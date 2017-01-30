Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience
A large LG OLED TV that fits perfectly in a living room

Tech Hub

Tv-köpguide: allt du behöver veta

Funderar du på att investera i en ny tv, men är osäker på vilken som skulle passa dig bäst? Då är den här tv-köpguiden precis vad du behöver.

LG's Smart TV lineup looks great in your living room, and allows you to watch all your favourite streaming services including HBO's Game of Thrones | More at LG MAGAZINE

Tech Hub

Smart TV-guide – tips och tricks

Ta reda på hur du förvandlar din LG Smart TV till ett underhållningscenter där du kan streama dina favoritprogram, utforska spel och appar, och till och med kontrollera dina hushållsapparater.

An image of LG TV half in modern OLED TV and the other half in old TV from 1966

Tech Hub

50 år av TV-historia – från svartvit till OLED

LG är en global pionjär djupt rotad i TV-branschen. 1966 var LG den första koreanska tillverkare som tog fram en lokalt producerad TV för den koreanska marknaden. Förra året, lanserade LG...

The gallery design of an LG OLED GX TV allowing it to imitate a piece of wall art in a living space.

Tech Hub

Höj nivån på din fritid med det senaste inom LG hemunderhållning

Njut av det bästa från LG:s hemunderhållningsutbud. Få reda på hur livet är bra från hemmet.

lg-magazine-best-accessories-for-your-lg-gaming-monitor_key-visual.jpg

Tech Hub

De ultimata gaming-tillbehören för din LG-monitor

Para ihop din LG-monitor med dessa exceptionella gaming-tillbehören och fördjupa dig helt i den virtuella världen.

The LG XBOOM line up took centre stage at IFA once more in 2019, looking as good as they sounded | More at LG MAGAZINE

Tech Hub

IFA 2019: LG:s senaste utbud inom hemunderhållning

Upptäck det senaste inom underhållning från LG som drog uppmärksamheten på världens ledande branschmässa för hemelektronik

LG created the most epic gaming setup at IFA 2019, with the perfect chair, keyboard, monitor and lighting With the Skiller Sharkoon keyboard you can be sure every button you press is on target | More at LG MAGAZINE

Tech Hub

Den mest episka speluppsättningen på IFA 2019

LG skapade en uppställning på IFA 2019 för även de mest passionerade gamers. Kolla in den, från grymma tangentbord och stolar till atmosfärisk belysning.

