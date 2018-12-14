Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Experience

Smarttelefon

The summer holiday items with LG portable speaker PK3, and LG G7 ThinQ

TIPS OCH TRIX

Bli en superhjälte i sommar med den ultimata strandpacklistan

Packa din bästa strandväska någonsin med dessa experttips och du blir allas favorit i sanden!

A women enjoying the mood in the red background

Tech Hub

LG G7 ThinQ gör väsen av sig med Boombox-högtalare

Dra upp volymen till max med nya LG G7ThinQ och dess innovativa Boombox-högtalare som ger dånande bas och virtuellt 7.1 surroundljud

LG G7 smartphone from two different angles; firstly from the back with the camera lens in view and secondly from the side, with the screen and new notch look in view

KOMMANDE NYHETER

Avtäckning av LG G7 ThinQ: en smartphone som blandar nutid med framtid

Äntligen är den här! LG G7 har landat och är fullpackad med suveräna funktioner vilka gör den till en av de bästa på marknaden.

A view of the entrance to the Christmas market in Vienna, Austria.

KOMMANDE NYHETER

Vintermagi med LG V30

Res med tre vänner till fyra av Europas mest berömda julmarknader – allting filmat med LG V30!

An image of group of taking selfie with new lg g6 smartphone camera

Tech Hub

Bli kreativ med LG G6-kameran

Tekniken bakom smarttelefon-kameror utvecklas varje dag och LG fortsätter att leda vägen med LG G6.

An image of hand holding lg g6 horizontally and watching beautiful video by dolby vision technology

Tech Hub

Den ultimata visningsupplevelsen på LG G6

Med Dolby Vision, exklusiva spelerbjudanden och Google Assistant till ditt förfogande, kommer LG G6 att underhålla dig.