QNED-main.jpg

TIPS OCH TRIX

Sitt på rätt avstånd – förhöj TV-upplevelsen

En ångtvättmaskin från LG använder TrueSteam för att tvätta känsliga kläder.

TIPS OCH TRIX

Hur är tvättmaskiner energieffektiva? Vilken ska du köpa?

Article 4_Main Image.jpg

TIPS OCH TRIX

Hur väljer man en energieffektiv kyl&frys?

Prio 1.jpg

TIPS OCH TRIX

Minska matsvinnet och spara både tid och pengar

An image of a person washing hands

TIPS OCH TRIX

Hygientips för ditt hem med LG

Att se till så att ditt hem är rent och hälsosamt är speciellt viktigt i nuläget – upptäck hur LG kan hjälpa dig med detta.

The summer holiday items with LG portable speaker PK3, and LG G7 ThinQ

TIPS OCH TRIX

Bli en superhjälte i sommar med den ultimata strandpacklistan

Packa din bästa strandväska någonsin med dessa experttips och du blir allas favorit i sanden!

En kvinna visar hur man förvarar mat i kylskåpet på rätt sätt.

TIPS OCH TRIX

Så förvarar du mat i kylskåpet som en expert

Att organisera maten i kylskåpet på bästa sätt är nyckeln till säker matförvaring, oavsett om det gäller färska grönsaker eller julmatrester. Läs och lär dig hur du förvarar maten i kylskåpet...

tv.png

TV

Upptäck mer
audio.png

Ljud

Upptäck mer
instaview.png

Kylskåp

Upptäck mer
washing-machine.png

Tvätt

Upptäck mer
styler.png

Styler

Upptäck mer
34WP65C-B.png

UltraWide™

Upptäck mer
monitors.png

UltraGear™

Upptäck mer
beamers.png

Projektorer

Upptäck mer
