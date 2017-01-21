Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Vad definierar bildkvaliteten?

Av LG France 21.01.2017

A image of lg signature wall paper tv in a living room

Utöver skärmteknologier som LCD-LED och OLED baseras skärmkvaliteten hos en TV på 3 fundamentala kriterier: mängden pixlar, pixlarnas kvalitet och frekvensen i bilder per sekund.

A group shot of lg oled tv nano cell display products
A group shot of lg oled tv nano cell display products

Frekvens i bildrutor per sekund.

För att reproducera intrycket av rörelse visar skärmen flera på varandra följande bilder, som din hjärna uppfattar som en kontinuerlig animation. Uppdateringsfrekvensen anger antal bildrutor per sekund som TV:n kan visa. Ju större antal, desto smidigare bild. Måttenheten för detta är Hertz: ”TV 50 Hz” betyder att TV:n visar 50 bildrutor per sekund.


LG TruMotion-teknologi

Lg utvecklade nyligen TruMotion-teknologin, som är integrerad i den senaste TV-generationen.

Den omfattar bildbearbetning som möjliggör många visuella fördelar, såsom frånvaro av suddighet eller spökbilder. Idag finns det flera typer av True Motion som varierar med TV:n.

- TruMotion 100 Hz: Varje bild sänds två gånger istället för en gång, vilket dubblerar antalet bildrutor per sekund. En 50 Hz-källa visar 100 bildrutor per sekund i stället för 50.

- TruMotion 200Hz: Samma karakteristik som för 100 Hz men med en fördel: svarta bilder kommer att sättas in mellan alla bilder för att förhindra att rörelsen blir suddig.

I fråga om bildkvalitet tar LG TV denna till en helt ny nivå med beprövad och exakt teknologi: tar förfiningen av bästa möjliga teknik rätt in i ditt vardagsrum.


Life's Good!

