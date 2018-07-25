Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Experience

Bästa OLED-teven för den ultimata tittarupplevelsen enligt experterna

Av James W. 25.07.2018

The side view of LG OLED TV in the living room

När det gäller den ultimata hemmabioupplevelsen håller experterna med om att OLED har den perfekta blandningen av levande färger och heltäckande ljud

År 2013 lanserades den första OLED-teven på marknaden och konkurrerade med de vanligare LED- och LCD-skärmarna. Med perfekt svärta och enastående färg, hyllades OLED snabbt som den överlägsna teknologin, framförallt tack vare en avgörande faktor – att den erbjöd den bästa bildkvaliteten.

Men vad är egentligen OLED? OLED står för Organic Light-Emitting Diode och den består av organiska föreningar som lyser när de utsätts för elektricitet. Till skillnad från LED kan OLED-skärmar göras extremt tunna, flexibla och enastående små. Detta låter dem användas som enskilda pixlar med miljoner av dem på en teveskärm som alla tänds och släcks fristående från varandra. Detta hjälper till att uppnå den fantastiska bildkvaliteten och erbjuder den absolut bästa upplevelsen för tittaren.


Svart, den viktigaste färgen

Att skapa en äkta cinematisk upplevelse är avgörande och LG OLED TV uppnår detta tack vare sin förmåga att visa perfekt svärta. Med mer än åtta miljoner självtändande pixlar som styr sin egen luminans kan man uppnå enastående konstrast och färgdjup som får fram den stora bildrikedomen.

Detta är viktigt inte bara för tittaren, utan även för de som håller i kameran som vill att bilderna ska få liv utanför bioskärmen.

The perfect black feature of LG OLED W7 TV
The perfect black feature of LG OLED TV 4K
The perfect black feature of LG OLED TV
The perfect black feature of LG OLED W7 TV
The perfect black feature of LG OLED TV 4K
The perfect black feature of LG OLED TV

”Jag vet att alla visuella konstnärer strävar efter den perfekta svärtan”, förklarar Tim Miller, regissören för Deadpool. ”Deras ansträngningar med att skapa vacker bildkonst märks på skärmen, och den oändliga kontrasten får den att komma till liv. Det är fantastiskt. Med LG OLED TV kan man verkligen få den perfekta svarta färgen.”

Tillsammans med Rob Legato, som översåg specialeffekterna för Djungelboken och Titanic, upplever Tim sina filmer precis som han avsåg att de skulle upplevas: med perfekt svärta.

Harmonic, den officiella partnern för NASA TV UHD-kanalen, håller också LG OLED TV som det perfekta valet för alla som vill komma så nära yttre rymdens skönhet som möjligt.

”LG OLED TV, med sin förmåga att uppnå perfekt svärta, visar den nyligen tillkännagivna NASA TV UHD-kanalen på bästa möjliga sätt och ger tittarna en äkta smak av att vara ute i rymden.”


En TV som smälter in med tapeten

En annan viktig faktor med OLED är dess förmåga att göra tv-apparaterna tunnare än en smarttelefon. Ett exempel på detta är LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W8 där allt förutom det absolut nödvändigaste har tagits bort från skärmen för att ge en renare tittarupplevelse.

Med en 77-tums skärm, en bredd på 2,5 mm och en vikt på bara 12,3 kg har denna tv-apparat varit en stor succé med inflytelserika recensenter som Unbox Therapy och Marquez Brownlee. Båda häpnade över att denna tapet-tv inte bara gav en perfekt bild, utan även enastående bildkvalitet tack vare soundbaren med Dolby Atmos.

Detta ger alla hem möjligheten att ha bioljud tack vare Dolby Atmos tredimensionalla ljud. Detta ger ett mer realistiskt ljud då ljudet kommer från alla riktningar, inklusive ovanifrån. Detta uppnås genom två uppåtriktade högtalare som ger ett surroundljud utan extra högtalare som tar upp plats i ditt vardagsrum.


Processorkraft

Vad som verkligen får LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W8 att stå ut från sina konkurrenter är dess briljanta hjärna som agerar processor för att uppnå den ultimata bildkvaliteten. Den smarta α9-processorn (Alpha9) är optimerad för teven, och ger en klar och detaljrik bild med levande färger och större djup i varje bild.

α9 har dubbelt så många brusreduceringssteg jämfört med tvåkärniga processor, vilket ger en betydande minskning av bruset och förbättrar bilden. Processorernas avancerade algoritm förbättrar bildens skärpa genom att ta bort artefakter och ge en ren bild i 4K-upplösning.

Med mer processorkraft ser högupplösta filmer bättre ut än någonsin. Oavsett om du spelar, tittar på sport live eller de senaste storfilmerna från Hollywood, får du rena och jämna rörelser med mindre skakningar och suddighet även med de högsta bildfrekvenserna. Tevens Internal Colour Look Up Table (CLUT) har också genomgått en betydlig utökning, vilket ger färgerna ökat djup och bättre skärpa.

En hemmabioupplevelse som ingen annan

Kombinationen av den extremt kraftfulla processorn, de rika och levande färgerna samt det klara och starka ljudet gör att LG OLED verkligen skiljer sig från mängden. Dessa premiumfunktioner låter alla skapa sin egen hemmabioupplevelse. Med sin maximala bildkvalitet är ledande recensenter eniga om att en av de bästa OLED-apparaterna på marknaden är LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W8.

Med sin sofistikerade och extra tunna tapetdesign, det klara surroundljudet och den avancerade OLED-skärmen ger LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W8 en fantastisk bild som hyllas av filmmakare och en unikt uppslukande upplevelse.

Ta reda på mer om LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W8 och andra LG OLED tv-apparater på https://www.lg.com/se/oled-tv


Life’s Good!

Relaterade artiklar

An image of a couple watching Rakuten TV movies with the lg tv.

KOMMANDE NYHETER

LG TV + Dolby Ta Bion in i Ditt Hem

Hemmabio-upplevelsen blev precis så mycket bättre med Dolby Vision och Dolby Atmos-försedda LG TV.

LG OLED: Experience total sensory immersion.

KOMMANDE NYHETER

LG OLED Upplev total sensorisk immersion

Ta reda på hur den oöverträffade tekniken bakom LG OLED TV:s oändliga kontrast och perfekta färger ger en överväldigande vacker bild som lämnar dig mållös.

An image showing lg's new artificial intelligent interactive oled tv w8 at ces 2018 las vegas.

KOMMANDE NYHETER

CES 2018 - LG OLED W8: Bortom television, bortom framtiden

Trodde du att LG OLED W8 endast var den bästa TV:n man kan få på marknaden? Tänk igen.ThinQ-drivna LG OLED W kommer att omdefiniera framtida hem från hur vi känner till det.

The LG Super UHD Nanocell TV, located in a living room, displaying a vibrant image of a forest.

KOMMANDE NYHETER

De senaste LG TV uppdateringarna: Din guide till de bästa av de bästa

Med dessa små men spektakulära uppdateringar till 2018 Super UHD TV-serien ser LG-TV bättre ut än någonsin.

Föregående

Uppdatera till LG V30 ThinQ och släpp loss dess kraft
 

Nästa

LG G7 ThinQ gör väsen av sig med Boombox-högtalare