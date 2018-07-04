Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

LG G7 ThinQ gör väsen av sig med Boombox-högtalare

Av James W. 04.07.2018

A women enjoying the mood in the red background

LG G7ThinQ Boombox-högtalare pumpar ut din spellista högre än någonsin och använder telefonen som resonanskammare för att få en bas som verkligen känns.

Allteftersom smarttelefonernas skärmar blir större, ljusare och färgrikare borde högtalarna också bli bättre, eller hur? Tyvärr innebär de tunnare höljena och större batterierna att man uppoffrar högtalarnas plats.

Det innebär att man behöver ha med sig en Bluetooth-högtalare var man än går, eller använda hörlurar och missa chansen att dela sin spellista med vännerna.

Som tur är har LG gjort något åt saken med LG G7ThinQ, vår nya ledande smarttelefon med en modern Boombox-högtalare.

Vad innebär detta? Det är inte samma slags Boombox-högtalare som man bar på axeln en gång i tiden. Den här högtalaren får klurigt nog insidan av LG G7ThinQ att fungera som en massiv resonanskammare som både ökar volymen och får till en äkta dånande bas.

Kommer du ihåg hur man får smarttelefonen att låta högre om man lägger den i ett glas? Det är precis vad som händer här. Boombox-högtalaren använder utrymmet i telefonen på samma sätt som luften i glaset och får dess omgivningar att fungera som en passiv högtalare som vibrerar luften, vilket ökar ljudet.

Tio gånger resonansen ger maximal volym

Denna genialiska design innebär att Boombox-högtalaren i LG G7ThinQ har en tio gånger större resonanskammare än vanliga smarttelefoner. Jämfört med LG G6 har G7ThinQ en 25 gånger större resonanskammare.

Det innebär att basen blir så stark att man känner den dunka när man håller LG G7ThinQ i handen. Istället för att handen dämpar volymen gör den dånande basen dig till en del av ljudet, och du kan känna de mullrande ljudeffekterna i filmen du tittar på eller explosionerna i spelet du spelar.

Lägg ner telefonen, dra upp volymen

G7ThinQ är designad så att Boombox-högtalaren och dess resonanskammare låter ännu högre om du lägger den på ett underlag.

Tack vare hur högtalaren använder hela telefonen för att få fram ljud låter den ännu högre om du lägger den ner. Så nästa gång du är i parken med kompisarna kan du lämna din trådlösa utomhushögtalare hemma, trygg i vetskapen om att med LG G7ThinQ kan du föra väsen var du än går.

Hur gör jag hemma hos kompisen? Om att koppla in en Bluetooth-högtalare inte visar sig vara praktiskt, kan du helt enkelt lägga ner telefonen och dra upp volymen.

7.1 bio-surroundljud i fickan

Förutom den industriledande Boombox-högtalaren har LG G7ThinQ även ljudtekniken som krävs för att ge dig en ljudupplevelse i bioklass rakt i handen.

Tack vare stödet för den objektbaserade ljudkodeken DTS:X som möjliggör tredimensionellt surroundljud kan LG G7ThinQ hantera ljud upp till konfigurationen 7.1. Sätt på en film och gör dig redo att överväldigas av ljud med ett djup som man normalt bara hör på bion. Tänk på det som ditt eget trådlösa surroundljud rakt i handen.


Life’s good!

