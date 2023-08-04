Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Hur är tvättmaskiner energieffektiva? Vilken ska du köpa?

04.08.2023

En ångtvättmaskin från LG använder TrueSteam för att tvätta känsliga kläder.

Att hitta den mest energieffektiva tvättmaskinsmodellen för dig är ingen lätt uppgift, särskilt sedan förändringarna av energieffektivitetsbetyget i Storbritannien, som ägde rum 2021. Men när du investerar i en tvättmaskin är det grundläggande att välja den perfekta produkten för dig, som har möjlighet att erbjuda så många energisparande vägar som möjligt.

LG erbjuder ett stort utbud av energieffektiva tvättmaskiner med olika modeller som passar ditt hushålls behov. På LG är vi engagerade i att utveckla innovationer som säkerställer att våra produkter är så energieffektiva som möjligt genom att använda vårt utbud av smarta teknologier.

Den här artikeln erbjuder en steg-för-steg-guide för att hjälpa dig välja den bästa energieffektiva tvättmaskinen för ditt hushålls behov.

<H2> 1. De nya energieffektivitetsbetygen i Storbritannien </H2> 

Storbritannien ändrade sitt energieffektivitetsbetygssystem för hushållsapparater 2021 för att använda mer aktuella faktorer än tidigare. Systemet brukade gå från A+++ till D, men idag går det från A till G. Som ett resultat kommer en gammal A+++ tvättmaskin nu att få ett nytt betyg i det uppgraderade systemet. Det är också värt att notera att en apparats nuvarande energibetyg kanske inte är direkt jämförbart med dess tidigare energibetyg, eftersom kriterierna för att kategorisera apparater har ändrats dramatiskt.

Det nya justerade betygsystemet har reviderats för att hjälpa både konsumenter och professionella köpare att bättre förstå en produkts totala energieffektivitet, med beaktande av fler faktorer än någonsin tidigare. För närvarande ser vi en klimat där minskad energianvändning är avgörande, eftersom konsumenter strävar efter att vara mer hållbara och letar efter nya sätt att spara pengar. Tillverkare och varumärken har märkt denna efterfrågan och har därför utvecklat produkter som använder betydligt mindre energi, vilket gör det gamla systemet föråldrat, då det utvecklades för över 25 år sedan.

Det nya systemet förbättrar tydligheten och ger konsumenterna den genomsnittliga energiförbrukningen på en bekant färgskala från A-G, med några nya tillägg, inklusive en QR-kod på toppen av etiketterna, som kan skannas för mer detaljerad produktinformation. De flesta produkter som tidigare klassificerades som A+++ kommer nu att klassificeras som B eller C-modeller med energieffektivitet. Men det betyder inte att det inte finns nya modeller som uppnår A-betyget, som exempelvis LG WiFi-anslutna F6V909BTSA.

The Energy Savings Trust har producerat en serie guider för användare som vill ha en djupare förståelse för hur det nya energibetygssystemet fungerar, så att de känner sig mer självsäkra när de går in i köpprocessen.

<H2> 2. Faktorer som påverkar tvättmaskiners energieffektivitet </H2> 

Det finns flera faktorer som påverkar din tvättmaskins energieffektivitet, både relaterade till modellen och hur du använder den. Vi har sammanställt några av de mest betydande faktorerna som du bör vara medveten om, så även om din modell inte har det högsta energibetyget kan du vara medveten om vilka faktorer som kan hjälpa dig att spara energi mest.

Den viktigaste faktorn, enligt Energy Saving Trust, är att se till att du inte överbelastar tvättmaskinens trumma. Genom att överbelasta trumman kan du skada tvättmaskinens struktur och göra maskinen mindre effektiv. Dessutom begränsar du cirkulationen av vatten och tvättmedel till din tvätt eftersom kläderna inte kan röra sig fritt - vilket resulterar i att kläderna kommer ut smutsiga och med ökad risk att de behöver tvättas igen.

Vi har inkluderat en lista med andra faktorer som kan påverka din maskins energieffektivitet:

  • Temperaturen du tvättar ditt tvätt vid.
  • Program och laddningskapacitet för din maskin.
  • Mängden och typen av tvättmedel du använder i din maskin.
  • Modellens ålder. De senaste åren har det skett en snabb förbättring av energieffektiviteten för tvättmaskiner på grund av ny Ecodesign-lagstiftning, som också begränsar mängden energi som tvättmaskiner förbrukar i standby-läge, vilket ofta glöms bort när du tänker på ditt idealiska tvättmaskinsköp.

