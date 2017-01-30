Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Fri frakt på din beställning!

Uppdatering av LG Electronics Användarvillkor och Sekretesspolicy (12/12/2024) Läs mer

Välkommen till LG! Bli medlem för 5% rabatt och fri frakt på ditt första köp! 2% rabatt och fri frakt på alla efterföljande beställningar. Gå med

Fri frakt på din beställning!

Uppdatering av LG Electronics Användarvillkor och Sekretesspolicy (12/12/2024) Läs mer

LG Experience
Torktumlare med värmepump i livsstilsmiljö

TIPS OCH TRIX

Guide för värmepumpstorktumlare

lg tvättmaskin avloppspump filter rengöring

TIPS OCH TRIX

Så rengör du tvättmaskinsfiltren

teenager and elderly relative using lg american style fridge freezers

Tech Hub

Allt du behöver veta om kyl- och frysskåp i amerikansk stil

Torktumlare med värmepump i livsstilsmiljö

TIPS OCH TRIX

Guide för värmepumpstorktumlare

Lär dig mer om funktionaliteten hos värmepumpstorktumlare, de viktigaste egenskaperna och effektiviteten. Upptäck torkteknikens framtid för optimal prestanda och energibesparingar.

lg tvättmaskin avloppspump filter rengöring

TIPS OCH TRIX

Så rengör du tvättmaskinsfiltren

teenager and elderly relative using lg american style fridge freezers

Tech Hub

Allt du behöver veta om kyl- och frysskåp i amerikansk stil

lg smart tvättmaskin och smart torktumlare

Tech Hub

Snabbare och smartare tvättmaskiner

Hur håller smarta tvättmaskiner på att förändra framtiden inom maskintvätt? I den här artikeln djupdyker vi i vad som gör en tvättmaskin ”smart” och berättar om hur LG:s avancerade teknik...

Fyra LG smarta TV-apparater i olika färger: OLED evo TV, OLED TV, LG UHD AI och LG NANOCELL AI TV-modeller visas tillsammans.

Tech Hub

Smart-TV vs. AI-TV: vilket är det rätta valet för dig?

Vilka är skillnaderna mellan AI-TV-apparater och smarta TV-apparater? Utforska AI-funktioner, smarta integrationer och LG:s banbrytande, hyperpersonaliserade teknik för att ta reda på vilket...

Man med hörlurar som spelar ett videospel på sin böjda 4k-skärm, helt absorberad av den digitala världen.

Tech Hub

16:9 vs 21:9 vs 32:9: är en 4K-spelskärm rätt val för dig?

Utforska de bästa 4K-spelskärmarna med 16:9 för en uppslukande upplevelse. Förstå skillnaderna mellan bildförhållandena 21:9 och 32:9 och ta reda på hur 4K-upplösning förbättrar spelandet.

LG Installation av dubbla skärmar

TIPS OCH TRIX

Förbättra din konfiguration med dubbla bildskärmar

Förbättra produktiviteten och upplevelsen med en konfiguration med dubbla bildskärmar. I denna guide utforskar vi fördelarna med dubbla bildskärmar. Du får också ta del av produktvalstips,...

En person justerar TV-inställningarna med en fjärrkontroll för att optimera sporttittandet.

TIPS OCH TRIX

Så här kalibrerar du din TV för sport

Guiden tar upp vanliga frågor om TV-kalibrering och förklarar hur man justerar inställningar på LG TV för optimala sportupplevelser.

QNED-main.jpg

TIPS OCH TRIX

Sitt på rätt avstånd – förhöj TV-upplevelsen

A large LG OLED TV that fits perfectly in a living room

Tech Hub

Tv-köpguide: allt du behöver veta

Funderar du på att investera i en ny tv, men är osäker på vilken som skulle passa dig bäst? Då är den här tv-köpguiden precis vad du behöver.

En ångtvättmaskin från LG använder TrueSteam för att tvätta känsliga kläder.

TIPS OCH TRIX

Hur är tvättmaskiner energieffektiva? Vilken ska du köpa?

LG is working toward becoming more sustainable with carbon-neutral status

VÅR HISTORIA

LG:s hållbara framtid: koldioxidneutralitet

Rekommendation

Teknik som förbättrar din vardag

tv.png

TV

Upptäck mer
audio.png

Ljud

Upptäck mer
tone-free.png

Hörlurar

Upptäck mer
instaview.png

Kylskåp

Upptäck mer
washing-machine.png

Tvätt

Upptäck mer
styler.png

Styler

Upptäck mer
34WP65C-B.png

UltraWide™

Upptäck mer
monitors.png

UltraGear™

Upptäck mer
beamers.png

Projektorer

Upptäck mer
tone-free.png

Hörlurar

Upptäck mer
instaview.png

Kylskåp

Upptäck mer
washing-machine.png

Tvätt

Upptäck mer
styler.png

Styler

Upptäck mer
34WP65C-B.png

UltraWide™

Upptäck mer
monitors.png

UltraGear™

Upptäck mer
beamers.png

Projektorer

Upptäck mer