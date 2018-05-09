Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

LG TWINWash™: Äntligen vår?

Av Divya S. 09.05.2018

Two parents and a child in a family walking their bicycles in a paddock near the forest

LG TWINWash™ TrueSteam™-funktion ger dig mjuka plagg som i princip är helt fria från allergener, certifierat av Allergy UK (f d British Allergy Foundation). Äntligen vår!

Våren är i full gång, men tillsammans med de väldoftande blommorna, det fina vädret och ljusa morgnar kommer också pollen och allergibesvär. Tänk om det fanns ett sätt att begränsa mängden allergener i din närmaste omgivning? Tvättmaskinen LG TWINWash™ klarar detta och mycket mer tack vare den smarta ångfunktionen TrueSteam™, som är precis vad du behöver för att tvätta alla dina ullvinterkläder, och få alla plagg mjuka och allergenfria.

Bort med allergenerna

Pollen är en av de vanligaste allergenerna under våren, och även om vi inte kan göra något åt omgivningen utomhus kan du i varje fall kontrollera din egen närmaste miljö. Funktionen TrueSteam™ är väl lämpad att möta denna utmaning – i allergiprogrammet ”Allergy Care” sprutas ångan rakt in i trumman, vilket ger rena kläder fria från pollen och kvalster.

Tvättmaskinen är certifierad av Allergy UK (f d British Allergy Foundation) och eliminerar 99,9 % av alla bakterier, kvalster och allergener från tvätten.

A cartoon animation showcasing the LG TWINWash washing machine drying functionality
A cartoon animation showcasing the LG TWINWash washing machine drying functionality
Färre besök till kemtvätten

LG TWINWash™ TrueSteam™ passar perfekt när du ska tvätta och lägga undan vinterkläderna. Tack vare ångprogrammet slipper du åka till kemtvätten med dina ylletröjor, -halsdukar, -mössor och rockar. TrueSteam™ använder vattenånga för att mer skonsamt rengöra dina kläder på djupet, än kemtvättens kemikalier.

Säg farväl till mjukmedel

Förutom att avlägsna allergener och att vara skonsam mot dina yllekläder gör ångan också dina plagg mjuka och sköna. Funktionen TrueSteam™ har två lägen, varav det ena, SteamSoftener™ mjukar upp plagget så att du slipper använda mjukmedel – en miljöbov att stryka från inköpslistan.

Buttons and display on the LG SIGNATURE TWINWash, including types like cotton, easy care, gentle care and stain care.
Two buttons on the LG TwinWash washing machine, including steam and delay end cycle
Buttons and display on the LG SIGNATURE TWINWash, including types like cotton, easy care, gentle care and stain care.
Two buttons on the LG TwinWash washing machine, including steam and delay end cycle
Piffa upp kläderna

Den andra TrueSteam™-funktionen är definitivt något för alla som vill slippa stryka sina kläder varje vecka. Tvättmaskinen låter dig välja läget ”Steam Refresh”, vilket jämnar ut skrynklor och får bort lukter på bara tjugo minuter.

Välj det bästa för dina kläder med LG TWINWash™ och T TrueSteam™.

Life’s Good! 

