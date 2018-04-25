Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

LG TWINWash™: Ta kontroll över din tvätt och din tid

Av Divya S. 25.04.2018

Two children throwing laundry from the basket on the sofa, in the living room with cushions and lamp in the background

Är du trött på att lägga tid på högar av smutskläder? LG TWINWash™ med MiniWash är här för att spara dig värdefull tid och energi!

Känner du igen dig?

Det är fredagseftermiddag. Du har bestämt dig för att ta en löptur efter en lång arbetsdag. Det är varmt och när du kommer hem är både du och dina kläder genomblöta av svett.

Nästa morgon matar du din ettåring, som älskar att kasta mat över hela sig. Innan du vet ordet av, har du bytt hennes kläder tre gånger innan dagen är slut.

Söndagen kommer och du har en liten hög med smutskläder i tvättkorgen som behöver tvättas innan kommande vecka. Högen är inte tillräckligt stor för att fylla en maskin, och du suckar och funderar på vad mer som kan slängas in.

Vi har alla varit där. Vi har alltid flera högar med kläder som måste tvättas separat. De vita. De färgade. De ömtåliga. Bebiskläderna. Träningskläderna. Ibland kör vi flera maskiner i veckan och har ändå små högar av tvätt kvar .  

Hur skulle det vara med en multitaskande tvättmaskin, med två separata trummor, till din tvättstuga? Det är precis vad LG har i lager för dig – TWINWash™, med MiniWash, en liten extramaskin som placeras under huvudtvätten och ger dig en sekundär, mindre trumma som är perfekt för de ömtåliga kläderna och små högarna. Inga fler småtvättar!

A birds eye view of the LG TwinWash washing machine, with a close up of the bottom washer with laundry inside
A birds eye view of the LG TwinWash washing machine with the bottom washer open
A birds eye view of the LG TwinWash washing machine with the bottom washer open
A front-on view of LG TWINWash washing machine with the door closed
A birds eye view of the LG TwinWash washing machine, with a close up of the bottom washer with laundry inside
A birds eye view of the LG TwinWash washing machine with the bottom washer open
A birds eye view of the LG TwinWash washing machine with the bottom washer open
A front-on view of LG TWINWash washing machine with the door closed

Men om man absolut måste handtvätta vissa typer av kläder? Du kanske har plagg i en särskilt känslig typ av tyg som du inte vill stoppa i tvättmaskinen. Inga problem! MiniWash har specialprogram för dina ömtåliga kläder – på endast 15 minuter.

Om du har en bebis, så vet du att de är mirakulösa på att smutsa ner flera ombyten om dagen, vilket innebär fler separata tvättar än du planerade. Med MiniWash behöver du inte tänka på det längre. Lägg i din ordinarie tvätt i huvudmaskinen medan babykläderna åker i MiniWash – allt tvättas samtidigt. Praktiskt och hygieniskt. Baby Care-programmet hos MiniWash tvättar i upp till 40 grader, och tar skonsamt hand om spill och fläckar.

Vi lever hektiska liv, och uppskattar allt som kan underlätta i vår vardag och ge oss mer tid över till annat än tråkiga ”måsten”. Vem vill tillbringa sena kvällar med att tvätta kläder när de kan koppla av med sin familj och sina vänner? Precis, ingen! Det är i dessa stunder som LG TWINWash™ kommer bra till hands. MiniWash tar bara 49 minuter – från tvätt till centrifugering.

Att bry sig om miljön är viktigt – inte bara för oss själva, utan också för framtida generationer. Alla försöker att dra sitt strå till stacken och du kan känna dig nöjd med att använda MiniWash, som använder mindre energi än en traditionell tvättmaskin och har ett energiövervakningssystem som håller ett öga på dina tvättvanor.

Så nästa gång du tar din löprunda, bekymra dig inte för att behöva komma hem och handtvätta din lilla hög med kläder. Eller att de ska ligga och lukta tills du har tillräckligt med plagg för att tvätta en hel maskin. Tryck bara på knappen på din LG MiniWash och koppla av.

I vår nästa artikel, kommer vi kortfattat att redogöra hur inverterteknologi och 6 Motion Direct Drive gör det möjligt för dig att ha de renaste kläderna.

Life’s Good!

