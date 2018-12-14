Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Tv-köpguide: allt du behöver veta

Funderar du på att investera i en ny tv, men är osäker på vilken som skulle passa dig bäst? Då är den här tv-köpguiden precis vad du behöver.

Hur man återskapar bioupplevelsen hemma med modern teknik?

Lås upp dina underhållningsdrömmar.

Den nya produktlinjen kommer att göra det lättare än någonsin att välja och anpassa en OLED-TV efter behov, samtidigt som miljöpåverkan minskar tack vare den lättare kompositmaterialen som...

50 år av TV-historia – från svartvit till OLED

LG är en global pionjär djupt rotad i TV-branschen. 1966 var LG den första koreanska tillverkare som tog fram en lokalt producerad TV för den koreanska marknaden. Förra året, lanserade LG...

Historien bakom LG:s OLED-tv

OLED är underhållnings branschens framtid och LG strävar konstant efter att ta tekniken till nya höjder. Läs mer.

Smart TV-guide – tips och tricks

Ta reda på hur du förvandlar din LG Smart TV till ett underhållningscenter där du kan streama dina favoritprogram, utforska spel och appar, och till och med kontrollera dina hushållsapparater.