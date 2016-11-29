Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

LG SIGNATURE TwinWash™ tvättmaskin: Tidlös design och revolutionerande teknologi

Av LG France 29.11.2016

A image of lg signature twin wash washing machine in a living room

Som många andra har du troligtvis velat tvätta dina vita och färgade plagg på samma gång. Ja, tro det eller ej, men med LG TwinWash™ är detta nu möjligt. LG har i den nya tvättmaskinen LG SIGNATURE lagt till en andra trumma, som låter dig tvätta alla dina olikfärgade plagg tillsammans. Alla kommer verkligen att älska TwinWash™ från LG. Och de kommer troligen inte att kunna leva utan den!

TwinWash Mini™-revolutionen. Tvättdagen är inget man ser fram emot, speciellt när man måste dela upp plaggen efter färg och material. Detta är mycket tidskrävande. Det är därför som vi på LG nu har utrustat TwinWash™-maskinen med en andra trumma. Och den kallas TwinWash Mini™. Den är lite mindre och finns i nederdelen av maskinen. Då det finns två trummor som arbetar, kan du tvätta två laddningar separat men ändå samtidigt. Detta är väldigt behändigt när du bara har några få plagg att tvätta, eller om tvätten kräver speciell omsorg!

A right perspective view of lg signature twin wash washing machine
A close-up image of lg singature twin wash washing machine
A right perspective view of lg signature twin wash washing machine
A close-up image of lg singature twin wash washing machine

Centum System-teknologi

Med den nya Centum System-teknologin kan du förvänta dig mycket mindre vibration och mindre buller. Detta är resultatet av tjugo års forskning och utveckling inom området tvätteknologi. Det är rent av möjligt att du glömmer att maskinen är på. Så fantastiskt tyst är den.


En annan bekvämlighetsfunktion: självdosering

Tack vare självdoseringen kan du bara fylla på tvätt och sköljmedel i stora kvantiteter i maskinen – TwinWash™-teknologin sköter resten! Din tvättmaskin doserar automatiskt mängden produkt som behövs enligt det särskilda program du har valt – och det gör den i upp till tjugo laddningar! Borta är all överdosering och allt slöseri!


Tro det eller inte, men din TwinWash™ är genom Wi-Fi ansluten till din
smarttelefon

TwinWash™-tvättmaskinen är faktiskt utrustad med SmartThinQ™-teknologi. Detta betyder att du kan sätta på din maskin genom att använda din smarttelefon och alltid veta statusen på din tvätt. Till och med när tvättmedelslådan är tom! Om du dessutom är orolig för din energikonsumtion, kan du också följa mängden vatten och el som används – var som helst ifrån.


Push Open-dörren – ett bekvämt designelement som du kommer att älska

Den intuitiva designen av Push Open-dörren gör att du lätt kan öpona den, även när du har händerna fulla med tvätt! Med bara ett lätt tryck kan du öppna din TwinWash™. Dörrens breda öppning gör också laddningen verkligt lätt. Även det där tjocka täcket får plats nu!


Forskning och utveckling har lönat sig

LG har engagerat sig för att skapa högkvalitativa produkter i åratal. Och med tvättmaskinen LG SIGNATURE TwinWash™ har vårt arbete verkligen blivit fruktbart. Och LG SIGNATURE TwinWash™ är utformad med fantastiska material, såsom emalj, keramik och härdat glas, för en elegant och tidlös design som är ergonomisk och bekväm på samma gång.


Life's Good!

