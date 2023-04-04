Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Styler - Ett klädvårdssystem som gör jobbet åt dig

04.04.2023

styler_1_640x400.jpg


Vi känner säkert alla igen oss i hur tvätthögen kan växa och växa samtidigt som vi spenderar timmar i tvättstugan. Men det finns ett hållbart och tidsbesparande alternativ som även är mer ekonomiskt - att rena kläder genom färre antal tvättar. LG har skapat ångvårdsskåpet Styler som kombinerar ånga med en smart och funktionell design för att göra vardagssysslorna enklare och minska slitaget på kläderna. Det är en skonsam lösning som resulterar i fräscha och torra kläder med mindre skrynklor utan tvättmaskinens hjälp.


styler_3_960x600.jpg


Vi vet att tvättmaskinen sliter på kläderna, och att kemtvätten kan bli kostsam i längden. Ångvårdsskåpet Styler är en lösning som är hållbar och framtagen med ett hållbarhetstänk för att minska antalet tvättar i maskin och dra ner på besök till kemtvätten. Det kräver endast vatten och använder betydligt mindre el än ett vanligt tvättprogram samt en bråkdel av vattenförbrukningen.


Ett ångvårdsskåp kan vara lösningen på problemet; med hjälp av ånga och vibrerande galgar fräschar det upp och tar bort dålig lukt. Ångan hjälper också till att reducera både veck och allergener. En skonsam lösning som resulterar i fräscha och torra kläder med mindre skrynklor – utan tvättmaskinens hjälp.

styler_2_960x600.jpg

Genom att undvika att tvätta kläder i tvättmaskinen som inte är direkt smutsiga, minskar vi antalet tvättar och därmed även energi- och vattenförbrukningen samt slitaget på kläderna. 

Stylern fungerar även utmärkt för mer ömtåliga plagg som annars kräver specialbehandling eller kemtvätt. Det är en helhetslösning och ett perfekt komplement till tvättstugan, som kan placeras i princip var som helst - i hallen, sovrummet eller i en walk-in closet.



Stylern finns tillgänglig hos större återförsäljare samt inom kort på LG:s hemsida.

