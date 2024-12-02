We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
638L InstaView Door in Door French Door (Matte Black) - Energiklass F, Vatten/is via röranslutning, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
InstaView Door-in-Door™
*10 års garanti på Inverter Linear Compressor (endast del).
Sammanfattning
MÅTT
Alla specifikationer
GENERELLA SPECIFIKATIONER
-
Produkttyp
French Door Side-by-Side
MÅTT & VIKT
-
Förpackningsvikt (kg)
159
-
Höjd (mm)
1 793
-
Djup utan dörr (mm)
619
-
Djup med handtag (mm)
744
IS & VATTENSYSTEM
-
Vatten/is via röranslutning
Ja
PRESTANDA
-
Klimatklass
T
-
Typ av kompressor
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Energiförbrukning (kWh/år)
450
NYCKELFUNKTIONER
-
Kapacitet (Total)
638 L
-
Kapacitet (Kyl)
365 L
-
Kapacitet (Frys)
273 L
-
Multi Air Flow
Ja
-
Energieffektivitetsklass (A - G)
F
-
Placering
Fristående
-
Vatten/is via röranslutning
Ja
-
Ljudnivå (A - D)
40dB (C)
-
Typ
French Door
DESIGN
-
Färg
Matt Black
-
Is- & vattendispenser
Ja
SMART FUNKTION
-
Smart Diagnosis™
Ja
-
Wifi
Ja
KYLSKÅP
-
"Knock Knock" InstaView
Ja
-
Door in Door™
Ja
-
Door Cooling™
Ja
-
Metal Fresh™
Ja
-
Pure n Fresh™
Ja
-
Moist Balance Crisper™
Nej
FRYSSKÅP
-
No Frost
Ja
-
Ismaskin
Ja
-
Metal Fresh™
Nej
MÅTT
-
Produktmått (BxHxD, mm)
912x1793x744
-
Förpackningsmått (BxHxD, mm)
964x1890x808
-
Nettovikt
149 kg
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
Det säger andra
