LG Experience

LG CES 2018 - För ett smartare hem: ThinQ.

Av T. RO 18.01.2018

LG is presenting new smart home appliances meet artificial intelligence (AI) technology at ces 2018.

Dagar med slit för att behålla ditt hem rent är ett minne blott. LGs ThinQ-revolution är nu redo att göra de tynga lyften för dig.

Har du någonsin varit hos någon på middag och känt dig ängslig och till och med misstänksam över hur de lyckas hålla allt så rent? Hur i hela friden kan deras eleganta, rymliga hem vara så obefläckat bevarad? Är de verkligen amatör kockar? Hur kan maten vara så god? Varför doftar det alltid så gott i deras hem? De jobbar väll båda heltid?

Frågorna tar aldrig slut, men en fråga som måste ha svar på. Hur har de tiden? Hur i hela friden har dem tid till jobb, upprätthålla huset, laga mat, städa, socialisera och lyckas få tillräckligt med sömn? Har de anställt personal i smyg?

Medan du än vänder och vrider medans du tänker på dessa frågor så kommer du att somna och drömma om en magisk plats där saker bara blir gjorda som du önskar och livet är bra.

I denna underbara dröm börjar du dagen fylld med självförtroende och lugn för att du är medveten om att du inte konstant behöver anstränga din hjärna för att hålla en hög nivå hela dagen. Du hänvisar bara till CLOi och frågar henne ditt schema för dagen.Inte bara kommer hon att se till att du påminns och uppdateras om alla uppgifter du behöver uppfylla, hon kommer också hålla fast fortet och se till att huset är perfekt underhållet.

7:00: Du är påmind om att ta ett snabbt gympass. Att veta att du ska kasta de svettiga kläderna i TWINWash när du återvänder CLOi ställer omedelbart det till sportcykeln.

7:10: Du kommer också att bli påmind om att ta en rock eftersom det är kallt ute. Ändå är inget värre än  att sitta fast i en islåda, eftersom du väntar på att din bil börjar bli varm nog för att starta. Det är nu ett problem från förr. Redan medvetna om ditt schema, är din motor redan igång och temperaturen inuti är perfekt.

8:00: Tillbaka från ett uppfriskande träningspass. Dags att tjäna några mamma poäng. Du kan fråga Alexa att förvärma ugnen för frukostens bakverk som dina barn älskar. Eftersom din EasyClean-ugn är igång med den perfekta temperaturen förändras du snabbt.

8:15: Du vill göra en snabb och enkel smörgås som du kan ta till jobbet. I stället för att undra om du har de ingredienser som behövs till ditt förfogande föreslår ditt Instaview ThinQ-kylskåp ett recept. Du påminns om att kycklingen har ett par dagar kvar av färskhet kvar. Kycklingsallad och smörgås får det bli.

8:30: Du hämtar din V30 och inser att alla andra hemma behöver stiga upp. Varför skrika på barnen att vakna när du bara kan sända ut det på din telefon att det är dags att vakna. Högtalarens trevliga musik kombinerad med den inbjudande lukten som kommer från EasyClean-ugnen, kommer att se till att din familj går snabbt vid frukostbordet.

8:40: Du vill vara uppdaterad om de aktuella händelserna när du lägger på de finaste detaljerna i din snygga klädsel. Du berättar för Google-assistenten integrerad i din OLED-TV för att aktivera nyheter.

8:50: Barnen är särskilt stökiga med sylt och sprider det överallt. Du kan vara lugn. Barnen vet att disken placeras i QuadWash. Du kommer att instruera det att tvätta de smutsiga rätterna enligt menyn, och de kommer att bli som nya.

9:00: Uppdaterad, alla matade och nöjda, du berättar CLOi att stänga av värmaren vid 9:30 när alla lämnar. Du går ut ur huset redo att erövra dagen utan att ha svettats.

Dags att vakna ur denna dröm?

Detta är inte en dröm, detta är faktiskt verklighet. När ditt hem drivs av den öppna plattformens artificiella intelligens (AI) av ThinQ-enheter blir ditt hem din personliga assistent som stöds av LG WebOS Smart TV-plattform för att bearbeta hundratals röstkommandon

Öppna plattformen betyder att du kan använda ett brett utbud av röstkommandon och AI-tjänster, även från andra tillverkare. Möjligheterna är oändliga. Du lever nu i en värld där verkligheten kanske är ännu bättre än en dröm.

Life's good!

*ThinQ produkternas lansering kan variera per land.

