LG Experience

Bli kreativ med LG G6-kameran

Av Shazia Begum 23.03.2017

An image of group of taking selfie with new lg g6 smartphone camera

Med både främre och bakre vidvinkelkameror på LG G6 är det dags att säga adjö till selfie-pinnen.

Tekniken bakom smartphone-kameror utvecklas varje dag, och LG fortsätter att leda vägen med LG G6. LG har alltid fokuserat på utvecklingen av smarttelefon-kameran som en del av sitt arvegods. Tidigare innovationer har varit bland annat optisk bildstabilisering (OIS), vilket möjliggör tydligare bilder. Den introducerades först på G2 och har sedan förbättrats ytterligare. LG introducerade också som första företag i branschen Laser Auto Focus på G3, en revolutionerande teknik som använder en laserstråle för att uppnå perfekt fokus. Tack vare dessa och många andra tidigare innovationer kan du vara säker på att kameran i LG G6 kommer att fortsätta att leda trenden.

Ett viktigt fokus för LG när LG G6 utvecklades var balans. I stället för att fokusera på en enda kamerafunktion säkerställde LG att alla områden skulle fungera sömlöst tillsammans. Komponenter som Megapixels, sensor, lins, programvara och hårdvara i en perfekt balans som säkerställer att alla delar av kameran är synkroniserade. Denna balans uppnås också genom att kombinera de bästa funktionerna i G-serien och V-serien i LG G6. 

article_se_g6-durability-test_infography_sub-img_1.jpg

Så vad är nytt? Jo, det finns vidvinkelkameror både framtill och baktill, så du behöver inte längre bry dig om att ta med en selfie-pinne överallt du går eller obekvämt tränga ihop er för en gruppselfie. Dessutom, med Selfieläget har du 17 filter att välja mellan, justerbar belysning och möjlighet att skapa en GIF genom att kombinera flera selfies. 5MP-frontkameran har ett imponerande 100-graders synfält medan 13MP-bakkamerorna har en 125-graders lins. De imponerande specifikationerna för den bakre kameran är bra vid landskapsfotografering, genom att du får med mer av vad som syns. Och om du är omgiven av ett perfekt 360-graderspanorama, kan du fånga allt. Du har då möjlighet att spara en 360-gradersbild som en VR-fil, eller visa den genom att spara den som en live-bakgrund. Om det däremot är detaljerna du är ute efter, så innebär Optic Zoom-tekniken att du nu kan zooma upp till 16 gånger utan märkbar försämring av bildkvaliteten, och Snap Dragon Processor säkerställer att zoomningen är jämn och snabb. 

A back image of lg g6 showing its wide-angle rear camera lens

A front side of lg g6 image showing its new wide-angle front camera lens

LG G6 levereras också med fyra unika bildtagningslägen med funktionen Square Camera, så att den producerar Instagram-klara bilder som är kreativa och roliga att komponera, allt möjliggjort med bildförhållandet 18:9. Det finns Snap Shot -läget, så att du på den delade skärmen kan se din senaste bild när du tar en ny. Med Match Shot kan du skapa ett collage med två bilder, så att du kan dela med dig före och efter ditt senaste DIY-projekt. Eller om du vill fånga fler av dessa dyrbara semesterögonblick, där en bild inte gör motivet rättvisa, finns det Grid Shot, som låter dig kombinera fyra bilder. Slutligen finns också Guide Shot, en smart och kreativ funktion som matchar kompositionen eller din valda bild för att fungera som en guide för din nästa bild. Med LG G6:s inbyggda   Square Camera  -funktion behöver du inte längre förlita dig på nedladdning av tredjepartsprogram för att skapa dina collage.

An image of person holding lg g6 to take photography with new square mode feature

A GUI image of new lg g6 smartphone camera's square mode.

Med en kamera som är så här avancerad, skulle man kunna tro att den är komplicerad att använda, men det är den verkligen inte. Trots de många kamerafunktionerna hos LG G6 är det verkligen enkelt att navigera, och om du vill ha mer kontroll kan du ställa in LG G6-kameran i manuellt läge. I manuellt läge finns funktionen Compass Levelling – en utjämningsguide som hjälper dig att ställa in bilder med ram och som gör att du kan spara bilder som RAW-filer för mer redigeringsfrihet. I manuellt läge finns också den mycket imponerande Focus Peaking-funktionen. Med den kan du fokusera på både förgrunden och bakgrunden samtidigt.

LG G6 Camera Gallery

A landscape photography shot by lg g6
A long exposure photography of city scape shot by lg g6
A photography of many circular mirrors shot by lg g6
A photography of patterned multiple color pencils shot by lg g6
A photography of red cabinet shot by lg g6
A photography of little child riding ice skate shot by lg g6
A photography of sheep shot by lg g6
A photography of graffiti of a kissing couple on the street shot by lg g6

Find more images from LG G6 Camera

Hur är det då med videoinspelning? Det finns många fantastiska funktioner, såsom Hi-Fi Video Recording, vilket ger dig tydligt ljud, även när du spelar in i miljöer med högt bakgrundsbrus. Funktionen gör det också möjligt att spela in upp till 132 dB som motsvarar ett stadion fylld med folk som jublar! Det finns två High AOP-överföringspunkter (Acoustic Overload Point), vilket möjliggör högupplöst ljudinspelning med ett bredare dynamiskt omfång och den här funktionen är också tillgänglig vid röstinspelning. Steady Record 2.0 stabiliserar skakiga inspelningar, medan Object Tracking Auto Focus hjälper dig att fånga rörliga objekt. Dessutom använder LG G6 syntetisk teknik av typ Multi-frame för att minska bruset när man filmar i svagt ljus, så att du får mindre kornighet och tydligare videoinspelning. Dessutom kan du justera inställningen för videokvalitet och även ta den upp till UHD-upplösning. Och med videoredigeraren blir redigeringsprocessen väldigt enkel, och du kan ladda upp din video i bara några få steg. 

An image of lg g6 smartphone camera showing hi-fi video recording feature
An image of lg g6 smartphone camera showing hi-fi video recording feature

Slutligen finns det överlägsna videoinspelningslägen, till exempel Beauty-inspelning, som gör det möjligt att ta selfie-videor med hjälp av den främre kameran. Även innan du har startat inspelningen kan du justera belysningen och applicera filter. Det finns också Time-lapse-, Slow-motion- och Snap Video-lägen. Med Snap Video kan du länka ihop korta klipp till en minuts video.

Kameran i LG G6 har många fantastiska funktioner som du har nytta av, från dess vidvinkliga fram- och bakkameror till Optic Zoom, Focus Peaking Mode, roliga Square Camera-lägen och mycket mer.


Life's Good!

