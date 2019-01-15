Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

CES 2019: Rullbar tv ger nytt liv åt OLED

Av V. Keller 15.01.2019

Five LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R's on display | More on LG Magazine

LG visade upp en rad rullbara tv-modeller på CES-mässan 2019. Varför är de så bra? Vad innebär tekniken för tv:s framtid? Läs mer för att ta reda på det.

Tekniken har framställts som den mest futuristiska tekniken som visats upp på CES, och efter att ha visats på mässan 2018, är den rullbara tv:n tillbaka i ännu form på årets mässa. LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R stod i rampljuset i Las Vegas – och den nya teknikens möjligheter visades upp tillsammans med vackra konst- och naturmotiv.

LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R visades på CES 2019 och de revolutionerande funktionerna – som att den försvinner med bara ett knapptryck – gjorde den till en verklig attraktion | Läs mer i LG MAGAZINE
Ett konstverk på CES 2019

Montern på CES-mässan visade upp olika rullbara tv-skärmar som kan tänkas finnas i framtidens vardagsrum (fast det räcker kanske med en – och inte fem på rad). Vi fick redan ett smakprov på denna modell på CES 2018 – och kanske en av de mest intressanta funktionerna var möjligheten att kunna ändra skärmstorleken med ett knapptryck.

LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R delivering the richest colours of the forest with over 100 million self-lit sub-pixels | More at LG MAGAZINE
Det går också att ändra aspektförhållandet för optimal filmvisning, med fyrkants- och bredbildsformat. Skärmen kan även rullas ned så att den fungerar som en bred ”bildremsa” – perfekt för att visa passiv information såsom väder och nyheter. Eller så kan hela skärmen rullas ned i lådan så att den är helt osynlig.

Utställningen hade 5 rullbara tv-enheter uppställda på rad som visade upp den verkligt imponerande tekniken. I linje med LG SIGNATURE-konceptet var temat modern konst och minimalistisk grafik där tv-apparaterna kontinuerligt ändrade storlek.

The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV being rolled out and delivering entertainment on command | More on LG MAGAZINE
Möjligt tack vare OLED

OLED erbjuder många fördelar jämfört med annan tv-teknik. Utan bakgrundsbelysningen kan tekniken generera djup svärta och hög kontrast för extremt naturtrogen och hög bildkvalitet. Avsaknaden av bakgrundsbelysningen gör dessutom skärmen tillräckligt tunn att kunna rullas upp. Och eftersom OLED-skärmar är så pass lätta, tunna och hållbara är de idealiska som flexibla tv-skärmar.

LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R är ännu ett steg framåt i LG:s OLED-utveckling, med en teknik som ger oss en helt ny tittarupplevelse | Läs mer i LG MAGAZINE
Är rullbar tv framtiden?

LG:s rullbara tv har hyllats av såväl CES-besökare som tv-experter – och inte bara på grund av den avancerade tekniken. Möjligheten att kunna dölja tv:n helt och hållet ligger i linje med trenden att få tv:n att smälta in i rummet i stället för att ta upp onödig plats. Målsättningen med LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W8 är att få inredning och teknik att samverka i form av ett konstverk i stället för en vanlig tv. 

LG:s rullbara OLED-tv finns inte på konsumentmarknaden än, men ryktet säger att den kommer snart. Under tiden finns visas även LG:s 8K TV på CES 2019 tillsammans med 4K OLED-modellerna – så det finns gott om teknik att njuta av medan du väntar.

Life's Good!

