)

    964x1890x808

  • Nettovikt

    149 kg

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

