Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Experience

CES 2019: Smarta hemsystem går steget längre med LG ThinQ

Av V. Keller 15.01.2019

LG visade upp sina smarta hushållsfunktioner i en särskild ThinQ-zon på CES 2019 | Läs mer i LG MAGAZINE

ThinQ är mycket mer än smart AI (Artificiell Intelligens) – systemet går steget längre och använder djupinlärning för att förutsäga och spela en proaktiv roll i din vardag. Läs mer om LG:s ThinQ-teknik här.

LG:s ThinQ-teknik står i centrum i AI-världen – varje dag lär sig vår AI hur den kan assistera människor både i och utanför sina hem för att underlätta vardagen. 

Från att kontrollera temperaturen på dina vinflaskor och meddela dig när du behöver köpa mjölk, till att hjälpa dig träna bättre och larma om det finns inkräktare i hemmet – ThinQ är verkligen framtidens hem. 

På CES 2019 visades ThinQ-funktionerna upp i ett speciellt upplevelserum med vardagsrum, tvättstuga och kök där besökarna fick tillfälle att prova på alla funktioner personligen.

Vad är det som gör ThinQ så speciellt? Varför välja det i stället för andra smarta hemsystem? Läs mer nedan.


Gå steget längre

Demonstrationerna av ThinQ på CES 2019 presenterade hur tekniken går steget längre än andra system genom att interagera och lära sig av dig. Du kanske redan har en smart tvättmaskin som svarar på dina kommandon med ”Ja, tvättprogrammet startar” – men ThinQ går steget längre bortom grundläggande funktionalitet. ThinQ kan exempelvis ge ett förslag som ”eftersom det finns mindre tvätt kan du använda ett snabbprogram som tvättar klart på 20 minuter”.

LG:s flaggskepp inom kylskåp, InstaView Door-in-Door, visades på CES 2019 tillsammans med ett antal andra hushållsapparater | Läs mer i LG MAGAZINE
LG:s flaggskepp inom kylskåp, InstaView Door-in-Door, visades på CES 2019 tillsammans med ett antal andra hushållsapparater | Läs mer i LG MAGAZINE

I stället för att bara säga ”tv:n startar”, kan ThinQ föreslå några filmer som systemet vet att kommer att gilla. När du städar kan ThinQ fråga i vilka rum dina olika apparater kan assistera dig.

Det är principen bakom LG:s smarta hemsystem: att gå steget längre och bortom gränserna för nuvarande AI och lära sig dina rutiner och vanor för att underlätta din vardag.


Produktutbudet blir allt större – och bättre

ThinQ hjälper dig hantera allt du som inte gillar att göra och ger dig mer tid över till annat. För att göra det, utvecklar vi ständigt nya produkter och prototyperna som har visats upp på tidigare CES-mässor kommer inom kort att finnas i handeln.

ThinQ-tekniken fokuserar på 5 viktiga aspekter av vardagslivet: 


1. Din stil

Med ThinQ, blir det mindre tråkigt att tvätta – utan avkall på prestanda, energieffektivitet och textilvård. Styler-funktionen finns till hands för att säkerställa att dina kläder hålls i toppskick och samtidigt kan du se statusen på tvätten via mobiltelefonen. Genom att förstå känsligheten och hållfastheten av olika textilier kan du vara trygg i vetskapen om att ThinQ vårdar din stil.

The LG Fit Collection was on show at CES 2020, with their smart features helping clothes maintain their sparkle | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG Fit Collection was on show at CES 2020, with their smart features helping clothes maintain their sparkle | More at LG MAGAZINE
2. Inspiration i köket

ThinQ erbjuder mängder av praktiska funktioner för köket och gör det enklare att laga perfekta maträtter. Du kan se vad som finns i kylskåpet utan att öppna dörren, snabbt söka efter recept och skapa inköpslistor – till och med beställa varor med ett röstkommando. Dina vitvaror kan kommunicerar med varandra, så att kylskåpet t.ex. kan förvärma ugnen för att spara tid och hjälpa dig laga rätten utan problem.

LG:s CLOi fanns på plats på CES 2019 för att hjälpa till med allt inom matlagning – från att erbjuda recept och rekommendationer till att hjälpa till med inköpen | Läs mer i LG MAGAZINE
LG:s CLOi fanns på plats på CES 2019 för att hjälpa till med allt inom matlagning – från att erbjuda recept och rekommendationer till att hjälpa till med inköpen | Läs mer i LG MAGAZINE
3. Livet i rörelse – utan avbrott

Genom att alltid ha din ThinQ-mobil och dina wearables med dig överallt kan du vara ständigt ansluten till ditt hem så att det kan optimeras efter dina rutiner. Ökad smidighet, säkerhet, energibesparingar och mer – även om du ständigt är på språng. När du är bortrest växlar ThinQ-systemet till semesterläge för att spara energi – bra för både miljön och plånboken.


