Livet är bra hemifrån med LG:s ThinQ-aktiverade smarta vitvaror.

Av Sana Telalovic 27.11.2020

A woman relaxing in an armchair and admiring the view from her home

Ditt hem är din fristad. Därför blir LG:s vitvaror smartare, tack vare ThinQ, för att göra ditt liv hemma lite enklare.

Livet hemma bör alltid vara hanterbart. Men även om vi kanske vill tillbringa all vår tid på att koppla av och titta på filmer så smyger hushållssysslorna och ansvaren sig alltid på oss för att hålla oss sysselsatta. Men LG är här för att hjälpa till. Med det senaste inom ThinQ och deras smarta utbud av vitvaror som presenterades på årets IFA-utställning, så kan du komma att spendera mindre tid på att oroa dig över att hinna med ditt liv hemma och mer på att göra vad du älskar.


Vad är ThinQ?

Artificiell Intelligens är inte bara robotar och självkörande bilar, det är också en uppåtgående teknologi inom smartavitvaror. Hos LG kallas detta för ThinQ och har som mål att förse dig med ett mer uppkopplatliv hemma. Till exempel, detta betyder att du inte behöver fundera på hur länge det är kvar av din tvättcykel och du kommer kunna förvärma din ugn när du är på väg hem från jobbet. ThinQ låter dig kontrollera dina smarta hemmaenheter och apparater var som helst, kontrollera och övervaka deras Wi-Fi-anslutning och hålla ett öga på produktproblem och felsöka allt på en plats med ett knapptryck.

A man holding onto a mug whilst smiling at his LG Smartphone.
An LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier and OLED TV on display in a living room with seating.
A man holding onto a mug whilst smiling at his LG Smartphone.
An LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier and OLED TV on display in a living room with seating.
Klädvård även på språng

Klädvård handlar inte bara om hur vi ser ut, det är också för att se till så att vår garderob är hållbar och klarar sig så länge som möjligt. Så när smutsiga kläder och fläckar är allt för vanligt, så är användningen av det rätta tvättprogrammet baserat på tyg och färg vår bästa chans till inte bara rena kläder, men även att förlänga livslängden för våra modeplagg.

LG:s TrueSteam™ FH6G1BCH2NW kan hjälpa till; erbjuder flexibiliteten att välja från ett stort urval av tvättprogram för att hitta det som passar bäst; inklusive ångprogram som försäkrar att även de mest delikata klädesplaggen blir noggrant rengjorda ochuppfräschade. Och ännu bättre, om ditt barn har lyckats spilla ketchup ner längst tröjan under middagen så kan du stoppa ett tvättprogram mitt i för att lägga till ytterligare plagg så att fläckar inte hinner sätta sig.

Vad som är ännu bättre är ThinQ-konnektiviteten. Den innebär att om du är ute på ett söndagsäventyr med familjen och inser att du glömt att starta maskinen för att tvätta barnens skolkläder, så behöver du inte oroa dig. Allt du behöver göra är att öppna din ThinQ-app där du kommer se ytterligare 20 tvättprogram, ställa in det, och glömma bort det.

Snart kommer LG WashTower att läggas till i detta tekniskt kunniga produktutbud, som visades upp på årets IFA-utställning och är den senaste tvätt & torktumlar-kombinationen där tvättcykelinformation överförs till torktumlaren för ännu mer optimal klädvård.

*LG WashTower-modellen finns i nuläget inte i lager.

A woman on her phone whilst sitting on top of her LG washing machine and dryer.
The LG TrueSteam washing machine featured in a home laundry room.
A laundry room equipped with an LG washing machine and dryer
A woman on her phone whilst sitting on top of her LG washing machine and dryer.
The LG TrueSteam washing machine featured in a home laundry room.
A laundry room equipped with an LG washing machine and dryer
Ta ett stort andetag av ren luft

Storstadslivet, den växande ökningen av bilanvändning, fabriksutsläpp, och till och med miljökatastrofer kan påverka den luft vi andas, både utomhus och inomhus. Världshälsoorganisationen (WHO) anger att 91 % av världens befolkning bor på platser där luftkvalitén överskrider WHO:s gränser.

En teknologi som siktar på att förbättra luftkvaliteten är luftrenaren, och LG har ett växande produktutbud som skulle kunna vara till fördel för din livsstil. När du är hemma avlägsnar LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier damm, allergener, lukter och luftföroreningar från alla riktningar tack vare dess 360-gradiga design. Och ännu bättre, med ThinQ-appen kan du vara medveten om luftkvaliteten i ditt hem även när du är borta, så att du kan slå på den på distans och komma hem till fräschare luft.

Alla har vi inte chansen att bo på Nya Zeeland som tros ha den renaste luften i världen, men snart kan vi åtminstone rena luften på språng med LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier som presenterades på IFA 2020. En PuriCare™-teknologi som är avsedd att revolutionera industrin, ståtar med två HEPA-13-filter, plus de dubbla fläktarna och patenterade andningssensorn som känner av när du andas in och ut så att den kan öka hastigheten för att släppa in mer luft vid rätt tillfälle. Produkten finns inte tillgänglig för offentligheten än då de första som utnyttjar den är sjukhuspersonal på längre skift.

* Air Purifier-modeller och Wearable Air Purifier finns i nuläget inte i lager.

A man wearing the LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier in public.
The LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier range on display in a home living space
A man wearing the LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier in public.
The LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier range on display in a home living space
Ett smart kylskåp för att ha koll på saker och ting

För många är köket hjärtat av hemmet och kylskåpet är mittpunkten. Fyllt av delikata ingredienser och frestande snacks; kylskåpet är kökets arbetshäst, men har ändå potentialen att bli ännu mer användbart än för att bara förvara din äppelkaka.

LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ kylskåp, en av stjärnorna i LG:s IFA-utställning, är en riktig köksreda med dess eleganta spegelglaspaneler som förbättrar din kökshantering. Med bara två knackningar kan du få en glimt inuti ditt kylskåp utan att behöva öppna dörren, vilket därför reducerar kylförlusten och gör det lättare att ta reda på vilka varor du håller på att få slut på och behöver köpa på mataffären.

The LG Instaview Door-In-Door refrigerator with its contents visible through the mirrored glass panel.
A man utilising the two-knock system on the mirrored glass panel revealing the content of the LG Instaview Door-In-Door Refrigerator.
The LG Instaview Door-In-Door refrigerator with its contents visible through the mirrored glass panel.
A man utilising the two-knock system on the mirrored glass panel revealing the content of the LG Instaview Door-In-Door Refrigerator.

Eftersom kylskåpet är den köksapparat som använder mest elektricitet, så maximerar LG:s Inverter Linear Compressor-teknologin energibesparingar, sänker ljudnivåer och håller maten fräsch längre. ThinQ-appen är precis lika användbar här också, och ser till att du vet när köksapparaten behöver underhåll, eller bara justera temperaturen i antingen kylskåpet eller frysen närsomhelst och varsomhelst.

*InstaView ThinQ är ett registrerat varumärke av LG Electronics, använt under licens.

Med ThinQ och LG:s smarta utbud av vitvaror kan det kanske bli en gnutta enklare att hinna med dina vitvaror och sysslor. Om det väckte en del intresse, kolla in LG:s ThinQ-aktiverade produktutbud.


Life’s Good!

