Ett modernt vardagsrum med en LG-TV monterad på väggen som visar ett färgstarkt landskap. Rummet innehåller en beige fåtölj, ett vitt soffbord, en golvkudde och varm stämningsbelysning. Texten på bilden marknadsför Klarna som betalningsalternativ och nämner "Ingen ränta. Betala i 3 med Klarna."

Kvalitet till rätt pris

 

Fynda prisvärda LG TVs under 9 990 kr där du kan streama alla dina favoriter
med 5 års gratis webOS uppgraderingar.2

Delbetala med Klarna
Betala för dina LG produkter tryggt med Klarna! Nu med 0% ränta upp till 12 månader för ordrar från 9 990 kr och uppåt.
Så här fungerar det
  • 1. Shoppa smidigare
    Köp det du älskar med Klarna. Det är precis som shopping ska vara – enkelt, säkert och roligt
  • 2. Dela upp
    Betala lite då och då. Genom att dela upp din betalning kan du köpa nu och sprida dina kostnader upp till 36 månader. Nu med 0% ränta upp till 12 månader, för ordrar från 9 990 kr och uppåt
  • 3. Betala senare
    Betala inom 30 dagar. Få din order och betala bara för det du väljer att behålla, utan räntor eller avgifter.
Observera att det kan förekomma små avvikelser i beräkningen av månadskostnaden och den totala kostnaden.Det slutliga beloppet visas på Klarnas webbplats när du slutför köpet.
Exempel på delbetalning

Vid köp av denna produkt för kronor med 12 månaders räntefri delbetalning är räntan 0 %, den månatliga administrationsavgiften 0 kronor och uppläggningsavgiften 0 kronor. Den effektiva räntan är 0 % och det totala beloppet att betala blir kronor.

Att låna kostar pengar!

Om du inte kan betala tillbaka skulden i tid riskerar du en betalningsanmärkning. Det kan leda till svårigheter att få hyra bostad, teckna abonnemang och få nya lån. För stöd, vänd dig till budget- och skuldrådgivningen i din kommun. Kontaktuppgifter finns på konsumentverket.se

 