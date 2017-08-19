Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Experience

LG OLED Upplev total sensorisk immersion

Av T.RO 19.08.2017

LG OLED: Experience total sensory immersion.

Upptäck hur den makalösa teknologin bakom LG OLED TV:s oändliga kontrast och perfekta färger ger en överväldigande vacker bild som lämnar dig stum.

Kommer du ihåg när man satt hopkurad runt en svartvit TV på femtiotalet och tittade på Pelé när han spelade fotboll? Såklart du inte gör! Vi befinner oss i mitten av en teknologisk framstegs våg inom TV och inget är mer modernt än LGs OLED TV.

En av de mest klassiska aktiviteter vi delar med vänner och familj är att titta på TV tillsammans. Efter att ha sett den överväldigande vackra bilden på din LG OLED TV kommer dina vänner att komma över mycket oftare. TV:n har kommit långt sedan de klumpiga tjockteven. Även plasma- och LED-TV:s är numera ett minne blott.

Kommer du ihåg snyggt filmade program och filmer med häftiga effekter som inte såg riktigt lika bra ut på din TV? Kommer du ihåg mörka och ljusa bilder på skärmen med otydlig kontrast? Lite grundläggande information om skillnaden mellan LED-TV och LG OLED TV kommer att öppna dina ögon för en helt ny typ av TV.

article_oled-tech_sub-img2.jpg

Så vad är skillnaden mellan LED-TV och LG OLED? De två huvuddelarna i en LED-TV är skärmen och lysdioderna. Lysdioderna placeras bakom LCD-skärmen (Liquid Crystal Display) och lyser sedan upp skärmen för att göra bilden synlig.

Därför kan en ljus bild mot en mörk eller svart bakgrund se suddig ut på grund av att ljuset skiner igenom. Eftersom belysningen ligger bakom panelen och inte har någon lokal dimming kan man aldrig uppnå äkta svart och oändlig kontrast med en sådan TV.

Med den fantastiska LG OLED teknologin har detta genombrott blivit möjligt.

LG OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) är i grunden en helt annorlunda teknologi. OLED-paneler både genererar och lyser upp bilden helt på egen hand. Miljoner av fristående pixlar kan stängas av och sättas på självständigt utan en extra panel, vilket låter den skapa den oändliga kontrast som ger äkta svart. Detta ger i sin tur skarpare och perfekta färger som ger otroligt realistiska bilder.

Med sådan enastående bildkvalitet i hemmet kan man fråga sig om det är värt mödan och pengarna att gå på bio. Vill du ha samma storslagna upplevelse som en storfilm på bio? Återskapa bioupplevelsen i ditt eget vardagsrum med en LG OLED TV.

article_oled-tech_sub-img1.jpg

LG OLED: Experience total sensory immersion.
LG OLED: Experience total sensory immersion.
LG OLED: Experience total sensory immersion.
LG OLED: Experience total sensory immersion.
LG OLED: Experience total sensory immersion.
LG OLED: Experience total sensory immersion.
LG OLED: Experience total sensory immersion.
LG OLED: Experience total sensory immersion.

Tycker du att bio låter lite för dyrt? LG OLED TV ger mer än en miljard färger! Vill du uppleva biofilmer så som prisbelönta filmskapare vill att de ska ses? LG OLED TV:s oöverträffade färgskärpa och kontrastförhållande kommer att ta dig rakt till den världen. Och om det inte var nog kommer Dolby Vision, HDR10 och HLG att ge dig en än bättre upplevelse.

När du har upplevt allt detta med din LG OLED TV kommer andra TV-apparater se väldigt ordinära ut. Att titta på något annat kommer bara vara en besvikelse.

Vi lever i en värld av oändligt innehåll med gränslös fantasi. Det räcker inte längre att bara titta på en skärm. TV:n måste fungera som en portal till en annan värld som breder ut sig framför dig. Varför vänta eller kompromissa tills du kan se något på bioduken?

Nu slipper du det tack vare LG Signature OLED W7 som också fungerar som ett elegant konstverk när du hänger den på väggen. För andra smaker och budgetar är LG OLED G7, E7 C7 och B7 lika tillfredsställande.

Att se fantastiska bilder på din TV är inte längre en lyx, det är ett krav. Vi lever i en värld där TV:n ger oss ett lyft i goda tider och tröstar oss i dåliga tider. Vi skapar minnen och delar upplevelser framför TV:n. Tiden är kommen att uppleva LG OLED. TV som inget annat.

Life's Good!

Relaterade artiklar

An image of LG TV half in modern OLED TV and the other half in old TV from 1966

Tech Hub

50 år av TV-historia – från svartvit till OLED

LG är en global pionjär djupt rotad i TV-branschen. 1966 var LG den första koreanska tillverkare som tog fram en lokalt producerad TV för den koreanska marknaden. Förra året, lanserade LG slutligen världens första HDR-kapabla 4K OLED TV – följd av flaggskeppet LG SIGNATURE OLED TV.

Föregående

Välkommen till framtiden! Välkommen till IFA 2017!
 

Nästa

Upptäck IFA: Europas främsta Elektronikmässa