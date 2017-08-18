Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

LG TWINWash™: Ger dig tillbaka din fritid

Av Divya Sehgal 18.08.2017

LG TWINWash™: Giving You Back Your Free Time

Lägger du för mycket tid på att tvätta smutsiga kläder? Med nya LG TWINWash™ slipper du äntligen det!

Brukar du spendera helgen med att sortera smutstvätt framför tvättmaskinen? Kanske vill du ut i det gröna med vänner och familj och ha en liten picknick istället för att fastna inomhus medan tvättmaskinen spolar bort tiden. Tvätt efter tvätt efter tvätt. Nu räcker det! LG:s nya dubbel lastade tvättmaskin TWINWash™ låter dig tvätta två tvättar på samma gång. Denna mångsidiga maskin låter dig göra allt du annars skulle missat under helgen, du slipper helt enkelt spendera halva dagen inomhus med tvätten.

Du kan till och med tvätta vanlig tvätt samtidigt som känsliga kläder. LG TWINWash™ är designad så att huvudtvätten rymmer mer och använder ångtvätt, medan den mindre tvätten passar perfekt för känsliga plagg. Det betyder att du slipper lägga badhandduken och badkläderna i samma tvätt. Dessutom får du båda tvättade samtidigt. Mindre tid på att tvätta kläder, mer tid på att göra det du älskar! LG TWINWash™ är inte bara praktisk, utan den estetiskt tilltalande designen ger även ditt kök eller tvättrum ett lyxigt intryck – den är mer än bara en tvättmaskin!

Den mindre tvättmaskinen, TWINWash™ Mini, ligger precis under den frontmatade tvättmaskinen - ergonomisk enkelt för att lägga in dina känsliga plagg. Träningsbyxorna du behöver på gymmet imorgon? Känsliga underkläder som inte klarar av den vanliga hårda tvättmaskinen? Nu slipper du vänta på att kläderna samlas på hög! TWINWash™ Mini är precis vad du behöver för mjuka och ömtåliga kläder. Den använder WaveForce för att försiktigt tvätta dem med vatten istället för friktion och tar även väl hand om tyget. Så tveka inte att lägga spädbarns kläderna i den mindre tvätten. Du kan använda olika tvättmedel i de båda delarna så att bara mjukt och lent tyg kommer i kontakt med din bebis ömtåliga hud!

Om du är oroad över att två tvättmaskiner skulle vara sämre för miljön kan du pusta ut! LG TWINWash™ är både energisnål och tidsparande. Nämnde vi att det bara tar 49 minuter från tvätt till centrifugering? Det betyder att du har nästan dubbelt så mycket tid att spendera med familjen eller göra det du älskar. Ärligt talat är det ingens favoritsyssla att sortera tvätt och fylla på tvättmaskinen!



Precis som du oroar sig många av oss över hur hygieniska tvättmaskiner är. Innehåller de allergiframkallande ämnen? Kommer kläderna att kännas hårda och sträva när de tvättats? Funktionen TrueSteam™ är en av de viktigaste delarna av huvudtvätt delen i LG TWINWash™. Tack vare den har du inget att oroa dig över! Förutom att den tvättar dina kläder på ett hygieniskt sätt gör dessutom ångan att de blir mjuka och känns fräschare än någonsin. Kläderna blir som nya!

LG TWINWash™ har allt du behöver i en tvättmaskin och mer! Särskilt praktiska är funktioner som dubbel lastningen och front matningen som gör att du slipper anstränga ryggen. Är du inte trött på att alltid behöva böja dig ner och trycka in högen med smutstvätten? Vi är i alla fall det! Fördelen med den mindre tvätt delen längst ner på tvättmaskinen är att den höjer upp den frontmatade huvudtvätt delen så att den har en bekväm höjd, och låter dig hålla ryggen rak när du lägger i tvätten. Kan det bli bättre? Faktum är att det kan det – du kommer att undra hur du någonsin klarade dig utan LG SmartThinQ™-appen. Använd ditt trådlösa nätverk för att praktiskt och enkelt starta tvättmaskinen från sovrummet, din favoritrestaurang eller till och med kontoret! Energi övervakningen låter dig uppskatta hur mycket el maskinen drar i månaden och håller koll på hur mycket el din maskin använder baserat på dina tvättvanor. En fantastisk funktion för alla som tänker miljövänligt! Funktionen kan hjälpa dig att anpassa dina tvättvanor.

Den mest praktiska funktionen är förmodligen den smarta diagnosen. LG Smart Diagnosis använder den senaste tekniken för att felsöka problem som kan uppstå och har omedelbart svar – allt i LG SmartThinQ™-appen. Allt du behöver göra är att ladda ner appen så diagnostiserar den ditt problem och hittar en lösning åt dig! LG SmartThinQ™-appen kan även förbättra tvättningen och torkningen med nedladdningsbara cykler och tvättråd. Den har allt du behöver för att göra ditt upptagna liv enklare. Det enda den inte kan göra är att lägga tvätten i tvättmaskinen!

Med LG TWINWash™ leker livet!

