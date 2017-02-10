Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience
Copy of Persona3_Kitchen_PerspectiveView_DWOpen.jpg

KOMMANDE NYHETER

Smarta knep för att minska energikostnaderna i koket

01_WashTower 24 LifeStyle Image_Platinum Black.jpg

KOMMANDE NYHETER

WashTower: LG:s revolutionerande tvättlösning för kompakta utrymmen

A hand to knock on LG InstaView Door-in-door

KOMMANDE NYHETER

Knacka två gånger och titta in! Helt nya LG InstaView Door-in-Door™

Kylskåpet LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ besparar dig besväret att öppna dörren varje gång du vill kika in. Nu behöver du bara knacka två gånger för att se insidan!

The LG 8K OLED TV was on show at IFA 2019, with perfect blacks and vivid colours creating a lifelike experience | More at LG MAGAZINE

KOMMANDE NYHETER

IFA 2019: Vad som särskiljer LGs 8K TV

LGs 8K TV är tillbaka på IFA 2019, och den ser bättre ut än någonsin. Få reda på vad som särskiljer den från konkurrensen här.

Innovation for a better life - that's what LG had in mind when they created the world's first rollable TV | More at LG MAGAZINE

KOMMANDE NYHETER

IFA 2019: LG:s revolutionerande upprullningsbara TV ger vardagsrummet ett lyft

Den upprullningsbara TVn är en av LG:s produkter som kommer att revolutionera våra boytor. Den drog mycket uppmärksamhet på den senaste upplagan av IFA.

ifa-2019_lg-magazine_ha-instaview-introduction_key-visual.jpg

KOMMANDE NYHETER

IFA 2019: Upptäck den smarta kylen som håller köket uppkopplat

Läs mer om LG InstaView ThinQ-kylskåpet på IFA Berlin och ta reda på varför denna smarta produkt kommer att bli mittpunkten i alla hem.

LG var en av stjärnorna på CES 2019 och en av de främsta attraktionerna var de mjuka panelerna i tre nivåer som återskapade ett fascinerande vattenfall | Läs mer i LG MAGAZINE

KOMMANDE NYHETER

CES 2019: LG presenterar årets display och belönas med fler än 140 utmärkelser

LG:s montrar på CES-mässan 2019 bjöd på det mesta – allt från en rullbar OLED-tv, smartklocka, ny mobiltelefon till en ölbryggare – och mer därtill.

