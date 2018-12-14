Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Tvättmaskin

En ångtvättmaskin från LG använder TrueSteam för att tvätta känsliga kläder.

TIPS OCH TRIX

Hur är tvättmaskiner energieffektiva? Vilken ska du köpa?

styler_1_640x400.jpg

INSPIRATION

Styler - Ett klädvårdssystem som gör jobbet åt dig

An image of a person washing hands

TIPS OCH TRIX

Hygientips för ditt hem med LG

Att se till så att ditt hem är rent och hälsosamt är speciellt viktigt i nuläget – upptäck hur LG kan hjälpa dig med detta.

Med rätt tvättmaskin blir tvättdagen rolig för hela familjen.

INSPIRATION

Att välja rätt tvättmaskin - din guide

LG:s tvättmaskiner är utrustade med alla funktioner som sparar tid, energi och pengar.

Two parents and a child in a family walking their bicycles in a paddock near the forest

Tech Hub

LG TWINWash™: Äntligen vår?

LG TWINWash™ och funktionen TrueSteam™ passar perfekt för våren med programmen Allergy Care, Steam Softener och Steam Refresh.

Two children throwing laundry from the basket on the sofa, in the living room with cushions and lamp in the background

Tech Hub

LG TWINWash™: Ta kontroll över din tvätt och din tid

Underlätta i din vardag med LG TWINWash™ – dubbla trummor som tvättar rent på bara 49 minuter!