<H2> 3. Tips för energibesparing med tvättmaskiner </H2> 

Det finns flera enkla tips som du kan använda för att maximera din tvättmaskins energibesparing. Våra experter på LG fortsätter att utveckla nya teknologier och prestandamått för att kontinuerligt öka fördelarna med energibesparing, men mycket beror också på hur du använder din maskin hemma. Så, när du tvättar dina kläder i framtiden, överväg följande rekommendationer:

  • Tvättmaskiner är mest energieffektiva när de körs vid lägre temperaturer under längre tid.
  • Temperaturen du väljer för tvätten påverkar också din energiförbrukning. Om du väljer att tvätta vid 20°C eller lägre kan du minimera mängden energi som din tvättmaskin förbrukar.
  • Se till att följa tillverkarens rekommendationer när du laddar tvättmaskinen och väljer ditt föredragna program.
  • Överdosering med tvättmedel kan också påverka tvättmaskinens energieffektivitet. Överdosering av tvättmedel leder till ökad arbetsbelastning för maskinen, minskad tvättresultat och påverkar även dina totala besparingar eftersom det kan resultera i skador på kläderna och behovet av att ersätta dem.
  • Tvättmaskiner med automatisk dosering doserar rätt mängd tvättmedel, vilket minskar risken för ovannämnda problem.
  • Se till att vara ekonomisk med din tvätt, eftersom att tvätta en full maskin sparar mer energi än att köra två omgångar med halv belastning.
  • Stäng av tvättmaskinen när du inte använder den, så den inte förbrukar energi i standby-läge.

Som vi nämnde ovan är det största sättet att spara energi med din tvättmaskin att se till att du har en av de nyaste modellerna som har fördelarna med den nya Ecodesign-lagstiftningen. På LG har vi gått över gränsen för att se till att våra tvättmaskiner ger dig de mest energieffektiva fördelarna.

<H2> 4. Hur du väljer en energieffektiv tvättmaskin </H2> 

När du väljer din energieffektiva tvättmaskin är det viktigt att du har en klar idé om dina egna kriterier för en bra energisparande apparat. Tänk på saker som storleken på ditt hushåll, så att du kan få en tvättmaskin med rätt kapacitet för dig. Tänk också på om du ska investera i en smart tvättmaskin och vilka teknologier du behöver - om du vill ha en apparat som ansluter till din smartphone eller en som själv doserar tvättmedlet. För mer information om vilka smarta teknologier som finns i LG tvättmaskiner, gå till vår guide här.

På LG har vi också åtagit oss att göra det så enkelt som möjligt för dig att välja en tvättmaskin som har all den information om energibesparing som du behöver direkt till hands. När du tittar på våra produkter online bryter vi ner alla energieffektivitetsfördelar med guld-, silver- och bronsbetyg för de bästa energisparande apparaterna. Online kan du också ta reda på mer om livslånga energibesparingar från varje av våra tvättmaskiner.

<H2> 5. Rekommenderade energieffektiva tvättmaskiner från LG </H2>

 <H3> Tvättmaskinens energibetyg: Våra bästa A-betygs apparater </H3> 

Den WiFi-anslutna FV74JNS2QA är en A-betygs energieffektiv tvättmaskin. Med automatisk tvättmedelsdosering med EZDispense™ för bättre tygvård och mindre avfall har den olika smarta teknologier som minskar din energianvändning. LG FV74JNS2QA tillåter dig också att minska tvättiden till bara 39 minuter utan att kompromissa med tvättkvaliteten med TurboWash™ 360. Den erbjuder också allergi- och barnvårdsprogram som kan sanera dina kläder med rent vatten med Steam™-teknologi. LG:s AI DD™-teknologi är en annan funktion hos FV74JNS2QA som automatiskt justerar tvättens rörelser baserat på tygkarakteristika.

 LG F4V1012WTSE är en annan A-betygs tvättmaskin som kan minska tvättiden till bara 39 minuter utan att kompromissa med tvättkvaliteten, tack vare TurboWash™ 360. Maskinen minimerar skrynklor med 30% och eliminerar 99,9% av allergener med Steam+™-teknologi. F4V1012WTSE förhindrar skador på tygerna med AI DD™-teknologi, som automatiskt justerar tvättens rörelser baserat på tygkarakteristika. Tvättmaskinen inkluderar också vår ThinQ™-teknologi för att styra din maskin var som helst, ladda ner program och spåra energianvändning. </body> <figure> <body> LG F6V1009WTSE är en prisbelönt tvättmaskin från Which? som också har A-betyg för energieffektivitet. Maskinen har flera olika teknologier som alla hjälper till att göra så många energibesparingar som möjligt. LG F6V1009WTSE minimerar skrynklor med 30% och eliminerar 99,9% av allergener med Steam+™-teknologi, samtidigt som den skyddar tygerna med AI DD™-teknologi. Tvättmaskinen har också större kapacitet trots att den bara tar upp utrymmet av en standard tvättmaskin. <H3> Tvättmaskinens energibetyg: Våra bästa A-betygs apparater i svart </H3> 





