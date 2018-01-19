Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

LG CES 2018 : ThinQ AI – Intelligent Design. Intelligenta Lösningar.

Av T. RO 19.01.2018

LG has announced its advanced artificial intelligence robots to enhance life quality at ces 2018

Önskar du att du hade ett gäng medhjälpare som kunde hjälpa till med uppgifter och förenkla ditt liv? LG ThinQ uppfyller din önskan!

Vad tanker du på när någon sager artificiell intelligens (AI)? Robotar? Asaac Asimov? Matrix?

Finns det en viss osäkerhet när det kommer till att börja använda någonting okänt? Önskar du inte att någon kunde förklara vad det innebär utan konstiga tekniska termer? På ett enkelt sätt? Så du kan förstå hur AI kommer fungera i ditt vardagliga liv?

Vi ska försöka så got vi kan att förklara inte bara hur AI kan förenkla ditt liv, men också förbättra det. Och grunden är det viktigaste. AI gör att du kan spendera din dyrbara tid på människorna och sakerna du älskar.

Och är inte det vad vi alla längtar efter?

LG fokuserar på det goda livet och vi lägger otroligt stor vikt vid att skapa ett ecosystem som gör våra kunders liv enklare. Naturligtvis har vi då arbetar med ta fram en AI som gör ditt liv ännu bättre.

Så vad är egentligen AI? Enkelt beskrivet så imiterar AI människans beteende, speciellt när den lär sig och får lösa problem under en längre tid. Detta innebär att nu kan maskiner lära sig och förbättra sig efter ditt liv ju längre tid du använder dem.

Till exempel: istället för att själv hälla i mjölk med två sockerbitar i ditt kaffe så lär sig en kaffemaskin med AI hur du vill ha ditt kaffe och fixar det åt dig. Den kan till och med lära sig vilken temperatur du helst vill ha det i. Det är som kassörskan på ett fik som redan vet vad du vill beställa innan du kommer fram till kassan.

Med detta i bakhuvudet, skapade LG ett labb för artificiell intelligens i Korea för att utveckla Deep ThinQ, en AI Plattform med starka inlärningsegenskaper. Den här plattformen gör att LG kan integrera AI i många av sina produkter. Under CES 2018 så presenterades AI ThinQ integrerat i många av LG’s produker.

ThinQ sortimentet har AI funktioner så som röststyrning, video, sensor och igenkännande av beteendemönster. Detta tillsammans med våra molntjänster används för att lära produkterna hur du vill att de ska agera i ditt liv för att du ska slippa styra alla produkter manuellt.

Låt oss gå lite mer på djupet med hur AI finns i vårt ThinQ sortiment.

Ju mer tid du spenderar med ThinQ produkterna, ju bättre blir de. De kommer utvecklas tillsammans med dig och tillgodose dig med allt du behöver.

LG gör produkter som passar in i ditt liv oavsett om du är hemma, på jobbet eller i bilen. Alla dessa produkter gör att du kommer få en perfekt Aiupplevelse under hela dagen.

Slutligen, till skillnad mot många andra företag. Har LG valt att ha ett öppet system. Vi respekterar våra kunders fria val och försäkrar att ThinQ använder en öppen plattform som stödjer produkter från andra tillverkare. Detta gör att du själv kan bestämma vilka produkter du vill ha i ditt hem och från vilken tillverkare och ThinQ kommer funka oavsett.

Som ett exempel på detta har LG redan partnerskap med båda Googvle och Amazon. Så om du redan använder Google Assistans eller Alexa, kan dessa plattformar integreras med dina LG ThinQ produkter. Yes, detta betyder att du kan be Alexa att spela dina favoritlåtar och förbättra inomhusluften med din LG Luftrenare.

Spendera mindre tid på att läsa krångliga manualer och hantera dina maskiner? Spendera mer tid med dina nära och kära medan ni gör saker ni älskar? Låter som en bra deal! Vi på LG hoppas att vi kan hjälpa dig förenkla och förbättra ditt vardagliga liv genom att ta hand om några av dagens sysslor så du kan leva ditt liv fullt ut. Och är inte just därför vi har uppfunnit maskiner från första början?


Life's good!

*ThinQ produkternas lansering kan variera per land.