4. Optimerad underhållning

ThinQ gör inte bara livet lättare – det gör det också lite roligare. LG:s OLED TV är utrustad med ThinQ-teknik och kan göra allt från att boka hotellrum och föreslå lämpliga filmer och till och med beställa mat med smidig röststyrning. Du får tillgång till allt via din tv och det enda du behöver göra är att ge din Magic Remote ett röstkommando.

Ett par kopplar av i soffan medan LG OLED TV med hjälp av Amazon Alexa och Google Assistent hjälper dem att välja ut vilka bilder de vill visa, | Läs mer i LG MAGAZINE
Ett par kopplar av i soffan medan LG OLED TV med hjälp av Amazon Alexa och Google Assistent hjälper dem att välja ut vilka bilder de vill visa, | Läs mer i LG MAGAZINE
5. Öppna portarna till omvärlden

Tack vare öppna samarbeten med andra AI-assisteter som Google Assistant och Amazon Alexa kan ThinQ erbjuda någonting för alla. AI är för stort för att kunna ägas av ett enda bolag och LG vill dela med sig av teknologin – det handlar ju i slutänden om vår framtid och alla måste vara med och forma den tillsammans.

Vår strävan efter öppenhet innebär att ThinQ kan bli ännu mer lättanvänt, tillgodose allt fler behov och hantera fler vardagsbehov snabbare och effektivare.


ThinQ smarta hemsystem på CES 2019

Se LG:s montrar på CES och upplev ThinQ smarta hemsystem! Du kan också ta en titt på LG:s rullbara SIGNATURE-tv, CLOi-robotar och mer. Om du inte har möjlighet att ta dig hit ska du hålla ett öga LG Magazine för den senaste informationen om alla fantastiska produkter som presenteras på mässan.

LG:s CLOi-robotar var ute och rörde på sig på CES 2019, där de visade att de kan städa, ge goda råd och hjälpa till att bära| Läs mer i LG MAGAZINE
LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R visades på CES 2019 och särskilt imponerande var dess olika storlekar | Läs mer i LG MAGAZINE
LG:s CLOi-robotar var ute och rörde på sig på CES 2019, där de visade att de kan städa, ge goda råd och hjälpa till att bära| Läs mer i LG MAGAZINE
LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R visades på CES 2019 och särskilt imponerande var dess olika storlekar | Läs mer i LG MAGAZINE

Life's Good!

Relaterade artiklar

LG var en av stjärnorna på CES 2019 och en av de främsta attraktionerna var de mjuka panelerna i tre nivåer som återskapade ett fascinerande vattenfall | Läs mer i LG MAGAZINE

KOMMANDE NYHETER

CES 2019: LG presenterar årets display och belönas med fler än 140 utmärkelser

LG:s montrar på CES-mässan 2019 bjöd på det mesta – allt från en rullbar OLED-tv, smartklocka, ny mobiltelefon till en ölbryggare – och mer därtill.

Five LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R's on display | More on LG Magazine

Tech Hub

CES 2019: Rullbar tv ger nytt liv åt OLED

LG:s rullbara TV gjorde sensation på CES 2019; se alla detaljer, från omslutande upplevelse till konstutställning.

LG is presenting new smart home appliances meet artificial intelligence (AI) technology at ces 2018.

Tech Hub

LG CES 2018 - För ett smartare hem: ThinQ.

Är det en skräck att göra sysslor i huset? LGs AI ThinQ-enheter gör inte bara ditt liv roligt och enklare, ditt hus jobbar nu för dig.

IFA 2018: A demonstrator shows how LG ThinQ can help you have a modern and intelligent kitchen in the gourmet zone

Tech Hub

IFA 2018: Skapa framtidens smarta kök med LG:s ThinQ-produkter

Besök gourmetzonen på IFA Berlin och se hur LG ThinQ-produkterna hjälper till att skapa framtidens smarta kök

LG ThinQ working in a darkened living room, with the air conditioner, television and air purifier working together using artificial intelligence.

Tech Hub

9 fantastiska ThinQ-funktioner som visas på IFA

På IFA 2018 sätter LG fokus på ThinQ och alla spännande funktioner kommer att dra till sig uppmärksamhet.

Föregående

CES 2019: Rullbar tv ger nytt liv åt OLED
 

Nästa

Den mest episka speluppsättningen på IFA 2019